CHAMPAIGN — RJ Melendez drew his first ‘Did Not Play,’ of the season Saturday against Rutgers. The reasoning from Illinois coach Brad Underwood was straight forward. Melendez was suspended for the Illini’s 69-60 win at State Farm Center.
“Violation of team rules,” Underwood said after announcing Melendez’s suspension after the game. “That’s the deal with him, and we’ll move forward from there.”
Melendez entered Saturday’s game averaging 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds with a 36/24/80 shooting slash as a part-time starter this season. The 6-foot-7 sophomore guard has been fighting his three-point shot all season and is just 4 of 28 (14.3 percent) in the new year.
Melendez started 11 of the first 12 games of the season, but he’s come off the bench since the Dec. 29 game against Bethune-Cookman. His playing time dropped last week when he played just 15 minutes against both Nebraska and Iowa.
Luke Goode played five minutes off the bench Saturday against Rutgers in his season debut. The 6-7 sophomore guard suffered a fracture in his left foot in Illinois’ “secret” scrimmage against Kansas in October and was only cleared at the end of last week.
Goode finished his first run of the season — all five minutes came in the first half — with one missed shot. Underwood still said it was good to “break the seal” and get Goode on the court.
“He’s going to be huge for us down the stretch,” the Illinois coach added.
The work Goode put in during his rehab and recovery resonated with his teammates. He earned respect from junior forward Coleman Hawkins for the way he approached getting back in game shape and game form.
“It’s hard coming off an injury like that where you have to sit out,” Hawkins said. “You have the build up to playing the season. Then, boom, like that, your season is taken away from you. It’s tough on you mentally and physically, so it was just good to see Luke back. He’s slowly getting back to it.”
Hawkins can be excused for his youth. Maybe. But it wasn’t until the 21-year-old Sacramento, Calif., native showed up in Champaign that he realized Deron Williams was an Illini legend. The only context Hawkins had of Williams was as a three-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist.
Williams was back on campus this weekend for Friday’s re-dedication of the renovated and expanded Ubben Basketball Complex and stuck around for Saturday’s game. Also in attendance at both was former Illini great Mannie Jackson.
Getting the chance to see both, Hawkins said, was special.
“(Friday) at Ubben, Mannie came right up to me and introduced himself and said he loved my game,” Hawkins said. “Little things like that where people recognize your game — they’re very impactful for this program and very powerful people as well — it means everything for people like that to come back and watch us play.”
Williams was certainly taken with the new-look Ubben. Illinois’ practice facility was practically brand new when he arrived on campus in 2002. Parts of the building post-renovation are the same, but they’re few and far between from what Williams experienced during his Illini career.
“Definitely jealous of what these guys get to experience every day,” Williams said. “I would not have left if I was still playing here. It’s definitely a special place that’s going to help in recruiting and bringing the best guys here.”
Williams said the recovery area and weight room stuck out to him the most. So did having a place to study in the building, which would have saved him all those trips to Irwin Academic Center during his Illinois career.
“Really, you don’t have to leave the building besides to go home to sleep,” Williams said. “We didn’t have the protein shakes and snacks. We didn’t have any of that stuff when we were here. We were kind of on our own.”
Williams still keeps tabs on Illinois, but basketball isn’t quite as big a part of his life as it used to be. While the 38-year-old might not watch all that many games from start to finish, the former Illini guard still has the program’s best interest at heart.
Williams has just moved on to another part of his life after his NBA career ended in 2017. It was golf at first, but now Williams’ athletic focus is on training in mixed martial arts and boxing.
“My first sport was wrestling, so I have a background in that and combat sports,” Williams said. “I’ve always kind of been drawn to it. It’s a good way to work out, and I don’t have to run up and down the court. It’s easier on my knees.”
But Williams clearly still gets out to a basketball game or two. He was in Chicago at the end of January for a game at Roosevelt University where he reunited with Dee Brown — the Lakers’ first-year coach — and James Augustine. Those three won 88 games in three seasons together at Illinois.
“It was great to see those guys,” Williams said. “We went to dinner the other night in Chicago as well. Those are my brothers for life.”
Williams also appreciated getting a chance to watch Brown in his new element as a coach. Roosevelt is 19-7 in Brown’s first season after a 91-42 victory Saturday against Cardinal Stritch (Wis.). That Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference win pushed the Lakers’ league record to 16-2.
“I think he’s going to be a terrific head coach at an even higher level — soon,” Williams said of Brown. “He’s betting on himself right now. Honestly, I can’t believe he couldn’t be an asset to another program, a D-I program, as an assistant for sure, but also as a head coach. He has a great basketball mind. He knows how to motivate people, and he loves the kids. I’m definitely excited for his journey as a head coach.”
