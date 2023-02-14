Illinois senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr., left, handles the ball under pressure from Penn State wing Evan Mahaffey, middle, and Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread in Tuesday night’s Big Ten game at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Shannon finished with a team-high 20 points and added four assists, three rebounds and three steals for the Illini in their 93-81 loss to the Nittany Lions.