MILWAUKEE — Illinois fumbled its way to 15 first-half turnovers in Monday night’s Gavitt Tipoff Games showdown with Marquette.
First-year Golden Eagles’ coach Shaka Smart’s high pressure defense was as advertised.
Plenty of havoc.
The start of the second half, at least, showed positive ball security growth. Illinois handled Marquette’s pressure better — even attacked it — and was able to run effective offense. Namely getting the ball in Trent Frazier’s hands.
The super senior guard was a stabilizing force for the Illini, knocking down a trio of three-pointers before the second media timeout hit to put his team in the lead. Marquette responded, though, late before pulling out a 67-66 win against the No. 10 Illini.
“(Daryll) Morsell did a great job making it tough on me and making me uncomfortable,” Frazier said of the former Maryland guard who is now Marquette’s top guard. “I got hot, and they made a bunch of changes on the defensive end and made it tough for us.”
Down an option, the Illinois offense stagnated as the second half progressed. What the Illini were able to do early in the half proved unrepeatable down the stretch. Frazier had the antidote in hindsight. More patience. Less dribbling. More passing.
“We didn’t move the ball well,” Illinois sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins said in agreement. “I think the ball stuck a little bit. I think everybody had a moment where they tried to do their own thing — including me — and it led to turnovers, led to fast break points and led to fouls. Moving the ball is best. Not having it stick on one possession. Making the defense move. We didn’t really make them move like that.”
Illinois tried to get Frazier shots down the stretch, including the final five minutes where Marquette went on a 10-1 run to close out the game and secure the upset victory.
“We were trying to get him shots,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Believe me. No one loves Trent Frazier more than me. The leadership he provides every single day is impactful.
“He hit shots. He’s confident in the timeout. That’s a kid who’s in the locker room in tears turning it over late. That’s our guy.”
Underwood opted not to call a timeout when his team got the ball back with 10 seconds to play after Marquette guard Tyler Kolek missed his and-one free throw after his layup gave the Golden Eagles the late 67-66 lead.
“Then they can change a defense,” Underwood said was his reason not to call the timeout. “We practice that. The last 10 seconds we know exactly what we’re running. I hate calling a timeout. You trust your guys. You work on it in practice. (Monday) it didn’t work.”
What did work Monday was Illinois’ continued offensive rebounding effort. The Illini missed 41 shots against Marquette and got 19 of them back after hauling in the offensive rebound. Omar Payne and Da’Monte Williams had four offensive rebounds apiece.
It almost goes beyond a point of emphasis for Illinois this season. The Illini rank fifth nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, getting back 48.4 percent of their misses through three games.
“It’s one of the areas we were not very good in last year,” Underwood said. “It was one of the areas we really challenged this group. We’ve spent a lot of time not just emphasizing it, but working on it. There’s an art to it. We call it ‘opposite and inside.’ During the course of a season, we chart our missed shots, and 74-75 percent of our missed shots go middle or opposite. We flood that area and play percentages.”
That’s not the only items Illinois charts. Each practice includes marking the number of opportunities a player has to go for an offensive rebound and how many times they actually do.
“If they’re under a certain percentage, they run,” Underwood said. “It’s a big emphasis of how we score. When you can score on the glass, you’re doing it against a defense that isn’t set, and one out of every two offensive rebounds ends in a foul. I like those odds.”
Monday was Illinois’ first true road game in front of a partisan, often times hostile, crowd since a March 5, 2020, game at Ohio State.
So it was a first not only for freshman guard Luke Goode, who played just 57 seconds, but also for sophomores like Hawkins and Andre Curbelo. And to be fair, redshirt sophomore forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk didn’t have all that much experience playing in a rowdy road venue either.
Underwood called it a “huge factor” in the game and “good” for his team. Hawkins said there were lessons to be learned like taking care of the ball and executing better offense in a hostile environment.
“It was me and Belo’s first actual road trip,” Hawkins said. “There was never fans at any other road trips. We’re going to learn from these mistakes, and the next time we’re on the road it should be a road kill.”
Hawkins plays with his emotion meter pegged. The Marquette crowd focused much of its attention — and one profane chant — on the 6-foot-10 forward out of Sacramento, Calif.
“I love basketball, and I hate losing,” Hawkins said. “And I hate if I feel if we’re at a distadvavage because it’s a bad call or one of my guys gets hit, gets fouled, and they don’t call anything. I’m just emotional. I love putting it all out on the court. That’s just how I am. It can’t really change. That’s just how I play basketball.”
Austin Hutcherson moved another step closer to making his return Monday night in Milwaukee. The 6-6 guard, who missed the first two games of the season with a bruised tailbone and the entirety of the 2020-21 season with a back injury, was dressed before warmups and went through a fairly extensive pregame workout before returning to the court closer to game time in a full sweat suit and joining Kofi Cockburn at the end of the bench.
“He just keeps grinding and keeps working and keeps doing everything he can,” Underwood said. “He’s an unbelievable human being. He’s probably frustrated, but maybe this is the last one. Maybe this is the last ding and he can settle in and have some long periods of practice and success. I hope that’s the case.”
