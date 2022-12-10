CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood would have been fine if Penn State guard Jalen Pickett went off offensively Saturday at State Farm Center.
The Nittany Lions run their offense through the 6-foot-4 guard. Mostly in post-up isolations. Giving up twos to Pickett would be fine. Allowing the veteran guard to get his teammates involved, too? That would be a step too far.
So Pickett finishing with 20 points and six assists was problematic for No. 17 Illinois in Penn State’s 74-59 upset road win.
“If he got 30, I was great with it, but he couldn’t have the six assists to go with it,” Underwood said. “He’s done that against everybody. There’s a reason he’s a walking triple-double — or close to it — every night.”
Pickett was one of four Penn State players in double figures in the win. Andrew Funk also scored 20 points, Seth Lundy had 16 points and Myles Dread finished with 15 points. Funk and Dread combined to go 11 of 18 from three-point range as the main beneficiaries of Pickett’s kick-out passes from the post.
“He’s a tough check, man,” Dread said of Pickett. “He’s strong. He’s patient. Teams have to account for the fact he’s going to post up guards. Any time somebody leaves, he’s so unselfish and is trying to find guys. He’s telling us just stay open, stay ready. He’s picking people apart and making our jobs really easy. He’s a joy to have.”
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry admitted his opinion of Pickett is biased but still called him the “best guard in the Big Ten.”
The former Siena transfer is the only player in the country averaging at least 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
“Every single night — no matter who we play against — just look at his numbers,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s filling it up in every category, but the thing that doesn’t get noticed is (his defense).”
Shrewsberry found himself on the Illinois athletics website recently with the intent to look up a statistic on the Illini.
The headline he found instead didn’t thrill him.
“It’s like, ‘Penn State game is approaching sellout,’” Shrewsberry said. “I was like, ‘This ought to be real cool.’ … It’s not fun to come here — it’s not fun at all — but they’ve got passionate fans. They’ve got knowledgable fans. They’ve got fans that are with them.”
The fans closest to the action were a bit different for Saturday’s game. The Orange Krush kept their regular seats in the section behind both benches, but the decision was made a couple months ago to sell the seats behind the south basket where the Krush also sit to the general fan base.
One Krush member loudly — and profanely — decried that action as the final seconds wound down in Illinois’ 15-point loss to Penn State. The game was a sellout with 15,544 tickets sold.
“Because the game was during finals week, we wanted to ensure all those tickets would be filled,” Illinois associate athletic director for media relations Kent Brown told The News-Gazette. “With a lot of students not being on campus who were involved in finals, there was a strategy to make sure they were full.”
Illinois outrebounded Penn State by six on Saturday at State Farm Center. That was a margin Shrewsberry said he would take “all day” when coupled with his team committing just nine turnovers.
“You’ve got to keep them out of transition, which starts with taking care of the basketball,” the Penn State coach said. “We play a bunch of guards that can all handle it. Us having nine turnovers — and we had two in the first half — helps us get shots and get what we need. You keep them out of transition and then rebound like your life depends on it, man. … They can dominate you on the glass and bury you on the glass, and they weren’t. They didn’t do that to us in this game.”
Penn State’s rebounding breakdown was just three offensive to 23 defensive. Again, not atypical for this Nittany Lions team.
“We don’t really ever go to the glass,” Shrewsberry said. “That’s just a product of having a bunch of 6-3 dudes out there. The chances of us getting them, I’d rather set our defense. … You’ve got to give up something to get something. It’s pointless if we go to the glass every time if we only get one. I feel like we have a really good half-court defense and make people play in the half court.”
That’s the primary reason the advanced metrics have Penn State ranked as one of the slower teams in the country in terms of adjusted tempo. The Nittany Lions are the fifth-slowest team in the Big Ten in that regard behind Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan State and Nebraska. Illinois plays the fastest — or would at least like to.
“It’s hard to score on us in the half court, so (opposing teams) take longer than they normally do,” Shrewsberry said. “That dictates the pace of the game. It’s not like we’re intentionally trying to slow it down. We’re just not going to let you score fast. We’re going to make you work for everything you get.”
Illinois walk-on forward Connor Serven missed his third straight game Saturday after also being sidelined at Maryland and against Texas. The 6-9 junior forward is wearing a protective boot on his left foot to deal with what Underwood called a “hot spot.”
“That’s something you don’t want it to become worse,” Underwood said. “It’s keeping him out. He had soreness and tenderness. He goes so hard. Connor’s a really good player. He’s that big, strong, versatile. He’s really athletic. That’s a guy who could have imitated Pickett or a guy who could have imitated Timmy Allen. We haven’t had him in practice, and that hurts our team.”
Serven’s injury is one of several Illinois athletic trainer Paul Schmidt has had to deal with this season, including similarly booted Luke Goode. Recently, though, Schmidt has had to serve as the Illini’s de facto cut man.
RJ Melendez needed treatment in the first half of Saturday’s game after a blow to the head opened up a cut over his right eye, just like Terrence Shannon Jr. last week at Maryland. Melendez returned against Penn State but in a No. 14 jersey because his No. 15 jersey was spotted with blood.
“If you don’t have a great training staff and great medical staff and people who are in tune with your players constantly, that can be a huge detriment to any program,” Underwood said. “We’re thankful Paul’s been here a long time. He’s got great relationships in the medical world. Not just here locally, but all around. When guys aren’t right, we want them going to Paul. No matter how small it may seem, small becomes big if you don’t deal with it. Having a great relationship is huge, and Paul’s done a yeoman’s job here.”
