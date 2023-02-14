STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Brad Underwood spent part of a media availability last week discussing how much Illinois freshman Zacharie Perrin had improved since joining the team in December.
Enough improvement that Underwood said Perrin at least had a chance to start playing “meaningful minutes” at some point in what was then the final eight games of the season.
That notion will now be shelved. News broke roughly an hour before tipoff Tuesday night at Bryce Jordan Center that Perrin was leaving the program and returning to France. A sudden move that surprised both his coaches and teammates.
“Very,” Underwood said about just how sudden Perrin’s decision was. “It’s what you deal with with some international kids who have the opportunity to go make it a career. Wish him nothing but the best. We’ve got so many games left. I’m not too worried about a guy that wasn’t helping us win games. Just unfortunate, or fortunate, however you want to look at it, for him. I’m worried about the guys in that locker room.”
Illinois senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was just as surprised by Perrin’s move as Underwood.
“As soon as I found out, I texted him and told him I wished him the best,” Shannon said. “No hard feelings. It’s just another piece that we’re missing. Our season goes on, and we’ve just got to go on without him. It surprised me a lot. I didn’t know. I did’t know that he had something going on. I talked to him the other day. To see him leave, it’s a loss. He’s a great player and a great guy and a good addition to our team.”
It was a convoluted tenure for Perrin at Illinois. The 6-foot-10 forward initially signed with the Illini in the Class of 2022, but he did not join the team last summer and spent the fall semester at Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.). Perrin reclassified and eventually signed with Illinois again in November before joining the team in December. He made his one and only appearance for Illinois in the team’s Jan. 19 loss to Indiana, played two minutes and went 0 of 2 from the free throw line.
Perrin’s in-season departure makes for two this year for Illinois. Freshman guard Skyy Clark left the Illini in January for what was stated as personal reasons. The Los Angeles native started 12 of 13 games and was averaging 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.1 percent overall and 33.3 percent from three-point range at the time of his departure.
Need a sign that Ty Rodgers has settled into his role in the Illinois rotation?
Look no further than Tuesday’s 93-81 loss at Penn State. The first half at least. Rodgers went 5 of 5 from the field for 10 points in 13 minutes off the bench in the first half and finished with a career-high 11 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Offensively, Rodgers was aggressive in taking the ball to the basket. More so than he had been — at least consistently — than at any other point this season.
“Just trying to attack as much as I can within the offense,” Rodgers said. “I’ve settled down a little bit. Stress and anxiety is out the window, and coach has a lot of confidence in me. That’s all that is.”
Rodgers readily admitted he struggled, on occasion, with handling his inconsistent playing time. The freshman wing has topped 20 minutes per game seven times, including playing 26 minutes Tuesday against Penn State. He’s also played single-digit minutes eight different times.
Now Rodgers said he knows he could be on the floor a lot — or a little. He understands why and also how he has to approach it.
“It’s being ready when my number is called,” Rodgers said. “Not getting down on myself. Staying mentally locked in has been a key for me, and when I’m called, just go in and play has hard as I can. Everything else will take care of itself.”
Luke Goode got his “feet wet” per Underwood playing five minutes in Saturday’s win against Rutgers.
The sophomore guard, who missed the first 22 games of the season rehabbing a broken bone in his left foot and took a DNP at Iowa after being cleared two days before that game, played 10 minutes Tuesday night at Penn State. Goode made a first half three-pointer and also had one rebound in the Illini loss.
Underwood maintains the idea Goode can help Illinois during the stretch run of the regular season and into tournament play. It’s just a matter of settling back into what the Illinois coach called “that game-time feeling.”
“I think when you check into a game, there’s a sense of nervousness when you haven’t done it in a while,” Underwood said. “Touching the ball in a game and seeing a different colored jersey and hearing the crowd noise. I think the one thing you understand is you’ve got to play through that. You’ve got to play through those jitters if you want to call them that.
“Then you’ve got to find that comfort. The game has to slow down. Luke sees that in practice, but it’s a different vibe in a game. He’s got to be patient and has to have a great understanding.”
Shannon’s team-leading offensive effort was his first 20-point game since scoring 26 points in Illinois’ Jan. 19 loss to Indiana. After three straight games where his usage dropped, the Illini got the ball in their season scoring leader’s hands a little more often.
The efficiency wasn’t there, with Shannon scoring 20 points on 5 of 14 shooting, including a 1 of 5 effort from three-point range. But his aggressive tact with the ball in his hands got him to the free throw line more than in any of his past five games, and he made nine of the 10 he shot on Tuesday night.
“We can’t take him for granted,” Underwood said. “He’s one of the best players in this league. I’ve got to do a better job of getting him shots earlier. ... I’ve got to get him a couple more in situations that we want him to be in. Not always broken floor or open court stuff. Situations we can actually control.”
