CHAMPAIGN — Taz Nicholson abruptly became the most experienced player in the Illinois secondary when fall turned to winter and then spring.
Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown and Quan Martin are off to the NFL. All three are projected to be selected in the 2023 draft — Witherspoon potentially in the top 10. Kendall Smith also exhausted his sixth and final year of eligibility with the best season of his career.
Nicholson remains.
While Tyler Strain, Xavier Scott and Matthew Bailey all got snaps in the secondary last fall, it’s Nicholson who’s both the oldest and most experienced among Illinois’ defensive backs. A soon-to-be redshirt junior with 17 games played in his career and plenty of knowledge to pass down from the likes of current pros Nate Hobbs, Tony Adams and Kerby Joseph.
“They taught me all the lessons,” Nicholson said. “I’m just taking all the lessons they gave me and passing it down. Passing the torch down to the younger guys and giving them ideas and advice on what to do and how to prepare.”
First-year defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus has seen Nicholson at work this spring leading an otherwise young secondary.
“He’s flying around and he’s competing, and he’s coaching all the younger guys, too,” Fenelus said. “That’s pretty awesome to see. I don’t have to say much when those guys come to the sideline. He’s already coached them up and corrected them on their mistakes.”
★ ★ ★
Nicholson worked with Aaron Henry as his cornerbacks coach the last two season. Now that Henry is Illinois’ defensive coordinator, the Illini cornerback is working to build a similar relationship with Fenelus.
That Fenelus was an All-Big Ten defensive back at Wisconsin — playing in the same secondary as Henry for now Illinois coach Bret Bielema — has resonated with Nicholson.
“He’s kind of the same size as me,” the 5-foot-11 Nicholson said of his 5-9 coach. “I’m trying to see how he was All-Big Ten so I can do the same thing. Every day, I’m trying to learn something from him. … He came from LSU, so he knows certain things that we don’t know. Just different type of football. I would say I’m learning a lot, but we’re still creating a bond.”
★ ★ ★
Nicholson started 10 games last season before a dislocated wrist cost him the final two games of the regular season and the ReliaQuest Bowl. Strain and Scott wound up with one start apiece in the bowl game loss to Mississippi State. And that’s the extent of the experience in the Illinois secondary. The opportunity exists for multiple younger players to step into a bigger role this fall.
“That’s something we laid out from the get go,” Fenelus said. “That should be motivation within itself — the opportunity to go out there and compete. Those guys that left, they set the standard of what it’s like to be at DB here at Illinois. Everybody understands that and are pushing themselves to get to that level.
“We’re trying to put guys at whatever position that best fits them. Right now, guys are rotating everywhere — inside, outside. We’re just trying to get guys to go out there and work their techniques. We’re trying to get them to understand all the differences with the defense and just play fast.”
★ ★ ★
New special teams coordinator Robby Discher inherited a full specialists room with four kickers, two punters and two long snappers on Illinois’ spring roster. True freshmen and early enrollees David Olano and Declan Duley have already impressed the Illini coach.
Particularly Olano. The freshman kicker has been automatic in practice.
“He hits a clean ball, consistently, and hasn’t missed yet in spring ball,” Discher said earlier this week. “If I jinx him, my bad, David, but he’s been really good so far.”
What jumps out the most about Olano is the power he has in his leg. Mostly because the Naperville native is listed at a generous 5-11 and 165 pounds.
“He’s got a big leg,” Discher said. “The ball just kind of jumps off his foot. Leg speed is pretty big on that. You can develop some of that, but a lot of it’s you’re either talented or you’re not at it. Flexibility is a big part of that, too. He’s very consistent in his approach and what he does.”
★ ★ ★
Discher is also Illinois’ tight ends coach. It’s a role that was basically filled by committee last season when Ben Miller was first sidelined during his fight with colon cancer. Tip Reiman is the returning tight end with the most experience, but Discher said Griffin Moore has shown good ball skills, Henry Boyer has been physical in the run game and Champaign Central graduate Ben Schultz has shown some ability after changing positions from outside linebacker.
It’s a tight end group, though, that learned to be self sufficient last season without one primary coach. Reiman said the room became much more player-led last fall.
“I feel like it kind of makes it easier on (Discher’s) job that we all pitch in and aren’t mindless sheep,” Reiman said. “We think in a different way for ourselves, which is cool.”
Discher has seen the benefit of that, too.
“They’re very together as a unit, which is something we take a lot of pride in,” he said. “Tip could go coach the room if he wanted. I think he’s incredibly intelligent, and he’s got leadership qualities. I think they’re all very coachable. That’s one thing I like. They’re open to new stuff.”
Reiman isn’t shirking his blocking duties this spring, but his focus has shifted some to improving his skills as a receiver. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior caught 19 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown last season. The receptions and yards were the most of any Illini tight end, although Michael Marchese had two touchdowns.
“Catching the tough balls consistently,” Reiman said was his goal. “It’s been coming a long way. I’m really excited to showcase it this year and just continue to be a punishing blocker. I think it’s good to vary everything I can. I vary who’s throwing me all the time, whether it be JUGS or different humans. Maybe they don’t have the best arm, like me, throwing to somebody else, but it’s all good practice because you never know where the ball is going to come. I need to be reliable no matter what.”
★ ★ ★
Josh McCray is healthy again this spring after a knee injury — and then a reoccurrence of that injury — kept him sidelined most of the 2022 season. What the 6-1, 235-pound McCray can’t claim anymore, though, is title as Illinois’ biggest running back.
McCray got passed up last year by Jordan Anderson (6-4, 240), and early enrolled freshman and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate Kaden Feagin (6-3, 240) has done the same.
“Man, it’s fun just watching them two guys go at it each and every day,” McCray said. “You can really learn a lot. We all kind of play the same, but we have different caliber things we bring to the table. It’s hard to bring them down. That’s a lot of running back coming at you.”
