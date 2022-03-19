PITTSBURGH — Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris made a point leading into Friday night’s first-round NCAA tournament game against Illinois: The Mocs had a collection of big men they could throw at Kofi Cockburn.
All of the Chattanooga bigs boast a slightly different skill set. The one thing that tied them all together against the Illini at PPG Paints Arena?
Five fouls to be as physical with Cockburn as necessary.
Cockburn drew 11 fouls Friday night, including eight in the first half, as the Mocs were forced to cycle through all of their frontcourt options. The Illinois big man ultimately made 5 of 10 free throws after absorbing all those fouls and finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in the Illini’s 54-53 win.
“I’ve been going through that all year,” Cockburn said. “Probably my whole career. I think it was just another challenge. This is the NCAA tournament, and things get tough. Coach reminds us things get tougher each week, each game. So just got to be prepared for that and stay mentally locked in. Don’t allow myself to be a weakness to the team. Just keep my head up and keep trying to win.”
Paris was pleased, at least in some small part, that Chattanooga made Cockburn earn his double-double. The mix of quickness in the post with some of the Mocs’ bigs and then guys like Silvio De Sousa and Josh Ayeni just laying on Cockburn at least made life a little difficult for the Illini All-American.
“He’s a big, strong guy,” Paris said of Cockburn. “I don’t want to minimize any other impacts he has or qualities as a human being, but as a basketball player, I do know this: He’s really big and strong. ... It was just trying to throw a lot of different looks at him trying to make him earn stuff that he got. He got a couple easy ones, but I think for the most part, he earned a lot of the stuff that he got. And he’s a good player. We held him below his average.”
Illinois’ guards weren’t a pinnacle of offensive efficiency Friday night. Trent Frazier missed all six shots he attempted and finished with two points thanks to a pair of late free throws. Andre Curbelo was 1 of 7 from the field, and Da’Monte Williams went 1 of 3.
Those three made contributions elsewhere. Frazier and Curbelo both had four assists and three rebounds. Williams only trailed Cockburn for the team rebounding lead with six of his own. And they all defended.
Chattanooga guards Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste — the Mocs’ go-to perimeter scoring options — found it just as difficult to score. Smith led Chattanooga with 12 points, but made just 4 of 20 shots. Jean-Baptiste was 2 of 11 from the field for four points.
“They’re a very physical team,” Smith said of the Illini. “Some shots I felt like I forced, and then, obviously, you get frustrated if you feel like there should be a foul called or something. But the frustrating part is I feel like the shots that I shot that I usually make, I didn’t. That’s why it’s hurting me really bad right now because, like you said, I am efficient, and (Friday) just wasn’t. It hurts because I can’t get it back. And you don’t want to have this type of game on this type of stage.”
Illinois tightened up an already tight rotation in the second half Friday night. While Curbelo played almost all of the second half off the bench — 17 of 20 minutes — Jacob Grandison got five minutes, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk just one minute and Omar Payne got just 20 seconds.
“The timeouts are five minutes, or whatever they are — they’re long — and you stay pretty fresh,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “And once we got through the first six minutes of the game, I really liked what we were doing defensively. I was worried about us ever getting a rebound, but I thought defensively we were excellent.
“Were very worried about Jean-Baptiste, and he’s 2 for 11. Malachi is 4 of 20. Man, I’ll take that every night. Our defense was good. So it’s no knock against (the freshmen and other reserves), I think it was just kind of the way the game went. They may play a bunch in the next one.”
The Illinois-Chattanooga game was one of four on Friday at PPG Paints Arena. All involving teams in the South Region, with Ohio State beating Loyola Chicago 54-41 before Villanova topped Delaware 80-60 and Houston defeated UAB 82-68 in the nightcap. And seeing Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels chase a loose ball heading out of bounds late against Delaware didn’t come as a surprise to the second-seeded Wildcats, who could only meet up with the Illini in the Elite Eight.
Second-seeded Villanova led the 15th-seeded Blue Hens by 19 points, but that didn’t stop Samuels from trying to make the hustle play.
“That’s not what we do here at Villanova,” Samuels said. “We’re going to play a full 40. That’s just the way we play here no matter what’s going on around us.”
Samuels’ momentum carried him toward the Villanova bench. Where assistant coach Dwayne Anderson tried to catch him and took an inadvertent blow to the head.
“I was trying to jump out of his way, but he was trying to catch me,” Samuels said. “And I guess he moved his head towards my elbow. It was an accident. Just shows how much he loves us by trying to catch me, but sorry it happened.”
Villanova coach Jay Wright threw a little playful shade at Anderson after the game.
“Tell you what, Dwayne Anderson would have gotten really mad at Jermaine if he didn’t go after that loose ball,” Wright said. “That is why he went after it. I’d also like to say Dwayne Anderson has played for us and got hurt worse than that and never even came out of a game. Now, he’s a coach and leaves the bench when he gets hit like that. But he got it pretty good. We stopped and saw him. He got it good across the nose. I’m not a doctor, but it doesn’t look good to me.”
Loyola Chicago didn’t set a new low for scoring futility in the NCAA tournament with 41 points in its loss to Ohio State
But the 10th-seeded Ramblers certainly flirted with it. The record for fewest points scored in an NCAA tournament game is 20 — a mark set by North Carolina in 1941.
Loyola Chicago shot just 26.8 percent overall, 28.6 percent from three-point range and 30 percent at the free-throw line. Finishing with nearly as many turnovers (14) as made shots (15) almost guaranteed a loss.
“I think we played pretty well defensively for the majority of the game,” Loyola Chicago guard Braden Norris said. “They scored 54 points, and that was with us fouling at the end. It came down to us making and missing shots, and our offense just wasn’t good enough.”
The 41 points Loyola Chicago scored Friday were the second fewest seventh-seeded Ohio State allowed this season. While the Buckeyes’ best defensive performance was their 83-73 victory against a seriously struggling IUPUI on Jan. 18, holding the Ramblers to 41 certainly happened on a much bigger stage.
“I’m not surprised,” Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell said even though the Buckeyes had given up an average of 73.6 points in its last five games — four of which they lost.
“I feel like when we start out, the first four minutes, that determines the game,” Liddell continued. “We set the rules. And I felt like we came out here and did a great job on defensive end.”
Kyle Young was not originally listed in Ohio State’s starting lineup on Friday. A last-minute change, though, had the veteran forward starting alongside Liddell in the Buckeyes’ frontcourt. Zed Key was also available off the bench.
That made a difference. Young had missed Ohio State’s previous three games because of a concussion. Key missed three of the Buckeyes’ last four games with an ankle injury. Those two playing with Liddell gave the Buckeyes a physicality the Ramblers struggled to match.
“We’re not at full strength, but we’re at closer to full strength,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “We haven’t had the team we thought we were going to have all year, but when we’ve had the group that’s helped us win games, we’ve been a really good team.
“And I’m not putting all of our losses on injuries, by no stretch. We played poorly at times at full strength. But they make a difference, and I think that elevates the confidence of our guys.”
SCOTT RICHEY