CHAMPAIGN — Fast and furious.
That’s how Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood is sure the final month-plus of the 2020-21 season will finish. That the Big Ten has barely made a dent into its games that need to be rescheduled because of multiple COVID-19 pauses across the conference this season means Underwood is probably right.
Illinois has two of those yet-to-be-rescheduled games. The Illini were supposed to play Jan. 13 at Nebraska. Then the Cornhuskers paused their program. A pause that is still ongoing and has cost Nebraska six games.
The Illini were also supposed to play at Michigan State on Jan. 23. The Spartans just came out of their own 20-day COVID-19 pause, lost 67-37 at Rutgers on Thursday night and still have to make up four games.
Penn State has actually made up two of the five games it lost after a COVID-19 pause in late December. Michigan, the latest team to halt all activity, will have at least four games to make up at some point when its pause is complete.
“Nothing’s been definitive in terms of what’s been set yet,” Underwood said about the potential to reschedule his team’s postponed games against Nebraska and Michigan State. “What we’ve got to try to figure out is if there’s any more delays or pauses, from a safety standpoint, what’s too much.”
Penn State’s return to action bordered on “too much.” The Nittany Lions played four games in seven days between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23 and then a fifth on Wednesday. A postponed game against inactive Michigan in that span would have added to Penn State’s hectic January finish.
“What point becomes too much?” Underwood asked. “That’s the question we’ve ultimately got to answer knowing we’re going to try to get games in. We built in an open week to fill in with some games, but I think fast and furious down the stretch will be a pretty common theme.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois’ postponed game against Michigan State created the 10-day gap between beating Penn State on Jan. 19 and playing Iowa on Friday night, an 80-75 win by the Illini against the Hawkeyes. Knowing how wild the final month-plus of the season might be, Underwood made sure to manage the right amount of rest for his team in that break along with simulating a couple games to help his team keep its edge.
“He had us in there scrimmaging each other — keeping that competitive edge, going at each other,” Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn said. “He would get after us if we were slacking off. … We’re really settling in. We’re trusting each other more. We spent a lot of time practicing and playing together. I feel like the trust level is higher and the confidence level is higher. We’re just going to continue to get better.”
Illinois’ 10-day gap between games also created the opportunity to turn full practice attention to fundamental improvements. Offensively, that meant a deeper dive into ball screen actions. Defensive improvements were focused on simply guarding the ball, closeouts and positioning away from the ball.
“It goes back to you can never be too good at your fundamental things,” Underwood said. “Sometimes when you get into scouting reports — no matter who you play — you get very tendency-based and you lose sight of some of your fundamental things.
“I think that the last month of the season has a lot of unknowns. We took that into account as we were really taking this time off knowing it’s probably the last real extended period that we get of practice with a lot of game preps coming up.”
★ ★ ★
The Illinois roster boasts a legitimate All-American candidate in Ayo Dosunmu. The junior guard entered Friday night’s game as one of just two players nationally — Northern Arizona’s Cameron Shelton is the other — averaging at least 21 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Underwood still mentioned Iowa senior center Luka Garza, though, as the “best player in college basketball” in his opinion.
“It’s scary to think of his offensive efficiency numbers,” Underwood said of Garza, who entered Friday’s game averaging 26.9 points and 8.9 rebounds, holding a shooting slash of 61/46/75 and boasting the highest PER in the country at 43.2.
“I don’t know if you contain Luka,” Underwood continued. “You’re going to do a great job on Garza, and he’s going to get 20-30. You’re going to throw the kitchen sink at him.”
★ ★ ★
Both starting centers from Friday night’s game were announced as top-10 candidates for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award earlier in the day.
Garza and Cockburn were also two of five Big Ten centers on the list. As Underwood put it Thursday, “the era of the big man is gone — except in our league.”
The other Big Ten centers named among the top-10 candidates were Michigan freshman Hunter Dickinson, Minnesota junior Liam Robbins and Purdue junior Trevion Williams. The other finalists included Providence senior Nate Watson, Southern California freshman Evan Mobley, Utah State junior Neemias Queta, West Virginia junior Derek Culver and Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore Charles Bassey.
Named after three-time NCAA champion and All-American turned six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA MVP and 19-time NBA All-Star, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award is presented annually to the top center in the country.
A group of five finalists will be named in February, but players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the season.
Garza is the reigning award winner. Other winners from the Big Ten include Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ in 2019 and Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky in 2015. Kaminsky was the first winner and was followed by Utah’s Jakob Poeltl in 2016, Gonzaga’s Przemek Karnowski in 2017 and Seton Hall’s Angel Delgado in 2018 and then Happ and Garza.
★ ★ ★
Class of 2022 guard Isaac McKneely is scheduled to announce his commitment at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The 6-4, 175-pound guard is choosing from a top eight that includes Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia, Purdue, Louisville, Virginia, North Carolina and Indiana.
McKneely is a consensus four-star recruit ranked as high as No. 57 nationally in the 2022 class by Rivals. He’s considered the No. 12 shooting guard by Rivals and the No. 9 combo guard by 247Sports.
The Poca (W.Va.) product has yet to start his junior season. The Dots, along with the rest of the high school basketball teams in West Virginia, can begin practice next month ahead of a March start to the season.
★ ★ ★
The Basketball Tournament announced Friday that House of ‘Paign, the Illinois alumni team that made its TBT debut in 2020, would return for the 2021 tournament. House of ‘Paign, coached by former Illinois walk-on guard Mike LaTulip, reached last year’s quarterfinals by beating 2019 champions Carmen’s Crew (an Ohio State alumni team) before falling to Dayton alums Red Scare.
Former South Dakota State All-American Mike Daum — a TBT “grad transfer” — led House of ‘Paign in scoring at 18.7 points per game. Former Illini guard Andres Feliz averaged 17.3 points and a team-leading 9.7 rebounds, while fellow former Illini Malcolm Hill put up 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals per game.
Other returning teams applying for TBT 2021 include 2020 champions Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni), Sideline Cancer, Herd That (Marshall alumni), Brotherly Love, Red Scare and D2.
SCOTT RICHEY