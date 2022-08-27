CHAMPAIGN — Illinois returned exactly three kickoffs for the entirety of the 2021 football season. An aggressive kick return simply wasn’t part of the game plan last fall.
A better sense of who’s capable in the return game, coupled with the addition of new special teams coordinator Sean Snyder, who has been aggressive in the return game at his previous stops, meant change was coming.
Soon, as it turns out.
Peyton Vining returned the opening kickoff of Saturday afternoon’s season opener at Memorial Stadium 43 yards to give Illinois the ball near midfield for its first drive. That the Illini scored two plays later only further reinforced the idea to take a more aggressive tact on special teams during the Illini’s 38-6 win against Wyoming.
Illinois flipped Vining, a walk-on from Division II Denison University in Ohio, from wide receiver to defensive back this spring. That made him a duplicate No. 22 with running back Chase Hayden. So it was either sit out special teams or change numbers for Vining, which he did and now dons No. 16.
After getting cleared about two weeks ago following a soft tissue injury, Vining made his choice clear to Illinois coach Bret Bielema.
“He said, ‘Coach, you know, I’m the only player that’s returned a touchdown kickoff return,’” Bielema said. Vining’s kick return score came in his time at Denison. “I said, ‘I’m aware of this.’ We gave him his opportunity, and he capitalized.”
Illinois’ special teams play wasn’t mistake-free Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Caleb Griffin was strong on kickoffs, including two into the wind Bielema said he was concerned about, but the Danville native missed field goals of 42 and 51 yards while making one from 27 yards.
The first made field goal of his season put Illinois ahead 17-3 with 4 minutes, 33 seconds left in the second quarter. His two missed field goals also happened in the first half.
“The one field goal he just pulled through it a little bit,” Bielema said of the missed 42-yarder. “The real long one, a lot of it was operation. I think everybody automatically goes to the kicker.”
Quan Martin made few mistakes for Illinois. The veteran defensive back led Illinois with seven tackles and three pass breakups.
“I think he’s very reliable,” Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes said of Martin. “Easily put. Very reliable. He’s going to do exactly what’s asked of him and make the plays he’s supposed to make. I think anybody could use somebody like that on their team.”
Martin was one player Bielema said he was excited to see play Saturday based on how the Lehigh Acres, Fla., native played from spring practices through fall training camp. The majority of Martin’s seven tackles came as he cleaned up for his teammates.
“I think Quan’s a great eraser,” Bielema said. “He’s probably faster than most people give him credit for — very athletic — and Quan is extremely intelligent. He sees things very clear and reacts very quickly.”
Isaiah Williams was targeted a team-high 11 times Saturday even before he cramped up and exited the game late in the third quarter. The sophomore wide receiver could have returned, but Bielema said he didn’t want to chance it with Illinois ahead 24-6.
So with Williams sidelined and Illinois building to a blowout, the passing game opened up behind Tommy DeVito and, late in the fourth quarter, Art Sitkowski. Twelve different Illini caught at least one pass, with Williams leading the way with seven catches for 26 yards. Seven others had multiple catches, sophomore wide receiver Pat Bryant hauled in his first career touchdown pass on an 8-yard completion from DeVito and freshman wide receiver Hank Beatty caught the first pass of his career.
“It’s very easy to throw ‘One’ the ball,” DeVito said, referencing Williams. “We had some penalties that we’ve got to clean up that we weren’t able to see that flourish fully, but being able to spread the wealth, I think that’s the best thing. Defenses aren’t going to know exactly who to key on.”
DeVito and Sitkowski combined to complete 30 of 40 passes for 217 yards. That’s just more than 7.2 yards per completion, as neither quarterback tested the Wyoming defense down the field often. Softer coverage than expected from the Cowboys — certainly not the heavy press they had generally shown — dictated what Illinois could do.
“We had to adjust,” DeVito said. “That’s what the game is. It’s a chess match. It’s adjusting and seeing how they’re going to play and what they’re going to do while we’re still being aggressive and dictating the pace of the game.”