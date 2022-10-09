CHAMPAIGN — The first time Illinois will take the court ahead of the 2022-23 season won’t be seen by anyone. By scheduling just a single exhibition game against Division II Quincy on Oct. 28, the Illini can participate in a “secret” scrimmage.
No matter if details ultimately leak, Illinois coach Brad Underwood can’t openly discuss the scrimmage his team will play. But it will happen on Oct. 22 in St. Louis against reigning national champion Kansas. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman has compiled a list of those “secret” scrimmages, and it includes some interesting matchups in the Big Ten, with Michigan playing at Florida State, Maryland taking on Virginia and Villanova and Rutgers playing NCAA runner-up North Carolina.
Illinois and Kansas will scrimmage during their time in St. Louis, obviously. It’s everything else both teams can do, though, that Underwood values in that opportunity.
“You can work on situations and scenarios,” the Illinois coach said. “You can have a segment versus zone. You can have a segment of out-of-bounds plays and last-second situations. All of those things that aren’t as easy to do against yourself. You can run down three, side out-of-bounds with six seconds to go. You can create those scenarios, and you can do that against really good competition. It’s those scenarios that are really good because you can really stop and teach in those moments.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois has put the ball in the hands of multiple players to run the offense. A benefit of the more position-less approach Underwood aims to utilize this season. So don’t be surprised to see Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. operating in pick-and-rolls or 6-foot-10 Coleman Hawkins playing as a point forward or 6-6, 200-pound freshman wing Ty Rodgers going straight “bully ball” as Underwood put it.
That doesn’t change the fact, though, that Illinois’ two more traditional point guards are also true freshmen. Position-less moments aside, the Illini will lean on freshmen Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps.
“I think you’re always a little bit leery of young guys in the backcourt, but they’re really talented,” Underwood said. “I haven’t been as worried about it because we’re position-less. We’re not as dominant a ball-handling team as maybe we’ve been in the past, but those guys are really, really good.”
Epps has regularly been the team’s leading scorer through the first week-plus of official practices. That’s simply what the 6-2, 190-pound guard does. It’s what he did as a freshman in high school when Illinois assistant Chester Frazier, still at Virginia Tech at the time, first started recruiting Epps.
“Nothing has changed here,” Frazier said. “He’s a three-level guy. He has great speed, great burst and can get to the basket. He lives in the paint. Now, it’s about his decision-making and reading ball-screen coverages.”
Clark missed a few days with a concussion, but has since returned at full strength. Like Epps, Frazier considers Clark ahead of the curve compared to a typical freshman point guard.
“Mostly his approach to basketball is very mature,” Frazier said about Clark. “He’s a very smart basketball player. He knows who he is as a player and plays to his strengths. He’s a really good shooter and plays at a good pace. He’s not sped up. He just does a really good job of playing under control.”
Clark is doing all the preparation he can to be ready for his debut season in orange and blue. That includes watching film with assistant coach Tim Anderson and director of scouting and recruiting Tyler Underwood three to four times a week and focusing on his skills as a communicator.
“That’s the biggest thing that I’ve had to work on is talking,” Clark said. “I’m a leader by example, but right now, I’ve really picked up on being a leader vocally. That’s what Coach Underwood wants to see the most from me.”
★ ★ ★
Rodgers’ versatility will ensure the freshman out of Saginaw, Mich., will carve out a role this season. Underwood said it’s an unfair comparison to make to Rodgers now, but he sees similarities to former Stephen F. Austin star Thomas Walkup.
“Just twins at the same age,” Underwood said. “You can post him. You can play him at the point. Ty’s a way better defender than Thomas. When you guys put that on Twitter, I’m going to get a nice text from Greece. Very similar with the flexibility he provides. Ty is probably a better passer than Thomas was at the same age. He’s just got ‘it,’ and ‘it’ is all the intangible things that allow you to win. Then he’s a tough, mature freshman, and those aren’t easy to find.”
Rodgers led Illinois in rebounding in seven of its first nine practices in the last week-plus. Of everything the Illini have to replace after losing Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison in the offseason, Cockburn’s rebounding tops the list. The 7-foot center averaged 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds last year in his consensus First Team All-American season.
“I woke up every game day knowing there was 20 and 10 coming and good luck trying to stop it,” Underwood said. “Those wings have to come back in and get six to seven rebounds. Those guards have to chase down loose rebounds. If you look at Kansas and what they did in their national championship run, their wings were seven to eight rebounds a game. We’ve got to have that. We’ve got to be junkyard dogs on the glass.”
★ ★ ★
Conditioning was as big a piece as anything Illinois did this summer and into the run-up before the start of official practices at the end of September. It was purposeful. These Illini plan on pushing the tempo this season.
“From a conditioning standpoint, I feel like we’re at a point we haven’t been,” Underwood said. “We’re much further ahead. It was intentional to be that. We did things a little bit differently this fall with a heavy dose of the conditioning knowing we’re going to be a little bit different and have to play a little bit in a different style.”
It wasn’t just strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher getting a bigger chunk of the offseason workout pie. The Illini didn’t slack with Fletcher, but their on-court workouts were also geared more toward movement.
“(Fletcher) restructured it a little bit, I think, in terms of what his emphasis was,” Underwood said. “We also were very pointed in terms of how we wanted to handle our individual workouts in terms of running. Before it might have been a little more stationary drill-to-drill type stuff. We incorporated a lot more of that into my time, so to speak, so we doubled down on both of those things a little bit.”
Scott Richey