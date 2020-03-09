CHAMPAIGN — Kipper Nichols got his first start of the season — and first in more than a full calendar year — Sunday against Iowa. The 6-foot-6 redshirt senior forward ultimately took full advantage of his Senior Night start, finishing with 10 points and three key second-half offensive rebounds in Illinois’ 78-76 win against Iowa.
"Respectfully, I’m not going to talk about me at all,” Nichols said. His 10-point performance was also his first game in double figures since scoring 18 against Nebraska on Feb. 2, 2019.
“These guys found me for a couple shots, and the ball went in. That’s how it goes. All credit to one through 16 — even the guys you don’t see in the back there. It’s all about these guys and everybody who fills State Farm night in and night out.”
Nichols’ teammates took care of discussing his Senior Night performance.
“It was huge,” fellow senior Andres Feliz said. “It gave us a lot of energy and a lot of momentum. Kip is the guy who’s always in the gym working. For him to get this kind of playing time (Sunday) helped us a lot. He’s more than capable of doing those things, so I’m pretty happy for him.”
“To be honest, I really love Kip because no matter if he’s playing or not he’s got that good attitude,” sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu added. “He’s always joking. He’s always just lifting the guys up, whether he plays 10 minutes or doesn’t play at all. He changed the game. He’s a great player.”
Illinois’ challenge has been getting that type of game from Nichols on a consistent basis. That’s been a struggle, but the Cleveland native showed against the Hawkeyes what he can do when he’s locked in and engaged.
“We’ve always had confidence in Kipper scoring the basketball, but that’s the Kip we all know and love,” Underwood said. “He can help us be a next level team. There’s no doubt about that with that type of effort — effort on the glass and coming up with balls.”
***
Walk-on guard Tyler Underwood also got a Senior Night start Sunday against Iowa. It was the first of his Illini career, and he found out it would happen about 30 minutes before the game started.
Underwood had an assist on a nice entry pass to Kofi Cockburn for Illinois’ first points of the game and then fouled Iowa guard Joe Toussaint at the other end the next possession. An active first minute for the redshirt senior guard.
“You saw my strengths and my weaknesses,” Underwood said. “I feel like one of my strengths is passing. Trent Frazier was just giving me a hard time because he says I foul him every day in practice, and I fouled. I thought I was solid. Kofi is such a good big he makes it pretty easy to throw him the ball. I probably went under Toussaint too deep, and he got an angle on me.”
The Senior Night celebration before Sunday’s game wound up being emotional for both Underwoods.
“I was trying not to cry myself,” Tyler said. “I told myself before the game I wasn’t going to cry. I’ve seen (dad) cry before on senior night. He’s an emotional guy, so it wasn’t the most shocking thing. But it was a really cool moment — one I’ll remember for the rest of my life. We’ve been through so much as a family and kind of been on this journey together. To be able to have that moment meant a lot to me.”
It meant a lot to the elder Underwood, too. Even if the timing didn’t allow him to walk onto the court with his son, wife Susan and two daughters. He was already at center court getting his picture taken with senior walk-on Samson Oladimeji and his family. Oladimeji had been sick this week and didn’t practice, so he was the lone senior not to play.
“He’s a guy I’m awfully proud of,” Brad Underwood said of his son. “A good player — just not a Big Ten caliber type guy — but we saw what he can do passing the basketball. There’s no doubt I’m a very, very proud father, and I’m proud I get to coach him.”
***
Feliz had nearly all of his teammates copying his “Vroom, vroom” hand gesture when he was introduced before the game. It’s something he started doing this season off a request from back home in the Dominican Republic.
“I used to do that back home when I was younger,” Feliz said. “At the beginning of the season, my little sister sent me a video about it. She asked me to do it for her, and I was like, ‘Oh, sure. I’ve got you.’ I was doing it for my sister because she asked me, and the rest of the guys were inspired by it. They give me energy when they do it.”
Feliz spent the bulk of the first half on the bench after picking up two early fouls. He bounced back in the second half in a big way, knocking down a pair of three-pointers — en route to a 14-point night — to help Illinois build its double-digit advantage.
“I couldn’t play in the first half because of foul trouble,” Feliz said. “My mentality was to come back in the second half and try to do everything I can to help my team win.”
***
Illinois held Iowa’s Luka Garza scoreless through the first nine-plus minutes of the second half after the Big Ten’s leading scorer put up 13 points in the first half. Garza is, well, the Big Ten’s leading scorer for a reason and wound up with a game-high 28 points when it was all said and done after playing 3 seconds shy of a complete 40-minute game.
“I think sometimes you have to take a step back and admire what he’s doing,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “Throughout the course of the game I never really considered taking him out. Very few guys can play with that level of intensity against that level of physicality for that long and continue to be effective. We’re just very fortunate to have him, and we’re going to utilize his talent and tenacity because it’s infectious to the rest of the team.”
Garza got the better of Illinois freshman center in their early February showdown in Iowa City, Iowa. Cockburn didn’t match Garza’s production with 12 points and eight rebounds, but the Illini big man made his opponent work. Garza’s 28 points came on 21 shots, and Cockburn blocked him on the final play of the game on what would have been a game-tying jump shot.
“It’s Garza, man,” Cockburn said. “It’s been a pleasure playing against him and just watching him and learning from him. He’s an incredible player. He has my respect. It was just about matching his energy (Sunday) and making sure that he didn’t get the best of me like he did the last game on the offensive glass and outworking me.
“That last play was intuition. You know what’s going to happen in that situation, and I just tried to do my best to prevent it.”