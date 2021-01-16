CHAMPAIGN — Adam Miller made a splash in his Illinois men's basketball debut.
Making six three-pointers and scoring 28 points in his first ever college basketball game raised the bar higher when it came to expectations of the freshman guard.
Then Miller’s shot stopped falling with quite so much regularity. He was hot (a 3 of 3 night from deep at Duke) then cold (0 of 3 at Missouri) and then hot again (4 of 9 against Minnesota). The last two weeks have shown more consistency in his game.
Miller finished with 14 points for No. 14 Illinois Saturday’s 87-81 loss to No. 21 Ohio State. The 6-foot-3 lefty was 4 of 9 overall from the field, making 3 of 8 three-pointers. That makes him 12 of 30 (40 percent) in his last four games.
“Just being locked in and knowing what I’ve got to do to make my shots,” Miller said was important to his bounce back two weeks offensively. “Not letting the ball catch me unexpected. Knowing when I can cut. Knowing when I can get my layups. Keep running. That’s all I really do. Keep running, stay having energy and keep playing defense.”
***
The slightly more unexpected three-point performance Saturday came from Ohio State sophomore E.J. Liddell.
The 6-foot-7 forward entered the game having made 3 of 18 from beyond the arc in his previous 11 games. Then the one-time Illinois recruiting target made 4 of 7 against the Illini.
“He’s a really good player,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Liddell. “He hasn’t been an overly productive three-point shooter coming into this game, and (Saturday) he jumps up and makes four. … You don’t put your hand up and don’t challenge him, he’s going to bust your tail. E.J. was phenomenal. He was terrific for them.”
Liddell finished with a career-high 26 points to go with seven rebounds and one assist. He’s played well against Illinois in his still-short Ohio State career, having put up 17 points and 11 rebounds in his lone meeting last season with the Illini.
“He plays hard,” Miller said. “He’s a quick dump-off guy. He has the rise up and face up game. He extends out to the three. He has a good mid-range game. It keeps the bigs on their heels. It’s hard how you want to play him. Plus they’ve got shooters, so you can’t really help as much.”
***
Kofi Cockburn drew the primary defensive assignment against Liddell. The Ohio State forward wasn’t the first player to draw Cockburn away from the paint defensively, but he was among the most successful.
Conversely, Cockburn had some struggles of his own offensively despite his size advantage on Liddell or either of the 6-8 Kyle Young and Zed Key. While Cockburn posted his still NCAA-leading 10th double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds, he also had three turnovers and was just 1 of 5 at the free throw line.
Cockburn’s free throw struggles weren’t new. The Illini’s 7-foot sophomore center is shooting just 54.1 percent at the line this season after knocking down 66.9 percent of his free throws as a freshman.
“He practices and shoots them a million times,” Underwood said. “He’s got to stand up there and make them. … You make people pay for fouling you. They’re just going to keep fouling him until he makes them.”
***
Ayo Dosunmu joined Cockburn and Miller in double figures. The junior guard made his free throws — 9 of 10 for the game — and finished with 22 points. Those three individual performances, however, didn’t alleviate Underwood’s concerns about his team’s offense.
“One of the things we really worked hard on this week was ball movement and player movement,” he said. “You’ve got to have pace with your player movement. We throw the ball into the post and just stand there. Granted, Kofi’s got three guys around him. We knew that was going to happen. He had a couple sloppy turnovers because he brought (the ball) down, but guys have to make plays off those.”
***
It was another poor week of practice for Illinois. The Illini’s struggles at the rim leading into he Maryland game played out in their three-point loss to the Terrapins. Energy and effort issues this week in practice led into another slow start against Ohio State.
“We finish practices about like a high school JV team,” Underwood said. “Our emotional concentration and ability, it doesn’t matter if we go an hour-and-a-half. It doesn’t matter if we go three hours.
“We have moments where we’re great in practice. This week, for three straight days, we ended practice in horrible fashion. It doesn’t matter. You can put them on the line and run them. You can chew them out. You can compliment them and rally them. We’ve got to get this figured out.”
***
Underwood wasn’t discounting external factors playing into his team’s struggles. Particularly when it comes to what the Illini have to do in regards to the team’s COVID-19 protocols.
"Don’t think COVID’s easy,” he said. “What we’re asking our guys to do and get up every morning and test at 7:30 and not have friends and not see family. I haven’t talked to one single person since this started who’s not in every day testing face to face. I just don’t.
“I know how that makes me feel. We all long for relationships. These guys aren’t having any of them. They hang out with themselves. They’re in their same apartment together. COVID is not easy. There’s no doubt about that.”
***
Illinois used a three-quarter court press in the second half Saturday to try and turn the tide against Ohio State. While it didn’t lead to all that many more turnovers, it did slow the Buckeyes down by cutting into the shot clock.
The instances Ohio State truly broke the press, though, gave Illinois trouble. Like Justin Ahrens’ three-pointers in transition. The junior wing was 3 of 5 from deep and one of three Buckeyes with 11 points (Duane Washington Jr. and Seth Towns the others) complementing Liddell’s game-high 26-point effort.
“Their pressure bothered us,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “It took us out a lot of stuff. I wanted our guys to stay aggressive, so I loved Justin’s transition threes against their press. I thought those were great looks for us.”
***
Two plays in the final minute of Saturday’s game drew the ire of the Illinois coaching staff. Really, the entire bench.
The first was a foul called on Miller with 31 seconds to play and Illinois trailing 79-76. The Illini got the play reviewed after the contact between Ohio State’s Justice Sueing and Miller’s face, but it wasn’t ruled flagrant on the Buckeyes’ wing.
"He just informed me it was not flagrant,” Underwood said of his conversation with official Bo Boroski. “That’s all he told me. We ask them any time there’s contact above the shoulders that to be evaluated. He told me that was not the case.”
The other play wasn’t reviewable. Trent Frazier was whistled for a foul on Washington with 13 seconds to play and Illinois only down 83-81. Whether Washington stepped out of bounds before being fouled, though, was the point the Illini bench wanted to make.
“Everybody on our bench was claiming he stepped out of bounds,” Underwood said. “I still haven’t looked at it yet. I don’t know if it was or wasn’t, but you don’t see a group of guys react like that. I haven’t looked at it. It’s a frustrating moment if he was out and that’s missed if it’s missed. Right now, I’ll hold judgment because I haven’t looked at it.”