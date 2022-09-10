CHAMPAIGN — Keith Randolph Jr. spent the bus ride home from Bloomington, Ind., picking the brain of teammate Johnny Newton.
Just how had Newton found himself a constant presence in the Indiana backfield racking up effectively more pressures on Hoosiers’ quarterback Connor Bazelak than the rest of the Illini defense combined?
Randolph couldn’t let Newton’s breakout performance go unanswered. The two are close — and there’s is a friendly rivalry — but the Belleville West product had every intention of having his moment Saturday against Virginia.
“He’s a monster, right?” Randolph said of Newton. “On the bus ride home I was like, ‘Johnny was balling.’ I watched the film and asked him, ‘What do you for this? What do you do for that? This whole week I was like, ‘It’s my turn.’ Johnny and I push each other to be great every day, and the whole D-line group pushes each other to be great.”
Randolph did, in fact, have his moment in Saturday’s 24-3 win against Virginia. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound defensive tackle anchored a standout team defensive performance. His seven tackles tied Devon Witherspoon for the team lead, and he provided the same kind of pressure on the Cavaliers’ Brennan Armstrong with one sack, two quarterback hurries and 21/2 tackles for loss that Newton had a week prior.
Gabe Jacas led Illinois with two sacks Saturday on Armstrong. The freshman outside linebacker has mostly been used in pass rushing situations through three game — and a bit more in each successive game — and he came through against the Cavaliers.
“I think he’s come into his own,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said of Jacas. “I knew he was frustrated that he hadn’t gotten more reps. I told him, ‘You’ll get reps when you’ve earned the opportunities.’
“He’s got a couple different things. He’s got tremendous power. He’s got a glide step. He’s got good instincts. As a pass rusher, those things are really, really quality things if you don’t have them it’s hard to teach them. He’s got those basic elements.”
Randolph trained with Jacas this summer after the freshman arrived on campus. They’d hit the indoor facility and put in some extra work.
“I’m not saying those sacks are because of me, but we worked on some moves,” Randolph quipped after Saturday’s win.
A running joke in the Illinois locker room the last several seasons has centered on Michael Marchese and his inability to get in the end zone. The sixth-year tight end has been close. Forced out of bounds within a yard of the end zone on two separate occasions in his Illini career.
Until Saturday. Marchese scored his first career touchdown against Virginia on a 39-yard strike from Tommy DeVitio.
“It was like a monkey off my back because I’ve been so close,” Marchese said. “It was like a running joke that I couldn’t crack the end zone. That I could only come a couple yards short and someone else would get it.”
Marchese’s teammates were probably happier for him than he was for himself. DeVito, who didn’t know it was Marchese’s first touchdown, lit up when he heard the news. Alex Palczewski and Kendall Smith, who arrived in Champaign in 2017 with Marchese, were equally as thrilled.
“Whenever I see him score in practice — and especially (Saturday) — I’m just losing my mind out there,” Palczewski said.“I came up to him after the game and gave him a big hug like, ‘You finally got in there after all these years.’”
“I knew Mike back in high school,” Smith added. “That’s my guy, and I was happy for him. I felt like I scored.”
Equally as prevalent — even long before Marchese got to Illinois — was the idea heading into every season that it would finally be the year the Illini utilized their tight ends. Saturday’s win against Virginia might be as close as they’ve come. Luke Ford led the team with four catches, and both Marchese and Tip Reiman scored.
“We spread the ball out to whoever’s on the field,” DeVito said. “We have a lot of trust in whoever’s out there, but to see them flourish, move the chains and get some touchdowns was awesome to see.”
The Illinois tight ends are without a specific position coach with Ben Miller taking the season off from on-field coaching while he battles colon cancer, but that group has been able to lean on offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. Lunney coached tight ends for Bielema at Arkansas.
“He’s always helping us out,” Marchese said. “Coach Lunney is a great mentor. I’m still kind of young at the position, but hearing his thoughts and what he sees out there is really helpful.”
