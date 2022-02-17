PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Brad Underwood might have gotten his first high-major assistant coaching job working for Bob Huggins, but that doesn’t mean he adopted all of Huggins’ schemes and strategies.
Illinois isn’t “Press Virginia.” In fact, the Illini rarely play full-court pressure defense. They’re typically confident enough in how they shut teams down in the half court not to need to extend their defense.
Scenarios where a full-court press is necessary, though. Like Wednesday’s 23-point deficit at Rutgers with 6 minutes, 45 seconds to play at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
“We went to the press more out of necessity than anything else just to try to see if there was any fight,” Underwood said. “There were still mistakes made. We can’t give up a free throw rebound with one guy on the lane. We’ve got to have some energy. (RJ Melendez) gives us energy. We’ve got to have some competitive spirit. (Coleman Hawkins) has been giving us more of that.”
Melendez scored all 10 of his points off the bench in that final stretch of Wednesday’s 70-59 loss to Rutgers. Hawkins had a monster black on the Scarlet Knights’ Clifford Omoruyi and even knocked down a three-pointer.
“They mean a lot,” Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn said of Melendez and Hawkins. “We emphasize toughness, and we take pride in that. Those guys, they’re really tough. They fight to the bitter end. When they play like that, they definitely give us that extra boost that we need.”
Illinois found itself trailing 60-37 late in Wednesday’s game for a combination of reasons. A major factor?
Another game where shots didn’t fall. This time it wasn’t just a half of action where the Illini went ice cold from three-point range.
Illinois missed its first 13 three-pointers before Trent Frazier made the first with just 35 seconds remaining in the first half. It was also the Illini’s first made shot that wasn’t a dunk or layup in the game.
Frazier ultimately went 3 of 6 from three-point range and finished with 11 points. The rest of his teammates were a combined 3 of 17 from deep, and Rutgers took advantage by piecing together more than one double-digit scoring run.
“We’re not making shots; we’ve got to make shots,” Underwood said. “Those runs go away. I love Jacob Grandison to death. I can’t make a shot for him. Da’Monte Williams, can’t make a shot for him. (Alfonso) Plummer, I can’t make shots for him. We got good looks. We knew exactly what the game plan would be with Kofi. You’ve got to make shots, and all of a sudden those runs go away. We have to match our effort so we’re playing hard enough not to worry about shooting. It’s the way the game of basketball is, and we’re not playing very hard right now.”
January was a high volume month for Frazier. The only game where the coaches were able to lighten his load was the Jan. 4 blowout win at Minnesota where he played just 28 minutes. He averaged 38.7 minutes per game in the other seven games last month.
February has been a bit different. Frazier entered Wednesday’s game at Rutgers averaging just 33.7 minutes per game this month. A rough night in New Jersey, though, meant he played 37 minutes against the Scarlet Knights.
Part of the difference has been Andre Curbelo’s return, which added back some needed depth on the ball handling and playmaking front. Frazier’s collision with Jaden Ivey last week at Purdue and what initially looked like could be a re-aggravation of the bone bruise he suffered in his left knee earlier in the year might have played a role, too.
“We’re more sensitive to it,” Underwood said. “I think Trent’s grown in that area. Trent’s never been a guy that’s had to completely dive into recovery and cold tubs. He’s such a freak athlete that he just bounces back. He understands the importance of sleep. He doesn’t fight me to take him out of practice. I think he gets it now. Early on and even this year it was just a constant, ‘Coach, I’m not coming out.’ Now he understands the value of it.”
The one aspect Underwood wants to get out of his team is more pace on the offensive end. That doesn’t mean a run-and-gun style just for kicks. In fact, Underwood’s not all that interested in raising his team’s overall tempo.
That’s not what pace means to the Illini coach.
“For us, it’s not speed,” Underwood said. “Pace is the movement in the half court — the cutting, the ball movement, getting into ball screens quicker, getting out of ball screens quicker — so the defense isn’t as stagnant as much as anything else.”
Illinois isn’t getting the easy points it did the last couple years when Ayo Dosunmu was spearheading the fast break. That doesn’t mean Underwood wants to abandon all transition offense. He’s still looking for more in that area.
“It still has to be an attack mode in transition,” Underwood said. “It’s not about shooting it under 7 seconds and taking a bad shot because that’s what we want to do. It’s playing with thrust so the defense can get its feet set.”
What Illinois calls “mass movement plays” are what Underwood wants to utilize to generate more pace in the half court. Those plays are recognizable by the dribble weave on the perimeter and dribble handoff action at the top of the key.
“We love those mass movement options,” Underwood said. “There’s a time for sets, and there’s a time for mass movement. We’ve been really good in that balance. We can’t turn the ball over when we get to that spot, but there’s still tremendous opportunities for us to be successful in both.”
Only 36 first-year players average at least 20 minutes of playing time in the six major conferences. That includes just six in the Big Ten — Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens, Michigan State’s Max Christie, Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn and Michigan’s Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate.
The “when” of a freshman breaking through at the highest level of college basketball isn’t always straightforward.
What intrigues Underwood about freshmen is how they handle not playing. How they adjust to a new system. How they acclimate to everything college — not just basketball — throws their way.
“How you handle that is interesting,” Underwood said. “They all come in here and think they’re going to great and they’re going to rock the world. They’ve been told since they were 14 that they’re pros, and they have no idea what that means. It’s how you handle that adversity and then you get back to work.”
That work doesn’t always come in practice. Mostly doesn’t, in fact, since practice is geared more toward the team than individual work. That’s particularly true later in the season.
“You may get three shots in practice,” Underwood said. “Now you’ve got to go put in the time. When they start putting in that time, that means they care, they’re about us and about what we’re doing. All three of those guys (Melendez, Luke Goode and Brandin Podziemski) have done that.”
Goode had a breakthrough moment in Illinois’ Jan. 25 home win against Michigan State. Melendez’s came in Sunday’s victory against Northwestern after what Underwood said was a series of solid practices where he was shining on the scout team.
“Most of the time he runs on the scout team as the other guys’ best wing player,” Underwood said. “He was just giving us problems and I was like, ‘He might be ready.’ He’s so instinctive, and everything is natural and easy for him. His IQ is really high. What’s matched that now, which wasn’t early, is now he’s putting in the time. The work ethic is creeping into that, and we’re seeing a really confident young guy.”
