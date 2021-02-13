LINCOLN, Neb. — Adam Miller arrived at Illinois as a welcomed reinforcement to bolster the Illini’s three-point shooting. The freshman guard has lived up to that mandate, too.
Miller had attempted nearly 21/2 times as many three-pointers as two-pointers this season entering Friday night’s 77-72 overtime victory by sixth-ranked Illinois at Nebraska. That’s 97 threes to just 38 twos.
“The big goal is to make shots, knock down shots,” Miller said. “I’ve just been trying to help the team win, find my spots and get back in that rhythm. (The coaches) have talked to me about where my shots are at. Just keep trying to make plays, I think, is the big thing for me. Try to get back in my rhythm and be me and be who I am.”
Who Miller was before Illinois was a guard capable of scoring at all three levels. Through 70 percent of his freshman season, though, he’s been mostly just a shooter.
After knocking down plenty of three-pointers to start the season, Miller said that’s where he was comfortable. He also understands he could pass up good looks (perhaps a slightly contested three-pointer) for a better shot by attacking the basket.
Doing so, though, isn’t as easy as it was in high school for the former four-star guard. Illinois coach Brad Underwood understands that.
“He’s very capable off the bounce, yet he’s got to be comfortable doing that,” Underwood said. “This is not an easy league to get the ball to the rim in because everybody’s camped at the blocks and elbows and the nail. It’s hard to do that. I’m not discouraging him.
“He made a big-time drive the other night in the Wisconsin game and got fouled. I liked that. I like Adam getting to the free-throw line. He’s a good shooter. I would like that part to go up.”
★ ★ ★
Underwood is comfortable with where Miller is at offensively. That he doesn’t have to be the No. 1 option this season helps. The Illini have that in junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, with sophomore center Kofi Cockburn a more-than-capable No. 2.
That puts Miller in the mix alongside senior guard Trent Frazier as a third option.
“I think he’s fallen into a role that is good,” Underwood said. “He’s going to be a guy that’s going to be capable of so much more when required of. I think he’s been able to ease into the overall game.
“Adam’s really talented. He’s a guy that can score in a lot of ways. Is there an adjustment? Absolutely. Most of that comes to adjusting your game off the dribble and getting to the rim. You don’t do that stuff like you did in high school.”
★ ★ ★
Miller has sported a new look the past few games after dying his hair blond.
“I really wanted to dye it all blond the first time when I had the tips,” he said. “This time I went ahead and did it. I wanted to get the (Odell Beckham Jr.) color when he had it dyed. That’s what I was going for. Some people like it, some people don’t, but I like it and that’s all that matters.”
★ ★ ★
Former Illinois guard Stephen Bardo has stayed involved with basketball as an analyst for BTN and other FOX Sports properties. A regular online video feature is his “Unsung Hero of the Week.”
This week’s unsung hero? Illinois senior guard Da’Monte Williams.
“He’s one of the most improved shooters in the nation,” Bardo said. “He’s shooting lights out from three, but he doesn’t shoot that much. His offense is not really counted on from the Illini. What he does well is he defends, he rebounds and he makes the extra pass without hesitation.
“He’s a bulldog. He loves physical contact, physical confrontation. He provides a level of toughness for the Illini that’s a little unexpected because he’s undersized, but don’t get it twisted. Da’Monte Williams will go heads up with anybody. He will guard 1-5. He will switch. He does not hesitate from mixing it up with anybody else in the Big Ten Conference.”
★ ★ ★
The mid-range jumper Cockburn knocked down in Illinois’ win against Wisconsin last Saturday was a bit of an anomaly.
At least based on where the 7-foot center’s shots have come this season.
Heading into Friday night’s game against Nebraska, Cockburn had attempted 182 shots this season broken down as such — 42 dunks and 80 more close two-pointers and 60 “far” two-pointers. The way Cockburn has converted around the basket (77 percent on all his close twos), it makes sense that his other shot attempts have been limited. He knows where he’s most dominant.
The mid-range jumper is in his bag, though. He proved it against Wisconsin, and his coaches and teammates see it in practice. Assistant coach Orlando Antigua even spends a chunk of every day working with Cockburn on his jump shot.
Mid-range and threes.
“When you’ve got something that is really, really dominant, which he is in the paint shooting (67) percent from the field, you want to take advantage of that,” Underwood said. “We work on (the jumper) daily with him. He’s got great touch. He feels comfortable. That’s why we were shocked he missed the one at Indiana. He never misses that shot. He’s got a lot of room to grow yet.”
How might the rest of the Big Ten feel about that growth?
“Very afraid,” Frazier said. “He shoots a ton of jump shots every day with Coach O. He’s a hard worker. He puts in a lot, a lot of work. He’s not even done yet. He has a ton of improvement he will get to, and when he gets to that level, he’ll be scary.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois has a top-15 defense in the country using Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric. That’s a serious improvement in the Underwood era, with his previous three Illini teams ranking 35th, 108th and 129th in adjusted defensive efficiency.
The change happened last season when Underwood moved away from his denial-heavy system predicated on forcing turnovers. Now, Illinois keeps teams off the offensive glass (15th nationally in opponents’ offensive rebounding percentage) and makes teams take tough shots (27th in opponents’ two-point field goal percentage).
The sacrifice has been turnovers. The Illini rank 319th nationally in turnover percentage, which is turnovers divided by possessions. Illinois entered Friday’s game against Nebraska forcing just 11.7 turnovers per game.
And Underwood’s just fine with that total.
“Could we get out and force more turnovers? Yeah,” Underwood said. “We were (fourth) in the country in turnovers forced (in 2017-18). We couldn’t get a rebound, and all we did was foul. I’ll take the tradeoff we’ve got going right now for that. Would I like to force one or two more? Yeah, but not at the expense of getting in rotations and sacrificing other areas we’re really good at.”
SCOTT RICHEY