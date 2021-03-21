INDIANAPOLIS — Illinois went deep in its offensive bag Sunday against Loyola Chicago. Almost none of it worked.
A bevy of different ball screen actions failed to free up Ayo Dosunmu to do what he does best. The Illinois guard is at his best getting downhill. The Ramblers threw up roadblock after roadblock.
Making post touches for Kofi Cockburn a priority was met with limited success, too. The Illinois sophomore center finished with a game-high 21 points, but the Illini tried to force the issue sometimes and so did he.
“We tried everything in the bag,” Underwood said. “Everything that’s made us one of the most efficient teams. (Sunday), for whatever reason, it didn’t work.”
The reason was Loyola Chicago’s defense. The Ramblers entered Sunday’s second-round NCAA tournament game against the Illini boasting the No. 3 most efficient defense in the country. Shutting down Illinois in a 71-58 victory bumped them to No. 1.
Perhaps the most notable statistic? Just two fast break points for an Illinois offense that’s at its best pushing the pace and torching teams in transition.
“We knew they wanted to push the pace,” Loyola Chicago’s Cameron Krutwig said. “They’re one of the best teams in transition in the whole country. It wasn't that the game plan was, ‘Hey, we want to slow it down as much as we can.’ We wanted to be opportunistic and stuff with running like we always are, but when they couldn't get out and run and couldn't find the gaps in transition, maybe that frustrated them a little bit.”
Ayo Dosunmu argued his team still got good looks.
“We just couldn’t throw a penny in the ocean,” the Illinois junior guard said. “I just think we didn't get in a rhythm offensively. What did we shoot from the field … 22 for 49? Yeah, I don't think we really got in a rhythm how we wanted to be, how we'd normally be. Like I said, credit to them. They had a great game plan. They executed the game plan well.”
***
It wasn’t just a quick turnaround scout that helped Loyola Chicago lock up Illinois. The way the Ramblers defended Sunday is the way Krutwig said they’ve defended all season.
“We were icing Ayo and some of the other guys,” Krutwig said. Icing being forcing the ball handler to the sideline or baseline off a ball screen.
“They faced Drexel the other day and they were in the low ice, which is not as much pressure,” Krutwig continued. “We kind of put the high ice on them and forced them to throw that skip. When Kofi got it down there, you're not going to hold him catchless. He's going to catch a bunch of lob passes and stuff, so when he got it we just tried to swarm him. The game plan worked out, and credit to the coaches, man. Those guys stay up late night, 3-4 a.m. working on stuff, and we follow it.”
***
Illinois was less successful in taking Loyola Chicago out of what it wanted to do offensively. Namely, run the offense through Krutwig. The Ramblers’ senior center finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
Underwood didn’t mind giving up some rolls to the basket to Krutwig in ball screen action. That the Loyola Chicago big man was just as able a facilitator was more of the Illinois coach’s concern heading into the game. And during.
“We knew Krutwig was going to score, and he's a really good player, and he elevates,” Underwood said. “We were more concerned about trying not to let him elevate his teammates, so we weren't as concerned with his points as we were him elevating.
“We made four mistakes in the first half just on coverages where we didn't talk. We haven't been making those, and that's one of the things that was really disappointing at halftime was just the simple communication mistakes.”
***
Dosunmu tried to balance his disappointments about Sunday’s result and how he played with the better memories of Illinois’ season during his postgame press conference.
There were plenty of positives. A program record for regular season Big Ten wins. The Big Ten tournament championship. The No. 2 ranking in the final Associated Press Top 25.
But taking off the Illinois jersey for a final time after the loss was still “a hurtful feeling.” “I always tell you I seize the moment when things are going well,” Dosunmu said. “I'm trying to seize the moment when things go bad, also. So I'm just soaking it all in, remembering this feeling. It's definitely not a feeling that I want to feel, but it's only going to make me stronger.
“I try to take the good with the bad. I definitely thought about how poorly I played (Sunday), but I try to think about all the work I put in, all the hours I put into the gym. The last three years, the difference we made -- the difference I made as a player and the difference the whole program made.”
***
Underwood was feeling for his team, too. The Illinois coach’s normal sideline visage is his competitive side. After the final horn Sunday, that part took a backseat.
"I'm a real softy at heart,” Underwood said. “And, man, when you walk in and you see young people crying, I get really emotional anyway, and I always go there first before I think of the positives and the good. You know, the game is over. We'll have plenty of time to review that. But I'm with those guys in the locker room, and my heart aches for them. I'm truly sad that (Sunday) wasn't our day.”
***
Loyola Chicago looked like it was going to leave the court just as quickly as Illinois did after the game. The Illini had a reason. Nothing to stick around for.
Moser corralled his team before it could head to the locker room. He wanted them to enjoy the moment.
“Krutwig was doing a live interview, and I'm like, ‘Go stand behind him,’” Moser said. “We're all part of this thing. When I was doing it, I told them to stand behind me. I just didn't want to rush in the locker room. Stand out there and enjoy it. Stand behind Krutwig. Krut will be the first one to say it's a team thing with our program. I wanted everyone to enjoy that moment a little longer with the fans.”