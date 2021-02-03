BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bogie Redmon carved out a small reserve role for Illinois’ 1963 Big Ten champion team. The third of three sophomores that saw the floor that season behind classmates Tal Brody and Skip Thoren.
Two years later, Redmon was a centerpiece in the Illini frontcourt alongside Thoren and Don Freeman. One of five double-digit scorers for an Illinois team that could light opponents up. Like in the season opener of the 1964-65 season when the Illini crushed eventual national champions UCLA.
Redmon, 77, died Monday, but not without leaving a lasting legacy both on his Illinois teammates and his hometown of Collinsville.
“He was nice to everybody and very humble considering all his accomplishments and heralded career — legendary, really — in high school down at Collinsville,” Jim Dawson said. The former Illinois guard was both Redmon’s teammate and fraternity brother.
“Warm and friendly and kind-hearted,” Dawson continued. “I can’t say enough about him.”
Redmon was a high school All-American as a senior at Collinsville after leading the Kahoks to an undefeated 32-0 season, a state championship and then a national championship. He had 31 points in the 1961 state championship game, an 84-50 drubbing of Thornton at Huff Gym.
“He was ahead of his time — especially in high school,” said former Illinois guard Bill Small, who was a senior when Redmon made his sophomore debut in 1962-63. “He was a man playing with boys because he was big and strong. He was the same way three years later in college. He was a good teammate and a good person. He was a great guy, very personable, and got along with everybody.”
Redmon averaged 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in his three-year Illinois career. The 6-foot-6 forward shined as a senior, putting up 15.2 points and eight rebounds per game.
“He got better every year,” Dawson said. “He was a great shooter. He really was a good shooter. He would flash into the free-throw line area and shoot 15-foot jump shots and then move out on the wing and shoot 18- to 20-foot shots. It was a high-scoring team. It was a nationally-ranked team. Really a thrill and a pleasure for all of us to be part of it.”
Redmon also competed in track and field during his time at Illinois. He was the Big Ten champion in the discus as a senior in 1965 with a winning throw of 167 feet, 3 inches. Redmon was selected in the 10th round of the 1965 NBA Draft, but he ultimately chose to join his father in the insurance business back in Collinsville.
Redmon was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1973. An induction into the Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame followed in 2015.
★ ★ ★
Jacob Grandison wasn’t “the guy” right away at Holy Cross. The 6-6 forward did carve out a key role as the Crusaders’ third-leading scorer as a freshman. A role that grew to being “the guy” for what turned out to be coach Bill Carmody’s final team as a sophomore.
Grandison’s transfer to Illinois meant his role was going to change. Had to joining a team with guys like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. And Grandison has made it work, getting his third straight start Tuesday night at Indiana and providing the same type of hustle and energy plays he contributed when he was coming off the bench sparingly in the first couple months of the season.
“I’ve got a lot of energy to give,” Grandison said. “I think it’s one of the best ways I can help impact this team and help us win. … Before, I’ve had to be the guy that scores the ball, and that’s been my role.
“Now I’ve kind of bought in and figured out and still learning that I have that gear I’m starting to tap into and not get tired. I’ve always been in good shape. My conditioning has always been good, and I pride myself on it. It’s another tool in my tool belt I’ve found, and I’m going to keep using.”
Grandison’s move to the starting lineup has also resulted in an increase in playing time. It was all part of the process of figuring out how he could best contribute. Not a short process either.
“It didn’t happen the first game,” Grandison said. “We’re in February now. It’s a process in part buying in completely to coach’s philosophies and everything he preaches and just kind of leaning into his coaching and understanding what is needed. Sometimes you’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.”
★ ★ ★
What Grandison often does at a high level is rebound. Both his offensive and defensive rebounding rates are at career highs compared to his first two seasons at Holy Cross.
“He was a pain in the butt last year trying to keep him off the glass,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about Grandison’s sit-out season where he provided a real challenge on the scout team. “He’s a hard block out. He goes every single time. I think his go rate is about 90 percent in his last seven games in terms of going to the glass.”
★ ★ ★
Tuesday night’s game at Indiana was Illinois’ first on the road since its Jan. 7 trip to Northwestern. Both of the Illini’s COVID-19 related postponements last month were road games against Nebraska and Michigan State. That means, should those get rescheduled, Illinois could wind up playing seven of its final 10 games away from State Farm Center.
“It is what it is,” Underwood said, using a phrase he dislikes but has used more during this season amid a pandemic.
“We can’t control the fact that the two games we lost were road games,” he continued. “It just was coincidence that way. It’s not like playing on the road this year is as difficult a task as maybe it has been in the past with no crowds. Not even concerned with it, to be honest.”
Home-court advantage has changed in the Big Ten this season, at least somewhat, with attendance strictly limited for games. While some teams are allowing a small number of fans, Indiana included, state protocols in Illinois have meant a mostly empty State Farm Center.
“Every home game is almost a road game,” Underwood said. “You really just walk in and the paint on the floor is a different color.”
★ ★ ★
Trent Frazier not being included on the midseason watch list for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award last week displeased Underwood. Truly.
The Illinois senior guard wasn’t all that thrilled either, but he tried to take a big picture perspective.
“Obviously, that’s frustrating because I know what I can do on that side of the basketball,” Frazier said. “I take it personally every night whoever my matchup is, whoever my assignment is. I just try to go out there and try to do my job for 40 minutes. My teammates believe in me guarding the other team’s best player. … It’s a bigger goal right now. I just want to help my team win.”
SCOTT RICHEY