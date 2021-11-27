CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn interrupted Alfonso Plummer before the Illinois guard could answer a question about his mentality during “heat-check” moments following Friday night’s 94-85 win against UT Rio Grande Valley.
The question came up because Plummer was in those “heat-check” moments multiple times throughout the game. The 6-foot-1 senior guard went 7 of 9 from three-point range Tuesday in a win against Kansas State and followed it up with a 6-of-11 performance Friday against UTRGV as part of a 30-point performance.
“He’s taking the shot no matter what,” Cockburn said of Plummer. “He’s going to try and tell you something different right now, but he’s a shooter. Every time he shoots it, I have a smile on my face. I have all the confidence in him.”
Plummer reiterated Friday night, like he did Tuesday, that he was “back.” That the work he put in on his jump shot has paid off.
“If I’m hot, I’m going to shoot it if I feel like I’m going to make it,” Plummer said.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, though, would like Plummer to be a bit more choosey on his “heat-check” moments. Particularly the one where he pulled up from about 6 feet behind the three-point line, missed it and then gave up a UTRGV three-pointer at the other end.
“He’s never been coached on that end,” Underwood said. “I’m going to run something for the heat check. He missed it, and he gave one up at the other end. They’re bad shots. No one loves a shooter more than me, and no one loves to continue to go to a shooter more than me. He doesn’t have to try to pull from six feet behind the line in transition. We’ll hammer some of that stuff out, but man is he a gifted shooter. Man, I love seeing that ball go up.”
★ ★ ★
Trent Frazier was the last Illinois player to make his way out to the court Friday night. The senior guard had a slight limp, favoring his injured left knee, but he had at least ditched the crutches he needed after suffering the injury on Tuesday night against Kansas State in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.
Frazier sat out Friday’s game against UTRGV and had company on the bench with Andre Curbelo also in street clothes. That left the Illini in what’s become a rather familiar position through the first few weeks of the 2021-22 season.
Next man up.
Illinois turned to Plummer and Austin Hutcherson for more in Frazier’s absence, but replacing the veteran guard isn’t a simple one-for-one matter.
“You don’t replace Trent,” Underwood said. “In a conversation with (Kansas State coach Bruce Weber) after the game (Tuesday) night it was about how disruptive he is on the defensive end. He’s a guy that doesn’t let a night where he didn’t play very well offensively affect what he does defensively.
“Trent’s the one guy that doesn’t make scouting report mistakes. He might go three or four or five games without making one. There’s a mental component to not having him. Plummer and Hutch and we’ll see Brandin Podziemski. All those guys are going to have step in and fill that role. Those are big shoes to fill.”
★ ★ ★
Underwood backtracked Wednesday when discussing what’s been ailing Curbelo. It’s not specifically head trauma related to the concussion he suffered in Illinois’ first exhibition game and kept him shuttling in and out against Kansas State on Tuesday.
Underwood said he saw the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native in a better place once the team got back to Champaign and went through a workout Wednesday, but the sophomore point guard was still held out against UTRGV.
“It’s just frustrating for him to not feel right,” Underwood said. “I guess that’s the right word, the best way to put it. He wants to be out there.”
★ ★ ★
Three weeks in to the 2021-22 season and Underwood is certain his team isn’t in great game shape just yet. Late-game struggles at the free-throw line is one of Underwood’s go to signals that his team isn’t quite where it needs to be with its conditioning.
“We’ve got to get back into late-game shape to where we can be really focused,” Underwood said, adding there was a physical and mental component to that. “When you’re tired, it gets harder to concentrate. Free-throw shooting, when you’re breathing hard, your head moves. You’ve got to keep your eyes focused on the rim. Little things like that.”
Cockburn entered Friday’s game shooting 64.7 percent from the free-throw line. Significantly better than his mark last season. And still impacted by some late-game energy drain since his return two games ago.
“That was just conditioning,” Underwood said. “That was simply being in good enough shape to step up and make those. He’s that guy this year. I want to be able to throw him the ball against the press or throw him the ball in late possession offense and not worry about him getting fouled.”
★ ★ ★
Hutcherson is another Illini that’s still working into game shape. The 6-foot-6 guard missed the final exhibition and the first three games of the season with a bruised tailbone. Even after he was cleared to return, he was on a minute restriction during practice.
“He played 20 minutes (Tuesday), and he hadn’t been in practice 20 minutes,” Underwood said. “We’re throwing him out there and saying, ‘Hey, make an open jump shot.’ Your legs are a little rubbery, and you’re tired.”
Underwood said he felt comfortable pushing Hutcherson, though, because of his time with the program. All those practices in the 2019-20 season are a difference even though he missed all of the 2020-21 season with a back injury.
“He’s got a really good idea of what we’re doing and what concepts we run,” Underwood said. “Secondly, he’s really smart. He knows every position. The execution may not be great yet because of the timing that takes. I don’t want to overload him, but like I told him a couple days ago, ‘You’re going to have play a couple spots.’ That’s just the reality of it. I don’t feel like overloading him is that big a deal whereas some guys you just can’t do that.”
Hutcherson has impressed the Illinois coach in his official debut this week not counting the first exhibition game. There’s different adrenaline, excitement and pressure, and Underwood said Hutcherson has handled it well.
“He’s got an unbelievable temperament and personality,” Underwood added. “He’s been way better than I anticipated. Way better. What he’s trying to do is not easy, and he’s knocking it out of the park with what he’s bringing to us. Not just on offense, but his defense. He made one scouting report mistake (Tuesday) when he helped out of a corner on Nijel Pack. He’s been tremendous. He’s got a chance to be an elite defender as well as a guy that’s a great, great threat on the offensive end.”
Scott Richey