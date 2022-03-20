PITTSBURGH — Kelvin Sampson is familiar with Illinois.
The program as a whole. But maybe not as familiar with this current Illini team.
Coaching Indiana for two seasons from 2006-08 before NCAA troubles with the Hoosiers led to his firing will do that. Along with getting a commitment from then-Illini commit Eric Gordon and one season of Gordon playing with the Hoosiers that added new animosity to the Illinois-Indiana rivalry.
Yet the 66-year-old Houston coach, who gets his first chance to coach against the Illini on Sunday since he went 2-2 against them in charge of Indiana, had a hard time finding a comparison on Saturday afternoon to the latest Illinois superstar.
Sampson had to dig deep to come up with a big man even remotely similar to Illinois center Kofi Cockburn.
“Kofi is a lot closer to (Shaquille O’Neal) than he is guys we play against,” Sampson said. “It’s a success story when kids like Kofi come back and have great years.”
Sampson, who won’t ever get a round of applause from Illini fans because of his turbulent tenure with the Hoosiers, was complimentary of Brad Underwood’s team on Saturday.
“They’ve got a team that can go a long way in the tournament,” he said. “They’re a good team. They’ve got somebody that they can play through. When your offense is democratic, you’re hoping certain guys have good nights. But worst case with Kofi, he’s going to go to the free-throw line 10, 12 times a game. That’s worst case. Best case, he’ll score a bunch of buckets.”
★★★
The 7-foot, 285-pound presence Cockburn brings won’t change what Houston wants to do defensively.
The Cougars have their principles, and they intend to stick to them. Namely doubling anyone posting up on the block.
“Yeah, he’s a monster, but we have a game plan,” Houston forward Fabian White Jr. said. “We have the same game plan for every big man we play against. We’re going to play defense, rebound, and hopefully, that takes us to the next round.”
★★★
Cockburn drew 11 fouls against Chattanooga in Friday’s first-round game and put three on both Silvio De Sousa and Josh Ayeni in the first half. A little extra defensive attention from Houston won’t come as any kind of surprise.
“Well, they only called 11,” Underwood said. “In Big Ten play, those were probably closer to six fouls drawn and 19 missed. But he’s seen it all. He draws so much attention. Kofi sees that every single night, and he just takes it and just goes about his business. He got a little frustrated (Friday) night with his missed free throws, but he sat out there and made a bunch (Saturday).”
★★★
The one wrinkle Cockburn posting up will provide Houston is the fact he doesn’t always have to post on either block. Illinois running high-low action with Cockburn means he often gets the ball in the middle of the paint.
“If you’re posting up on the block, it makes our jobs somewhat easier,” Sampson said. “It’s not easy at all guarding really good players, but we can double you with how we do it. … I got up (Saturday) morning and watched a bunch of Illinois (film). When you’ve got one day, you just do the best you can. But Kofi is a load. I think what Brad does is really smart, where they post him up, because it’s difficult to bring help in the middle of the lane. Kofi embraces being the big guy. Not all big guys like being big guys. But he is a big man in every sense of the word.”
★★★
Andre Curbelo has a strong case for being the most divisive player on the Illinois roster. At least when it comes to what’s said about the sophomore point guard.
Curbelo is lauded for his unique playmaking ability. But he is equally as lambasted by fans — particularly on social media — when he can’t quite pull off a play he believes he can make.
“I just stay true to myself,” Curbelo said. “I know who I am. I know the player I am, and I could really care less what people have to say. They’re just on social media. They’re never going to come up to my face and say it. I know the player I am and I will continue to do my thing. That’s who I am.
“I take high-risk plays, and I feel like that’s what separates me from other guards maybe. Like everybody says, it’s sometimes good, sometimes bad, but I’m going to continue to be who I am on and off the floor always.”
★★★
Underwood wants Curbelo to be aggressive. The Illinois coach has also reiterated multiple times he has the utmost trust in Curbelo to make the right decision. Curbelo had five points, four assists and six turnovers in 30 minutes off the bench Friday night against Chattanooga, but was plus-18 when he was on the court.
“He makes other players better,” Underwood said. “When you start looking at the plus/minus, you see our ball movement get better. You saw open opportunities.
“So he’s making other players better, and then the fact of what he does defensively gets completely overshadowed. He was electric defensively, and that’s how you build a plus/minus pretty quick — when you start shifting things.”
★★★
The Illinois players have seen enough of Houston during their scout work to understand the team they’ll face Sunday at PPG Paints Arena has a similar style and approach. The Illini also know what that means for the second-round matchup.
“They’re a team that’s going to fly around, play hard, and we’re going to match it and do the same,” Illinois senior guard Da’Monte Williams said.
“We know their physicality, and that’s why this matchup is going to be a really good one,” Cockburn added. “That’s how we play. We play with toughness and tenacity. The tougher team is going to win (Sunday). That’s what it’s going to come down to.”
