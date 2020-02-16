PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A deviation from what has been a regular Illinois men’s basketball starting lineup since early December was going to happen Saturday at Rutgers.
Ayo Dosunmu not being available after suffering a left leg injury Tuesday night against Michigan State meant change was going to happen.
Andres Feliz replacing Dosunmu, though, wasn’t the only change Illinois coach Brad Underwood made to his starting lineup against the Scarlet Knights. Sophomore guard Alan Griffin got the second start of his career in place of Giorgi Bezhanishvili — albeit with Da’Monte Williams moving to the 4.
Griffin had a team-high 14 points to go with six rebounds in the role he’d only ever played in Illinois’ final game of last season’s Maui Invitational.
Bezhanishvili didn’t start for the first time ever in his career, but Underwood saw it as a way to get the sophomore forward back on track.
“He went through a rough one — a rough moment — the other night,” Underwood said. Bezhanishvili had more turnovers (three) than points (two) and rebounds (zero) against Michigan State.
“We thought, ‘Let’s just let him evaluate the game, see how the game’s going, keep emotions in check and then insert him,’” Underwood continued. “I thought he impacted the game. We’ve got to find a way to get him more than four shots.”
Bezhanishvili finished with six points on 2-of-4 shooting to go with seven rebounds in Illinois’ 72-57 loss to Rutgers, the fourth straight Big Ten setback for the Illini.
Illinois went to Bezhanishvili in the low post against Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. in the second half. Not being able to do so consistently, though, was part of two lengthy stretches in which the Illini didn’t get much offensively at all.
“We took way too many threes,” Underwood said. “You can’t go on the road and shoot 28 threes and expect to win. We forced some late. Their defense, they’ve got great, great length on the perimeter with (Akwasi) Yeboah and with (Geo) Baker. Trent (Frazier) is not going to go 2 for 13 very often. Especially on a night without Ayo, it’s going to be tough for us to do anything with him having a night like that.”
Underwood said Illinois’ poor stretches in the second half were more defense-related.
Allowing Rutgers to get going in transition — especially when those opportunities came off Illini turnovers — was an issue.
Other than too many three-pointers, Underwood didn’t mind most of the shots his team got.
The Illini just didn’t make them.
“We got the shots that we wanted,” Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn said. “We just didn’t knock them down. We shot poorly against them, and we can’t do that and win on the road. On the road, we need everything to connect and everybody to knock down shots. That’s just a flaw that we have to go back in and work on — work on making those shots and come out and execute.”
Poor communication in the second half didn’t help Illinois at either end. The sellout crowd of 8,000 at the RAC made plenty of noise as Rutgers built its lead to double figures.
“When it got loud, we couldn’t hear one another,” Griffin said. “We didn’t do a good job of being vocal and making sure everybody knows that we’re on the same page. We weren’t on the same page.”
Underwood called the RAC “as loud a building” as Illinois has heard all season. Consequently, the Illini were the 17th team this season to lose to the Scarlet Knights on their home court — in 17 games.
“We’ve come a long way,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “Just thankful. The community shows up, and our season ticket holders. All the people that make it loud. Every place I’ve been to in this league has had a huge home-court advantage, and now we have one. It’s a good feeling.”
Harper got the Rutgers crowd going. The Scarlet Knights’ sophomore wing had a breakout performance from three-point range, making all five he shot as part of his game-high 27 points. While Harper, the son of the five-time NBA champion of the same name, made four three-pointers in a game twice last season, three was his max this season before Saturday.
“Sometimes guys get in a little funk and you maybe don’t put as much pressure on them — short close-outs — and he got going early,” Underwood said of Harper, who went into Saturday’s game making fewer than 30 percent of his three-pointers. “I thought he was sensational. I love his skill set. You can’t go 3 for 18 very long, but when you go 5 for 5, you’re a really, really good player.
“He’s a terrific small-ball 4-man matchup. There’s no doubt he’s got some pretty good genetics. I’m a big, big fan of his.”
With Harper on a burner, his teammates kept getting him the ball. That was what pleased Pikiell more than anything.
“Ron had one of those days,” the Scarlet Knights’ coach said. “I liked the way we got him the basketball and moved him around the court. It was Ron’s night, and we got him the basketball. I think that’s what makes us a good team.
“It’s been different players’ nights on different games, and we seem to embrace the success someone else has. That’s a sign of a good team. We’re living in the selfie world and we’re playing a team sport, so when they embrace someone else’s success, I think it’s great.”
Cockburn’s 10 points and 10 rebounds gave him his ninth double-double of the season. He had to work for it against the physical style of Rutgers big men Myles Johnson and Shaq Carter.
“It was really tough,” Cockburn said. “Rutgers is known for rebounding the basketball well, and they have really good big men. They’re really physical. I just had to match that and come out and try to be physical with them and try to get what I could get.”
Holding Cockburn to 10 points on 5-of-12 shooting while also limiting his trips to the free throw line — he missed all four of his shots there — was a key part of Rutgers’ game plan.
“All these guys were alert to the scouting report,” Pikiell said. “We tried to not allow him great low post position because he’s kind of immovable down there. I thought we did a real good job in our gaps and with our help coming and making life a little difficult for him.”
Cockburn has impressed in his freshman season, averaging 13.6 points and nine rebounds while starting every game for Illinois. His presence down low defensively allowed Underwood to make schematic changes that helped the Illini make the kind of turnaround they’ve been able to accomplish after going 12-21 last year.
“He’s by far the most impactful newcomer in the Big Ten,” said Jess Settles, the former Iowa forward turned BTN analyst who was on the call for Saturday’s game. “He’s a warrior. He’s really tough. He’s probably the most difficult player in the league to officiate. People just bounce off of him. It looks like he’s fouling, but he’s not. He’s just stronger than everybody else.
“Close to the basket he’s very dominant. He’ll mature and get better as a passer and decision maker. Every coach in the league just raves about him. He’s a nightmare to scout.”
Illinois’ turnaround this season — even taking into account the current four-game losing streak — still has the Illini at least in contention for a finish near the top of the Big Ten, with six league games to go.
“Selfishly speaking, the Big Ten to me, it just doesn’t feel right if Illinois and Indiana aren’t battling for championships,” Settles said. “That’s just my childhood, right? It’s nice to see them back toward the top."