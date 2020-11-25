CHAMPAIGN — Adam Miller had a built-in comfort level with this Illinois basketball team before he stepped foot on campus this summer.
Miller has known Da’Monte Williams essentially all his life. The Peoria natives and one-time high school teammates at Peoria Manual rejoined forces this season.
Ayo Dosunmu helped Miller in his transition after moving to Chicago, and the pair won a Class 3A state championship at Morgan Park together in 2018.
Miller’s comfort level at Illinois was on full display in Wednesday afternoon's season-opening 122-60 win against North Carolina A&T at State Farm Center. The 6-foot-3 freshman guard shot 6 of 8 from three-point range, 10 of 12 from the field overall and set a new Illini record with 28 points in his orange and blue debut.
“Putting all the pieces together, it’s a perfect story,” Miller said, referencing his previous relationships with Williams and Dosunmu. “I just want to go out there and go my hardest. I just want to help the team win. That’s all I can do.”
Miller’s 28-point effort was six points more than the 22 Brandon Paul scored against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in 2010. Miller found out after the game he broke Paul’s record for most points by an Illini in their first Illinois games and said more performances like that could come this season.
Dosunmu’s presence could help that. The same is true for other Illini like Williams, fellow senior guard Trent Frazier and preseason All-Big Ten big man Kofi Cockburn. Miller knows what pressure to perform feels like.
And he’s not feeling any right now.
“At this point of my life I’m like, ‘Go out there and have fun. Do you,’” Miller said. “I’m going to do that every single game, so every single game this year, you guys shouldn’t be surprised if I put up numbers like this and go out and play hard.”
Brad Underwood recruited Miller for the type of performance the four-star freshman delivered against North Carolina A&T. The Illinois coach also acknowledged it also won’t always come as easily.
“I thought he was the best scorer in this class,” Underwood said of Miller. “I thought he was a guy who could just get buckets, and do it in a variety of ways. (Wednesday) it was easy. It was simple because he just ran the floor and took good shots, and the game was easy. It won’t always be that easy for him.”
***
Illinois made it a point to target Cockburn on the offensive end to start the second half, and he scored five quick points. It served as a reminder to North Carolina A&T not to forget about the 7-foot, 285-pound center after the Illini made 11 three-pointers in the first 20 minutes.
When focus shifted to Cockburn in the middle, Illinois added six more three-pointers to their final game total.
“It opens up a lot for me,” Miller said about Cockburn being a threat in the paint. “A lot of guys in this league and a lot of guys in the country like to tag (off shooters and at least hedge a double team in the post). I’m one of those guys, if you tag off me, I’ll make you pay.
“We did a good job of using Kofi. He got the ball a lot of times and went hard down there. He got me a lot of shots just having his presence. It’s really good having Kofi. We’re like the perfect match. They tag on him, I’m going to knock it down. They stay with him with one-on-one with a guy on his back, not too many guys in the country could stop him.”
***
Cockburn was the last player off the court after Illinois wrapped up its 62-point victory on Wednesday. He spent a little extra time with Illini strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
The purpose? Baseline-to-baseline sprints and some side-to-side shuttles in the free throw lane.
It wasn’t punitive. It wasn’t even mandatory.
“I think the one thing Kofi now understands is the conditioning piece,” Underwood said. “He played 17 minutes. That’s not a lot of minutes for Kofi.
“That’s not me making him do that. That’s all voluntary. That’s Kofi wanting to make sure he’s got improved stamina and improved conditioning. He knows what really good players do in terms of work, and that’s all to the maturation and growth of Kofi mentally. A year ago at this time, I can promise you it was like pulling teeth to get him to do that. Now, he’s volunteering and wants to become great. Conditioning is a big part of his game.”
***
North Carolina A&T scored its fifth point on a free throw from Tyrone Lyons with 16 minutes, 13 seconds to play in the first half. The Aggies didn’t score again until Blake Harris knocked down an off balance floater nearly 9 minutes later. Sixteen missed shots happened in between.
“Contesting shots was huge,” Underwood said. “That was one of the things we’ve been emphasizing. We’ve been challenging our guys to make every shot a contested one. I’m excited to look back at the film here to see what our contest percentage was.”
As good as the Illini were offensively against North Carolina A&T — and they were 122 points good — Dosunmu was quick to point out their defense. The Aggies shot just 34.4 percent overall for the game and 26.3 percent from three-point range.
“What I was proud about is how we defended,” Dosunmu said. “We made shots, but we still defended. Some nights, shots might not go in.”
Illinois wasn’t perfectly defensively, though. Underwood made a point to note that after the game.
“We’re a team that late last year, we made so few mistakes,” he said. “We made a lot (Wednesday) — I can tell you that — on the defensive side. As we move forward in our schedule, those things will get exposed. But it was great effort. We got on the floor and got some loose balls. We held them to one shot, so we finished the possession with a rebound, so that was good to see.”
***
All of the Illinois coaches, staffer and managers wore masks during Wednesday’s game, the first played by the Illini during the COVID-19 pandemic. Underwood bounced back and forth between a face shield and a gaiter, settling on the latter for most of the game.
“I didn’t have to talk a whole bunch in terms of to our guys and communicate (Wednesday),” Underwood said. “I like the shield when I do that, but sometimes the mask is more comfortable. You’ll see me in both. I tried in timeouts mostly to stay with the shield as guys were in close proximity.”