ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan got an up close look at Alfonso Plummer on a heater in the first half of Sunday’s games. The Illinois guard, fresh off making eight three-pointers Thursday against Ohio State, made five more in the first half against the Wolverines as part of a 23-point effort before the break.
“I thought Plummer had as good a first half as I’d seen from any player not named Mike Beasley that I’ve coached,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
It’s not the first time Plummer went off in the first half. He had 18 points in the first half against Ohio State and also had 14-point and 16-point first halves against Purdue and Northwestern earlier in the month.
Sunday turned out just like the rest of those games, though. Plummer mostly disappeared in the second half after dominating the first. Plummer did make another three-pointer in the second half, but that was it when it came to his offensive production. In his last six games, Plummer has scored 81 points in the first half and 16 in the second half.
“Most of that was based more on the defensive side of things than anything else,” Underwood said. Plummer did struggle against Michigan guard DeVante’ Jones.
“Some of it’s matchup based,” Underwood continued. “Going in we were really worried about (Eli) Brooks, so we put Trent (Frazier) on him. We know Trent’s an elite ball screen defender. Not that Plummer’s bad, but we’ve got to get him where he’s really focused there and not just thinking about scoring all the time and really dialed in. He’s gotten better there.”
Illinois will take 23 first-half points, though. Plummer’s effective, efficient first half opened the door for the Illini to go to Kofi Cockburn more in the second half after Michigan decided to defend Plummer a bit harder.
“Alfonso is a huge key for us,” Cockburn said. “When he steps up like that, it makes it hard for teams to guard us. Guys have to stay on him and can’t really help off him much. He definitely helps open up a lot for us and helps us win.”
*** Cockburn got the better of his matchup against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson again Sunday. The Illinois center did the same last season in Ann Arbor. Sunday’s dominance was just amplified. Cockburn put up 27 points on 11 of 15 shooting to go with seven rebounds, while Dickinson had 13 points and 11 rebounds but shot just 30.7 percent from the field.
“It’s just competitive nature,” Cockburn said. “When you see a big-time player like Hunter, you want to go out there and give it your best shot and put yourself in the best position to be successful. It gets the blood flowing a little bit more and gets you pumped up.”
The key to limiting Dickinson offensively?
“Just take away what he does best — his angles, his finishing around the rim,” Cockburn said. “Force him to take tough shots. Once you do that, things will be much easier. I try to watch film and watch these big guys and see what they do best and try to take it away from them. Just try to limit opportunities.”
***
Andre Curbelo gave Illinois 12 points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench in Sunday’s win against Michigan. Mostly, though, the sophomore point guard looked more life himself on the court as he continues to work back from missing two months with concussion issues and then more time with COVID-19.
“I thought Andre Curbelo was Belo — the one that we all know,” Underwood said. “I don’t want to speak for Curbelo because I can’t imagine what that guy has gone through this year. The expectations and then just sitting, doing nothing. The frustration and anxiety that came with all of that. He had a really good week of practice. He’s practicing, he’s working (and) he’s getting better.”
Curbelo said he’s starting to regain his rhythm on the court. His swagger, too.
“It’s not there yet, but slowing getting there,” he said. “We have a few games, but if you really think about it there’s plenty of time to get a rhythm going. I definitely feel a little bit better. It’s only a matter of time for me to click with everybody else. Once it happens, it’s going to be fun.”
There was one scary moment in the second half, though, when Curbelo was on the wrong end of an illegal screen from Dickinson and crumpled to the court holding his head and neck. Athletic trainer Paul Schmidt evaluated Curbelo on the bench, and then he was back in the game at the next opportunity.
“Hopefully I don’t wake up stiff,” Curbelo said. “Hurting a little bit, but nothing to worry about. I felt like a little something down my neck, so I was a little bit worried, but I was able to get up. Heat of the game, momentum, adrenaline and all that stuff, you just get up and keep playing. Hopefully I wake up just like I am now.”
***
Future Illinois guard Ty Rodgers and his Thornton teammates will play Kankakee at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 3A sectional semifinal at Marian Catholic. Rodgers put up 10 points and 10 rebounds in the Wildcats’ easy regional semifinal win against Crete-Monee and then dropped 11 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists in their championship victory against Chicago Brooks.
It definitely caught Underwood’s attention.
“What is there not to like?” Underwood asked rhetorically before answering that there wasn’t anything not to like. “I think he’s one of the best players in the country. I think he’s one of the most ready players in the country. … He’s been pretty good. Makes me smile.”
***
Dain Dainja isn’t part of Illinois’ travel party. The only player that does travel that isn’t playing is Austin Hutcherson, who is out for the season after sports hernia surgery.
Dainja, who transferred to Illinois at midseason from Baylor, is putting in his work in Champaign. The 6-foot-9 forward and former top 100 recruit had to sit out the second half of the season after playing three games at Baylor and transferring. Underwood called him strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher’s “new best friend.”
Dainja has already dropped from 284 pounds when he arrived in Champaign to 272 this week.
“He’s starting to pick up everything we’re doing with basic drills,” Underwood said. “He’s helping on our scout team. He’s doing everything that a guy who’s sitting out should do, and that’s all you can ask.”
***
Underwood’s ejection in Thursday’s loss to Ohio State unveiled Illinois’ coach by committee response. Geoff Alexander is the Illini’s defensive coordinator, Chester Frazier handled defensive coordinator duties and Tim Anderson managed personnel. That trio almost helped guide Illinois to a wild comeback.
“Our coaches coach, now,” Underwood said. “They’re not just figureheads. They’re not just guys that come stand in practice and don't get involved. These guys know every aspect of what’s going on. We meet daily. We’re dialed in on specific sides. That’s helped us a great deal.
“I feel great about where that’s gotten our program. It was a change we made, and I like it. It helps Chester be really focused on what the other teams are doing offensively. He makes a lot of changes for us there, as does Geoff on the offensive side. There’s a lot of suggestions there, and those guys are great at what they do.”