CHARLESTON — Just because Grace and Rose Talbert are sisters doesn’t mean they have to approach any activity the same way.
But neither Monticello athlete is afraid to give a candid interview.
It certainly helps when the interviews come after top-nine state track and field finishes.
Grace led off a runner-up 3,200-meter relay (9 minutes, 39.82 seconds) to begin Friday’s track portion of the IHSA Class 2A girls’ meet. She also ended the afternoon leading off a seventh-place 1,600 relay (4:10.59).
Rose took the baton from her older sibling on the latter relay. Not long before that, she established a school record in the 400 by clocking a fourth-place time of 58.70.
“Dude, it’s a really big deal,” the senior Grace said of being at state after last year’s meet was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Its a really awesome feeling, because I know I can finish my entire track season on a high note.”
Grace teamed with sophomore Mabry Bruhn, sophomore Estella Miller and junior Rachel Koon in the 3,200 relay, finishing behind only Chicago Latin’s 9:31.78.
After running her 800 meters, Grace occasionally shouted to whichever of her teammates held the baton that they could break the school record of 9:31.93.
“We were right within range to have been a school record, which is really freaking cool,” Grace said, “because previously our fastest had been a 9:55.”
★ ★ ★
Grace also was just happy she got to stay within the confines of Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium while the race finished.
“I was worried I wouldn’t be able to,” Grace said. “… since it’s a little more important at state and all.”
Rose appeared floored when told her 400-dash time — achieved by winning the second of three heats — placed her inside the top five overall.
“Wow. That’s a PR,” Rose said. “It’s hot. Didn’t have a fun time breathing. But I felt pretty good.”
Rose said she wasn’t nervous about her first IHSA state track and field meet until it was too late to do anything but race.
“I got to the (sign-in) tent, and then it just hit me like a brick,” Rose said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, now I have to go to the bathroom and I want water that I didn’t bring.’”
Rose expressed love for the strong Sages contingent that competed Friday.
Bruhn also took eighth in the 3,200 run and ninth in the 1,600 run, with Miller ranking 10th in the former and 11th in the latter. Koon added a 12th-place effort in the 800, and the Talberts were joined by junior Kyara Welter and Koon for the 1,600 relay.
As far as actual family goes, though, Rose doesn’t wax poetic.
“(Grace) went away for 10 months to Ecuador and I didn’t really miss her. She’s going off to college now (at Millikin),” Rose said. “We survive at home, but just barely.”
★ ★ ★
Gracie Cox couldn’t help but let some tears flow as she left one of O’Brien Stadium’s two discus areas Friday afternoon.
The Unity senior wasn’t discouraged with her effort.
Far from it, as she snared third place in Class 2A with a top throw of 135 feet, 11 inches.
No, the emotion came from a realization.
“I’m happy,” Cox said, “but it’s just kind of sad this is my last time.”
Cox is the school record-holder in discus at 140-43/4, so this state-medalist effort solidifies her spot in Rockets track and field history.
“I’m just happy to be here,” Cox said, “and it was nice to be out here and throw since this was my first time (at state).”
She was far from the only Unity athlete competing, too.
The 3,200-meter relay tandem of junior Arianna LeFairve-Pruitt, senior Elizabeth Hulick, junior Harper Hancock and freshman Caelyn Kleparski took seventh. LeFairve-Pruitt, Hancock and Kleparski grouped with sophomore Audrey Remole to rate 11th in the 1,600 relay as well, and Kleparski secured ninth in the pole vault.
The foursome of sophomore Kayla Nelson, senior Shannon Flavin, senior Kyleigh Weller and sophomore Lauren Miller grabbed 11th in the 400 relay and 15th in the 800 relay.
Nelson (10th in the 200), senior Aly Bagwell (15th in shot put) and freshman Bri Ritchie (15th in the 100 hurdles) rounded out Unity’s stat sheet.
Cox sat atop the Rockets’ heap as far as results go. Her throws had an East St. Louis supporter telling Cox afterward that she needs to consider throwing in college.
“It’s nice to have the support,” Cox said. “I’d consider it, but it’ll take some time to figure out what I really want to do.”
★ ★ ★
Trixie Johnson didn’t appear to be in an enviable position during Friday’s 800-meter run.
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sophomore crossed the finish line of O’Brien Stadium’s bright blue track ranking 11th of 12 athletes in the event’s second and fastest heat. Panthers fans were in for a surprise when Johnson came barreling down the home straightaway for the race’s second and final time.
“Usually the last stretch isn’t my forte, but I knew that other girls went out too fast. So I had to use that against them,” Johnson said. “I didn’t expect to be second to last, but it worked out.”
Johnson jumped all the way to sixth place before she again crossed the line, clocking 2 minutes, 21.83 seconds and handing PBL only its third-ever girls’ track and field state medal.
The others were earned by Aleeka Gentzler in the 2015 Class 1A high jump (ninth place) and a 1991 800 relay unit (sixth place in Class A).
“I knew (my opponents) were going to either be super conservative and catch me or they were going to go out too fast and I was going to catch them,” Johnson said. “I made sure I stuck to my race plan that Coach (Dustin) Franckey gave me.”
Johnson arrived at the facility around 10:30 a.m., roughly five hours before her race actually began. That’s the cost of being a good teammate, as Johnson wanted to see Panthers junior Lillie Frichtl compete in long jump (18th place).
“I had been nervous all day,” Johnson said. “I was like, ‘This isn’t real. I can’t believe I’m here.’ But it did go by so fast.”
★ ★ ★
Shaelin Ruzich knew she’d be in for a spread-out day.
Being placed in pole vault’s first heat and jumping in the blocks for the 300-meter hurdles’ second heat guaranteed that.
A pole-vault competition, in which Ruzich placed eighth (10 feet, 103/4 inches), started around noon. The 300 hurdles, in which she took 16th, rolled along around 4:30 p.m.
“The break definitely makes it hard because there’s a lot of leeway time and it’s really hot,” the Mahomet-Seymour senior said. “I kind of died a little bit. … But it was great.”
Ruzich wasn’t completely enamored with either of her finishes. Yet, she still relished a final chance to spend time with junior teammates Cece Abramson (pole vault qualifier) and Elizabeth Sims (19th in the 3,200 run). And there’s a chance Ruzich one day could return to O’Brien Stadium as a Murray State athlete to battle some of these same opponents.
“Now I get to go see these girls in college, maybe,” Ruzich said. “So it’s cool. It adds to the competition.”