CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood spent most of the first half of Saturday’s on the Illinois bench. A regular roamer of the sideline, Underwood could be found mostly in his seat, hunched over with his chin resting on his hands.
Assistant coach Tim Anderson spent more time on his feet. He was the one giving out instructions — for both ends of the court. Anderson and the other assistants also spoke with the players first during timeouts before Underwood would join the huddle.
Few moments brought Underwood out of his seat in the first 20 minutes against Alabama A&M. Back-to-back strong defensive plays from RJ Melendez did. So did what he thought was a missed call on a ball knocked out of bounds.
It wasn’t until the second half during Illinois’ charge toward its 21-point victory did Underwood get back to stalking the sideline like normal. The Illini coach deflected a question about a change in his approach, but it was different for a good chunk of the game.
“Going into this we played six of seven high major games,” Underwood did say. “They’ve all been big games. There’s been a ton of emotion. I don’t want to say it’s a trap game, but it’s a game you feel good about so you push some different buttons. You try to find ways to motivate and find ways to challenge. It’s no more than that. It’s just finding a way to get Jayden Epps and Skyy Clark and those guys to play just a little bit better. Push them in practice. Demand a little bit more because we’ve got practice time.”
***
Epps was in the starting lineup for the first time Saturday in place of Melendez. Melendez was held out of practice a couple days this week dealing with a shoulder contusion and ultimately played 15 minutes off the bench. The sophomore guard went scoreless, but had three rebounds.
“He was fine to play,” Underwood said. “It’s not an injury. It was just sore. We’ve done all the scans and all that stuff that we do preventative. He had eight stitches in his head from the fall (against Penn State), and then he fell on his shoulder. We held him out a few days. It’s nothing more than that.”
***
Luke Goode has been a regular on Lou Henson Court a couple hours before home games since he fractured his foot in Illinois’ “secret scrimmage” against Kansas in late October and needed surgery. The sophomore guard hasn’t done anything but form shooting around the basket and some free throws in that time before games.
Goode was back out Saturday for more of the same. This time, though, the Fort Wayne (Ind.) native wasn’t wearing his protective boot.
Underwood didn’t have the exact date for Goode’s follow-up appointment with his doctors, but has been pleased with his progress to date.
“He’s back on our new toy — that underwater treadmill deal,” Underwood said. “He’s doing light running int here. He’s been on an elliptical. He’s working extremely hard with Fletch. I don’t know when is follow-up is. It’s in a couple weeks, I think. We’ll get him to that point. He’s been relentless in his efforts.”
***
Illinois has just one more nonconference game at State Farm Center this season with a Dec. 29 date against Bethune-Cookman. Other than a Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup with Syracuse, which turned into a 29-point Illini blowout, the home slate hasn’t been star-studded.
That won’t necessarily change next season with Tennessee getting the first game in the new home-and-home series announced earlier this week, but that’s the type of game Underwood said he wants to bring to Illinois fans.
“Not that I’m not a fan of neutral sites, but I love home-and-homes,” Underwood said. Illinois fans did turn out in droves, however, for games in Las Vegas and New York this season.
“Our students and our fans deserve to see us play the very best in our building,” Underwood continued. “With the obvious choice that we don't have the (Big Ten/ACC Challenge) anymore, it gives us flexibility. I don’t think we’re done. You guys all know I’m going to play a really hard schedule. I like finding out who we are. We’ll definitely find out against Tennessee. Rick’s got that thing humming at a high level. It should be a game that’s exciting for their fans as well as ours. They’ll put 23,000 in their building, we’ll put 16,000 in ours and it will be great for college basketball.”