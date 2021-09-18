CHAMPAIGN — Bret BIelema had one last message for quarterback Brandon Peters before Illinois took the field Friday night against Maryland. This was what they had been working toward since January. The work in the winter, spring practices and fall camp was meant to get to this moment.
Or at least a second chance at it.
“I know he started the Nebraska game, but he never really got into the flow of it getting knocked out so early,” Bielema said. Peters missed most of that game and all of the next two with an AC sprain in his left, non-throwing shoulder.
“I respected his resiliency and recovery from that injury,” Bielema continued. “I thought our guys were excited to see him out there.”
Peters injected a bit of life into the Illinois offense early in the game. The Illini at least moved the ball in the first quarter even if they made it four straight games without any points in the first 15 minutes. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback also gave Illinois a bit more in the vertical passing game than backup Art Sitkowski did the previous two-plus games.
“We didn’t convert on some of those big hits, but to throw the ball down the field is a different game to defend and hopefully can pay dividends for us in the future,” Bielema said. “We’ve just got to be able to convert on some of those 50-50 balls. The things that prevent you from winning, we have to eliminate, and those are part of the learning process for us.”
***
Peters had some of those eliminable moments. The sixth-year quarterback completed just 10 of 26 passes for 185 yards and one interception. His 38.5 percent completion rate stalled out multiple Illinois drives.
Peters’ interception, which came immediately after a strip fumble and recovery by Seth Coleman, not only killed an Illini drive, but also took points off the board. Bielema called the first down interceptions “the deflator.”
“You can never have interceptions, but I can live with third down plays or something where we’re trying to change the field position game,” Bielema said. “But we cannot have early down turnovers in the throwing game. It’s unacceptable. That’s a huge swing in momentum, but also points taken off the board in that moment. We were inside the 25-yard line, and our kicker can convert in that situation. That would have been points for us for sure.” ***
Bielema had a thought about turning to Sitkowski for Illinois’ final drive of the game. What stopped him was how Peters had operated in end game scenarios in practice.
“I felt good about the moment where we were at and really didn’t want to take him out of it,” Bielema said. “We obviously didn’t convert the way we wanted. The pressures that we gave up and the things that were in his face, we can’t take a sack in those situations. We have to get rid of the ball. We just can’t take a hit at that point.”
Illinois did pick up one first down on its final drive, but the rest was a disaster. Peters was sacked for an 11-yard loss on first down, sacked again for a 7-yard loss on second down and then, with Maryland defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu in his face was called for intentional grounding after he completed a pass to Blake Jeresaty of all people. The Illini center, of course, was an ineligible receiver.
“They put pressure on the passer,” Bielema said of the Terrapins’ defense, which finished with six sacks. “They were attacking our edges and doing a lot of speed rushes up the field. At halftime, we talked about engaging a chip block with the running backs.
“If they’re going to apply the edge pressure that they were … sometimes you can gain a first down with your legs as easily as you can throwing it.”
***
Illinois got some pressure on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. After a five-sack game against Nebraska to start the season, the Illini had just one in the next two games. Friday night saw them take down Tagovailoa three times. Jake Hansen, Owen Carney Jr. and Johnny Newton were all credited with a sack.
“Coach Walters wanted us to start fast and wanted us to be the most physical team on the field,” Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods said. “That’s what we tried to be. I can still say that we were. Things just didn’t go our way.
“We were more free out there. Last week we were rushing down the middle a lot. This week you saw a lot of guys doing a lot of edge rushing and speed rushing. Those things worked out really well for us.”
***
Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen mentioned ahead of the Maryland game that he was likely to narrow his running back-by-committee approach to just two primary backs. The two at the top of the depth chart Friday were Chase Brown and Josh McCray.
Brown had 14 carries for 57 yards and caught two passes for 54 more yards. McCray rushed eight times for 60 yards and his first career touchdown. That 38-yard scoring play saw him shed multiple tackles en route to the end zone.
“The first film I saw of him I just saw an explosive, dynamic, big, powerful back,” Bielema said. “Since he’s arrived, he’s done that repeatedly and demonstrated it. Really after the first game week, that’s when things kind of changed. He became a lot more serious, and his demeanor became that much better. I thought the combo platter of him and Chase will be something that's really good for us.”
Neither Brown nor McCray finished the game, though. Both went down with undisclosed injuries.
“Chase Brown had an injury to his other side, not his previously injured shoulder,” Bielema said. "Josh McCray was taken to the hospital, and I don't know the results of that.”
***
Reggie Love got most of the carries after Brown and McCray went down. The St. Louis native rushed 10 times for 30 yards. Love fumbled, but Casey Washington, who was blocking downfield for the running back, scooped and scored.
“I thought I was gone, if I’ve got to be honest,” Love said about the run he broke before being tackled from behind. “Then when the ball came out I was just looking for the ball like, ‘Man, I hope I didn't just put the team in jeopardy.’ I saw Casey get up and run with the ball and I was happy for the team, but I was kind of mad at myself. I shouldn’t be out there fumbling.”
That scenario is one Illinois actually practices each week.
“Obviously, we don’t want the strip to happen, but Casey knew he was in wide open spacing,” Bielema said. “He just gathered his feet, scooped it up and scored it — what we call a country fumble.”
***
Illinois made several changes to its defensive starters Friday night. Coleman started at outside linebacker and finished with six tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Tahveon Nicholson started at cornerback in place of fifth-year starter and team captain Tony Adams and had three tackles, and Kerby Joseph got another start at safety and had four tackles and a fumble recovery.
“Those guys have been playing and practicing well,” Bielema said. “(Nicholson) has been an impressive guy going back to last spring. Without a doubt, Seth Coleman was a guy that through the first three games every rep that we gave him he seems to be getting better and better during practice. He does everything right. He just plays with a little bit passion and a little bit of intensity.”