CHAMPAIGN — Penn State’s game plan Thursday night was clear. The Nittany Lions were prepared to do whatever they could do to limit Illinois center Kofi Cockburn. That turned out to mostly be a double team from the wing from whoever was guarding Da’Monte Williams.
Penn State pulled it off. Cockburn had just four points in the first half and finished with 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting. It was the fewest shot attempts the Illini’s All-American center had gotten all season.
“I’m really proud of Kofi,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I thought he was tremendous defensively in a night where he wasn’t very good offensively. They did a great job of taking him out of that.”
The buy-in for the doubler in that defensive scenario — usually Greg Lee — was key. Williams being left mostly wide open all night offensively led to a season-best performance from the Illinois guard. Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said Lee could have bailed on the game plan so not to look like he was getting burnt defensively by Williams.
“As much as I tell them, ‘Those shots are on me,’ to actually believe it in the moment and stick with it and do it takes a lot of maturity,” Shrewsberry said. “He could easily say, ‘No, man. I’m not going to let this guy score anymore.’ Then Kofi is getting dunks and putbacks and getting whatever else he wants. They stuck with it.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois went nearly nine full minutes in the second half without securing a defensive rebound. While Penn State’s rebounding advantage for the game was just 34-29, the Nittany Lions outrebounded the Illini 22-9 in the final 20 minutes.
Underwood said his team was “flat” Thursday night. Energy was lacking after a poor shootaround earlier in the day.
“How many balls hit our hands that we didn’t come up with?” Underwood said. “(Jacob Grandison) had two or three. Jake would have had 10 rebounds if he would have snatched loose balls. They beat us to the floor a couple of times. (Alfonso) Plummer was a huge help. Plummer comes in and gets six rebounds. Those are the kind of things you’ve got to do. We’ve got to be better from this point on.”
★ ★ ★
Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds. The Nittany Lions’ guard was also efficient, going 8 of 15 from the field. His ability to use his size at 6-foot-4 and 202 pounds to post up either Plummer or Trent Frazier was a mismatch for the Illini, who entered the game more concerned with Penn State’s three-point shooters.
“In a low-possession game, it’s hard to lose a game with twos, yet it was a close enough game I was concerned about the shots that he got,” Underwood said. “That will be something we’ve worked on a bunch. We’ll have to continue to work on that between now and the tournament.”
Penn State has used Pickett in that manner offensively before this season. Breaking it out again Thursday night was a counter to how Illinois defended on the perimeter.
“They did a good job of taking away our movement on the perimeter,” Shrewsberry said. “They do a good job of really denying handoffs and other stuff we do normally offensively. We had to find something else in playing through him in the post. You force them to make a decision whether they stay home or whether they help.”
★ ★ ★
It was a year ago at approximately this time that Cockburn put a spotlight on some of the verbally abusive, racist comments he was receiving on social media after Illinois lost to Loyola Chicago in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
That sparked a movement inside Illinois’ Division of Intercollegiate Athletics to examine social media harassment of athletes and coaches. The DIA launched its “I Matter” campaign earlier this week to target hate speech and try to decrease toxic discourse on social media.
“It’s real,” Underwood said. “It’s really, really, really, real. Telling young people to stay off social media isn’t realistic anymore. They’re going to read it. They get the dopamine hit when they hear the feel good stuff, but the other stuff hurts. It’s real. Some of the stuff that is said to these young guys is just alarming. We have legalized gambling in this state. The stuff that gets sent to these young guys is crazy — over a $50 prop bet or something — it’s nuts.
“They’ve turned to kind of laughing it off, but you know it stings and you know it hurts. It’s not right. There’s a reason I stay off of it. Nobody should have to read that nonsense. I get it. We’ve got great fans, but there’s a percentage — or maybe they’re not fans — but it’s a real, real problem. We address it a lot. It’s not going to go away.”
★ ★ ★
Plummer arrived in Champaign with a reputation as a shooter. A reputation that Underwood fueled by calling the former Utah guard the best shooter in the transfer portal last offseason.
The Illini have leaned into that part of Plummer’s game — for a reason — but the goal this entire season has been to make sure the Fajardo, Puerto Rico, native is not one-dimensional on the court. An improved dribble drive game has emerged through that process.
“He was a point guard at one time in his career,” Underwood said. “That’s not something that’s abnormal for him. He’s played in ball screens. He’s probably better than we give him credit for being. He’s so elite at the other that we run a lot of actions for, but Plummer is a good basketball player.
“I think he’s gotten better on the defensive end. He’s still got a lot of room to improve there — and we keep pushing him there — but he’s turned into a terrific college basketball player. Not only just his ability to make shots, but his ability to play offense. He’s a well-rounded offensive player who just happens to be an elite shooter.”
★ ★ ★
The Illinois coaching staff was in good position to handle Underwood’s ejection last week in the Ohio State game because of the fundamental change Underwood made in assigning responsibilities. Geoff Alexander was the nominal assistant in charge — he was the one that got to continue the discourse with the officials — but it was a full-team effort between Alexander, Chester Frazier and Tim Anderson to do the coaching.
Alexander handled the offense. Frazier was in charge of the defense. And Anderson had control of substitutions, matchups and out of bounds plays. That’s the usual separation of powers, as it were, for the Illini assistants.
Underwood made that change ahead of the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. None of the coaches were allowed out to recruit in what turned into nearly a yearlong dead period, so Underwood assigned offensive and defensive coordinator duties to maximize what his staff could do in Champaign. The Illinois staff put together some dummy scouting reports during the summer before the 2020-21 season to test out the new system. Underwood liked it and has stuck with it ever since.
“Here’s what I really like about it — we don’t miss near as much,” Underwood said. “Our attention to detail is better. It’s been really, really good, and these guys have jumped in both feet. It’s a ton of film work. There’s very few days off where you might feel you can do that — get a couple days off — if it’s not your scout. It’s not that way. Everybody is involved. Everybody knows everything that’s going on. I’m a huge fan of it. I think it’s made us much more efficient.”
Scott Richey