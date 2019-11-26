CHAMPAIGN — The entire Morgan Park basketball team, Class of 2020 Illinois commit Adam Miller, included arrived en masse at State Farm Center during the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Lindenwood.
Miller snagged a front row seat to see his future teammates play in person for the first time this season. The Mustangs decided to make the trip to Champaign since they’re playing Gary (Ind.) West Side at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Washington.
“Why not come see my brothers play?” Miller said. “Come see the fans and come support Illini Nation. Illinois has always shown love to me. I’m from here. Every time I come here they show love.”
Morgan Park opened its 2019-20 season with a 61-59 victory against Whitney Young on Monday at Chicago State’s Jones Convocation Center. Miller finished with nine points. Class of 2021 Illini target Brandon Weston had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the Mustangs’ win.
“That’s a big game for both teams,” Miller said. "It’s harder than playing any out-of-town teams because we know each other so well. They knew all my weaknesses and knew all my strengths, as we did with them. It was a hard game, a low-scoring game, but it was a fast-paced game at the same time. It was a big win for us all around.”
***
Illinois sophomore Ayo Dosunmu appreciate having the Morgan Park contingent at the game. The 6-foot-5 guard is a Mustangs’ alum.
“It was great,” Dosunmu said. “It just shows the family we built there. Winning two state championships, that’s a family for life. Seeing them come and support me and be here, front row, was great.”
***
Here’s how comfortable Brad Underwood was feeling after Tuesday night’s 117-65 victory against Division II Lindenwood. While he eventually got to praising his team for its 52-point win, he started with a bit of a tangent that drew some laughs.
“Did any of you guys catch a T-shirt tonight from the T-shirt cannon?” Underwood asked the assembled media members. "I was really worried tonight about the bench — about our players getting pelted with the T-shirt cannon. I’ve noticed in the past that thing usually goes to the top of the arena, but I don’t know who in the hell was running it. When the players’ health is in jeopardy, it’s a pretty good way to get the evening started. We’re all safe and sound.”
***
Alan Griffin set a new career high with 19 points in Illinois’ other blowout win of the season Saturday against Hampton. The 6-5 sophomore guard made three three-pointers and continued to rebound well.
Griffin didn’t get a chance to follow up that strong showing with another as he drew a DNP-CD against Lindenwood. Griffin was late to the team’s shootaround, and Underwood sat him for the duration of the blowout win.
“Thirty-three years of always doing the same thing,” Underwood said. "It’s my deal. As I told him, I love him to death. If it was the national championship game, it would be the same result. I don’t have a ton of rules. One of them is be on time. That’s always been the consequence. Lesson learned, and he’ll be at practice at 10 o’clock (Wednesday). I’ve got a really short memory, and we move on.”
***
Underwood also addressed the status of sophomore Tevian Jones earlier this week. The 6-7 guard did not play Tuesday for the seventh straight game as he continues to serve an indefinite suspension following a violation of team academic rules.
“It’s still right where it’s at,” Underwood said. “We’ll continue to further monitor his return. He’s in practice every day, though.”
***
Trent Frazier has been more defensive stopper than lights out scorer this season. In fact, the 6-2 lefty junior guard has scored in single digits four times in seven games.
Tuesday night was not one of them. A game after taking just two shots and scoring a season-low three points against Hampton — while forcing the Pirates’ top scorer to take 22 shots to score 22 points — Frazier hit three early three-pointers against Lindenwood and finished with a season-high 17 points.
“What a tale of two games for Trent Frazier,” Underwood said. “A couple nights ago he had one shot attempt in the first half and literally was unbelievable on the defensive end. (Tuesday) he gets it going offensively. It’s been really fun to see how his career is evolving.”
Frazier might be focused on his defense, but he’s got the “go-to scorer” ability in his back pocket when needed.
“Yeah, for sure,” Frazier said. “I know I can score the basketball. Like I always tell you guys, I try to come out here and bring that energy on the defensive end and try to create kills and do whatever it takes to help this team win. I thought I did a good job with that.”
***
Jermaine Hamlin set a pair of career highs Tuesday with eight points and four rebounds against Lindenwood. The 6-10 freshman center played 12 minutes off the bench and added a blocked shot for good measure.
“I’m a huge Jermaine fan,” Underwood said. “People have no idea how athletic he is. He’s going to be an elite shot blocker at this university before it’s over. His ability on the defensive end is pretty special. He gets to that right shoulder and that little jump hook, and he’s good with that. His offensive game will continue to grow, but I’m a big, big Jermaine fan.