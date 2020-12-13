COLUMBIA, Mo. — Brad Underwood was fairly certain he had never seen a halftime box score in his entire career like the one he was given Saturday night at Mizzou Arena.
That statistic that caught the Illinois coach short? Just three offensive rebounds for his team in the first 20 minutes, and all of them were of the “team rebound” variety.
“No one on our team had an offensive rebound in the first half,” Underwood said. "That is something I don’t know if I’ve ever had in my career. We will get that problem, I promise you, solved.”
Kofi Cockburn wound up the only Illinois player with an offensive rebound (two, actually) by the end of Saturday’s Braggin’ Rights game. The Illini lost the rebounding battle against Missouri and, ultimately, the game.
It was the second time Illinois was outrebounded this season. Baylor did it, too, but by a smaller margin than Missouri’s plus-nine advantage.
“It’s all effort,” Underwood said. “You can’t rebound if you don’t go. If you get hit and you don’t make an effort and force that defender to move when you block out, that’s effort. I will get that problem solved. I promise you. I promise you. That is all effort, and that’s what we try hang our hat on and we had none.”
Kobe Brown led Missouri with eight rebounds, Mitchell Robinson added seven and the Tigers finished with a 35-26 advantage. Cockburn was tops for Illinois with six.
“Of course there are other things you have to do to win, but we said the team that wins the rebound battle will probably win the game,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “We knew we had to control the glass.”
***
Missouri’s other clear advantage Saturday night came at the free throw line. The Tigers hit 26 of 31 (84 percent) at the free throw line as a direct result of Illinois setting a new season high with 25 fouls.
“We did a lot of dumb stuff,” Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “We fouled a lot. We gave them easy buckets. I doin't think we made them earn anything.”
Missouri actually committed two more fouls than Illinois with 27. The Illini were significantly less efficient with their free throws. Dosunmu went 9 of 12 at the line, missing a couple late, but Illinois was 17 of 28 (61 percent) as a team.
“I can tell mentally anytime we’re missing free throws it’s a great key to the game overall,” Underwood said. “When you’re missing free throws, you’re mentally not sharp. It ultimately bit us.”
***
Cockburn was charged with a Flagrant 1 foul with 40 seconds to play after officials reviewed what they ultimately determined to be the Illinois center making contact above the shoulders of Mitchell Smith.
Cockburn had just cut Illinois’ deficit to two points with a dunk off an assist from Andre Curbelo, and the subsequent technical free throw from Missouri’s Dru Smith (he made 1 of 2) provided the final margin of victory.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said he didn’t get an explanation from the officials about Cockburn’s flagrant, but said he was going to make a phone call to see why the dunk counted. Underwood hadn’t seen the play when asked after the game, but had been told about.
“I just heard what (former Illini turned analyst Deon Thomas) told me on the radio was he had his arm grabbed and didn't throw it,” Underwood said. “(The officials) explained to me that it was above the shoulders, and any contact above the shoulder is going to be a Flagrant 1. I haven't looked at it, but they told me it was above the shoulders. The way it sounds, it sounds like I’m going to be ticked when I look at it.”
***
Foul trouble sent Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili to the bench with two fouls and 14 minutes to play in the first half. Both were offensive fouls. So was his third.
The 6-foot-9 Georgian big man had been one of Illinois’ better players in the previous two games against Baylor and Duke. The Illini coaching staff simply didn’t get to use him in the same way against Missouri because of his fouls.
Bezhanishvili was held scoreless with just a single rebound in 13 minutes Saturday night. “We’ve got to get Giorgi on the floor — and more,” Underwood said. “Giorgi is absolutely our best defender in terms of his communication, his skill. His IQ is really good. The first half that was a problem. Then there in the second half he provides energy, he provides enthusiasm.” Illinois didn’t get energy and enthusiasm from other players with Bezhanishvili quasi-banished to the bench because of his first-half foul trouble.
“We started to play with a decent amount of energy when we were making that comeback,” Underwood said of his team’s rally in the second half with Bezhanishvili playing 10 minutes to his three in the first half. “I love the fact we had enough resolve to come back, but we still didn’t make the plays. I’m really disappointed in our energy and our effort. It was not good.”
***
Former Illinois guard Mark Smith remained unbeaten in Braggin’ Rights action with Saturday’s Missouri win. Smith also kept up his trend of not playing particularly well in the game since he left the Illini for the Tigers following the 2017-18 season.
Smith scored his Braggin’ Rights high with 11 points as a freshman at Illinois in a 70-64 win in 2017. He had just five points as a sophomore at Missouri in 2018, was held scoreless in 2019 and had just five points on 1 of 6 shooting Saturday before fouling out.
“You look at Mark’s last two games against Illinois, the emotion and energy he tries to operate in a game like that, it’s not easy,” Martin said.
Conversely, former Illinois signee Javon Pickett elevated his game in Braggin’ Rights again. Pickett’s 14-point performance Saturday night means the Belleville East product is averaging 15.7 points in three cracks at the Illini.
“I really don’t know,” Pickett said about why he seems to play so well against Illinois. “I’m just going out there trying to win. It’s a rivalry game. Everybody’s just locked in and wants to go out there and bring the trophy back. I’m just making sure we get the job done.”