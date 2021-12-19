CHAMPAIGN — Lucas Johnson’s introduction during the halftime ceremony honoring Illinois’ 2001 and 2002 Big Ten championship teams Saturday afternoon included a line from public address announcer Tim Sinclair about the former Illini forward leading the Big Ten in floor burn during his career.
So Johnson, of course, got a running start, dove on the floor and slid across Lou Henson Court to a roar from the State Farm Center crowd. A choice the Des Plaines native said just came to him in the moment.
“That’s where I spent most of my time on the court anyway,” Johnson said. “It seemed fitting.”
Johnson was one of 10 former Illini that returned to Champaign this weekend as the back-to-back Big Ten champions were honored. Also making the trip were Cory Bradford, Marcus Griffin, Sergio McClain, Brian Cook, Sean Harrington, Damir Krupalija (who flew in from Bosnia and Herzegovina for the occasion), Joe Cross, Brett Melton and Nate Mast.
“Being back here alone is awesome, but to have all these guys together again is really, really special,” Johnson said. “It’s almost as if no time had passed. The same stories. The same jokes come up. And for some reason they’re still funny.”
★ ★ ★
Brad Underwood missed Johnson’s floor slide since he was in the lockerroom with his team during the halftime ceremony. Hearing about it only endeared Johnson even more to the current Illinois coach.
“God, I love him,” Underwood said. “No wonder (former Illinois coach Bill Self) loved him. ... He walked into a function (Friday) night and he does a breakdown defensive stance and screams at the top of his lungs. Who can’t love that passion?
“What are those guys, 40? Maybe there was a little liquid influence that could have helped that, but golly. He was a pain in the butt to play against, but he was so fun to watch and I’m sure a great teammate.”
★ ★ ★
Two-thirds of the Peoria Manual contingent from the back-to-back Big Ten champs was present for the reunion. The only one missing was Frank Williams, who McClain said was dealing with COVID-19. Williams was represented, at least, by his son. Watching senior guard Da’Monte Williams is still special for both Griffin and McClain.
“Watching Da’Monte is like life is full circle,” Griffin said. “That’s our little guy, and he’s a grown man now. I’ve been following him since high school. His development, I’m just so proud of the young man he’s become. His toughness sticking up for his teammates, that is 1,000 percent Frank. That’s what I see from him. He’s in the foxhole with them.”
McClain shared a similar sentiment.
“I remember when he was born,” McClain said. “I remember changing his diapers. Me and his father stepped on campus and created a path. For him to come and walk that same path and doing it a different way and doing it his way and representing, we have nothing but love for him.”
★ ★ ★
McClain was clear in expressing how much the reunion of the 2001 and 2002 Big Ten championship teams meant to him. How much his time at Illinois meant to him. Because the Peoria native has a long connection to campus and basketball at the State Farm Center.
McClain made the trip to Champaign several times as a kid only to see Manual fall short of a state title.
Then he made the trip four times as a player and returned to Peoria with a record four consecutive state championships. Then came a successful Illinois career and those pair of Big Ten titles. McClain carried one during the halftime ceremony, while Bradford had the other.
“We were young, and we got thrown out there to the wolves young,” McClain said. “We saw what upper echelon Big Ten championship basketball was, and we wanted to reach that. By the time I was a senior, we were the best team in the nation taking the No. 1 seed in the tournament and going all the way to the Elite Eight losing to (an Arizona) team that had four or five NBA players. We lose by six points, and they shoot 56 free throws. That tells us we’re the best (darn) team in the nation.”
★ ★ ★
More players from those early 2000s teams returned this weekend than they did 15 years ago to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the program during the 2005-06 season.
The main talking pont when reminiscing was about their connection off the court than what they accomplished on it.
“Most of my memories of that time aren’t even on the court,” Johnson said. “They’re in the locker room. They’re at practice. They’re out with these guys. Yeah, the games are great, and that’s what the fans saw most of us, but my memories are mostly of these guys. My thought process, which I don’t even want to think about, is I don’t know if this will ever happen again. Just really living in the moment right now being around these guys.”
★ ★ ★
The connection the 2001 and 2002 teams have is something the current Illinois players noticed. The support from those former players meant a lot, but so did seeing how even 20 years later the bond was still tight.
“They were talking about how they still have group chats and how they still mess with each other and get on each other,” Illinois wing Jacob Grandison said. “It’s kind of funny to see ourselves in the future and what that all looks like. It’s great vibes.”
That’s what Underwood wanted his players to take from meeting with and hearing from the 2001 and 2002 Illini. That group being celebrated the way it was is also a big part of the reason Underwood wanted this specific coaching job.
“Illinois basketball is special,” Underwood said. “I told our guys (Friday) I pray that the day happens when they’re invited back and they’re having a reunion and they’re coming back to be celebrated and it’s home. Not every program has that. Not every program does that. Not every program has a family atmosphere that is so loving and passionate.
“There were three guys here (Friday) we let talk to our guys. They just ooze of the orange and blue and their time here and their memories. That’s what great programs do. They build bonds and bring guys together. ... It’s not just that they won — they did — but it’s bigger. It’s about what this whole program is about.”
★ ★ ★
The back-to-back Big Ten champions from two decades ago are also confident that this year’s team can win a title of its own. Mostly for the same reasons.
“They are a great three-point shooting team,” Griffin said, “and they’ve got a monster down low.”
“It’s difficult to match up against,” Harrington added. “It’s difficult to game plan for. I think that’s the beauty fo this team. They can get you from inside and out, and I don’t see that changing as the season goes on. ... They’re going to compete for the Big Ten championship, and it’s a team that can make a run in the NCAA tournament. I think they’re going to get better as the season goes on because we haven’t seen them play together yet.”
