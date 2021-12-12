CHAMPAIGN — James Augustine hadn’t seen an Illinois basketball game in person since he played his last in a 67-64 loss to Washington in the second round of the 2006 NCAA tournament.
Augustine, who ended his Illinois career as the program’s all-time leading rebounder, immediately jumped into his professional career. A career that spanned a dozen seasons and three countries.
While Augustine made a home in Spain for his family after the conclusion of his playing career, he was back in the United States this week. And when a friend called with a ticket for Saturday’s Illinois-Arizona game, Augustine jumped at the chance.
“My friend called me three days ago and asked me if I wanted to go to the game,” Augustine said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll go to that game.’ It was just kind of a random thing. I’m just excited to come back. To see the different atmosphere and see how the team is, I’m just excited to be here.”
Augustine started his professional career with a two-year stint with the Orlando Magic after being selected in the second round of the 2006 NBA draft as the No. 41 pick. He then played in (mostly) Spain and Russia for nearly a decade. Saturday marked his first time back at State Farm Center since he put up 12 points and seven rebounds in a 71-59 win against Iowa on Feb. 25, 2006.
While the 37-year-old Augustine didn’t see an Illinois win Saturday against Arizona — he’s still at least partially responsible for the last in the series for the Illini during the memorable 2005 Elite Eight win — he did catch his alma mater on the upswing. Saturday afternoon games on a major network go to programs with some national cachet. Illinois has that again.
“It’s everything,” Augustine said about Illinois being relevant again. “It’s what we work for. It’s what the team works for. ... It’s not surprising. (Brad Underwood) is a hard-nosed coach. He’s the type of coach that everybody knows what they’re getting when they’re playing for him. He’s got that type of players. They look like they like to work. They look like they love to be out there, and they look like they like playing together. It’s all a recipe for a good team.”
The recipe wasn’t quite there Saturday against Arizona. That was true at the defensive end — and particularly in the second half with the Wildcats shooting 59.3 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range while scoring 1.286 points per possession. Anything over 1.000 in the latter is trouble for opposing defenses.
The exception, defensively, was Trent Frazier. The only issue was the Illinois senior guard couldn’t guard both of Arizona’s top players in Bennedict Mathurin and Kerr Kriisa.
“It doesn’t bode very well for next season,” Underwood said. He’s elite. I’ve said it many times: he’s the best defender in the country. He gets no credit because he doesn’t block shots and he doesn’t come up with a ton of steals. Everybody else, he just makes their life a living ... nightmare. We can’t have him guard two guys. Somebody’s got to step up to meet that challenge. I’ve got to help them get there.”
Underwood referenced three possessions in the second half to illustrate that point. Illinois lost Kriisa twice in transition, and the Estonian point guard knocked down a pair of three-pointers.
It happened again with Mathurin, and the Canadian wing did the same.
“Trent can’t be everywhere,” Underwood said. “Other guys have got to step up.”
Kofi Cockburn finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double in seven games this season. Getting to 13 points, though, was a struggle, and Cockburn ultimately shot just 5 of 15 from the field.
Other teams have regularly double-teamed Cockburn this season. Arizona did it with 6-foot-11, 245-pound forward Azuolas Tubelis providing the help to either 7-1, 230-pound center Christian Koloko or his backup, 7-0, 260-pound Oumar Ballo.
“They had a lot of size out there and tried to make it challenging for him,” Frazier said. “Their whole game plan was to double Kofi, be physical with him, push him off the block and make it challenging for him to finish over length. The second half he had a good stretch for us and helped us down the stretch. That stretch that we had where we kept going to him was really big. I’m always going to have confidence in him to keep throwing that ball in there whether he scores zero or 20.”
Underwood saw some situations where Cockburn’s teammates could have helped him a bit more. When they could have put the Illini 7-footer in a better position to score.
“He doesn’t see a lot of that type of length and athleticism,” Underwood said of Cockburn. “I think they went three or four times a row where they just blocked him. We’ve got to help Kofi. Kofi’s had a little bit of a bone bruise on his knee. We’ve got to help him get back in better shape, but he’s playing a lot of minutes and he’s playing them physical. We get (Andre) Curbelo back, that helps our other bigs with lobs and ball screens, but we don’t have him and may not have him for a while.”
Curbelo spent a fifth straight game on the Illinois bench in street clothes with what’s no obvious timetable for his return. Austin Hutcherson joined Curbelo on the bench Saturday, and the 6-6 wing will be there permanently for the rest of the season.
“Austin is going to be out for the rest of the year,” Underwood said after Saturday’s game. “Austin has an athletic hernia that will require surgery. That will put him out somewhere in the 10-week mold I was told.”
Hutcherson missed the first three games of the season with a pubis bone injury he suffered in practice between Illinois’ two exhibition games in October. He returned to play three games — averaging 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in that span — before missing one game with the flu. He played once more for just four minutes against Rutgers in Illinois’ Big Ten opener and then re-aggravated his earlier injury that will now require surgery.
Hutcherson has been at Illinois since the 2019-20 season after transferring from Division III Wesleyan University (Conn.). All he’s managed on the court is those four games this season after sitting out in 2019-20 after transferring and missing all of the 2020-21 season with a back injury.
With both Curbelo and Hutcherson sidelined, more offensive responsibility has fallen on Frazier and Alfonso Plummer. The pair of lefties combined to go 12 of 25 from three-point range Saturday against Arizona. Frazier scored a season-high 27 points. Plummer’s 25 points marked his sixth straight game with at least 21.
But Plummer had some defensive struggles against the Wildcats — finishing at minus-17 in plus/minus along with Coleman Hawkins despite his 25-point game — and then had a mental error in a crucial late game situation. A five-second violation call with Illinois down three points with 25 seconds to play essentially sealed the Arizona victory.
“First time they call that in my career what the hell,” Plummer tweeted after the game.
Underwood took the blame for the mistake.
“He didn’t know the rule,” the Illinois coach said. “I’m not going to make an excuse. That’s on me. That’s a situation he said he never knew there was a closely guarded rule without the dribble. That’s on me. I’ve got to explain that. He’s been in a good spot, we were running a play with him and he was letting everybody get set. Unfortunate incident.”
