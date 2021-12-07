IOWA CITY, IOWA — Jacob Grandison found himself telling this story recently.
The Oakland, Calif., native was in kindergarten when his school had an Olympics day. Medals given out and everything, with CDs on ribbons taking the place of, well, actual gold, silver or bronze.
The advice Grandison got from his dad that day before his kindergarten Olympics race was to not talk to anybody.
Focus inward.
Only the race mattered.
That cool, calm and collected presence has followed Grandison ever since.
And it made a difference Monday night in Illinois’ 87-83 road Big Ten win at Iowa — particularly when the Illini needed just that as the Hawkeyes put together significant runs in both halves.
“I really have carried that with me,” Grandison said. “I don’t want people to know what I’m thinking. I don’t want to seem high, low or anything else. Just consistent and steady.
“You’ve got a job to do. The game’s not over. You’re trying to win and trying to play for your brothers. It’s just not an option, really. Just play hard.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said it’s Grandison’s “California cool mentality” coming out when he serves as a touchpoint of composure for his teammates in moments where the game might seem like it’s slipping away.
“He’s got a desire to want to make those plays,” Underwood said. “He’s not afraid of the moment. He’s not afraid of free throws. He’s a guy that can make a mistake, and he shrugs it off. It’s next play, and he’s got great composure.”
Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn said he’s never seen Grandison get frustrated or rattled on the court.
“Never, man,” Cockburn said. “Jake’s the most level-headed guy I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s just so calm. He’s always level-headed. He’s always like, ‘Next play, next play.’ It impacts a lot because we can feed off that. … When you have one or two guys that can say, ‘We’re good. Take a deep breath. We’re good,’ that definitely brings us down and leads back to what I said earlier about the trust and bond. If Jake says something, we listen to him because he’s a veteran and he’s a leader.”
Illinois is now done with Big Ten play until its Jan. 2 game at Minnesota.
Not counting the 2020-21 season, which had a nontraditional schedule given the pandemic, the Big Ten is now in its fourth season of playing two conference games in early December as part of its 20-game slate.
Underwood started at Illinois in 2017-18, the same season the Big Ten opted for this schedule tweak.
“I totally understand why we play them,” the Illini coach said. “We’re sitting there in a lull between the end of football regular season and the bowls. I understand the early games. I think it’s important we understand you have to play them early to play 20 and not just have a mosh pit of games where you throw safety and you throw travel and you throw fatigue late in the year. That’s what this does.
“They’re harder to prepare for. You don’t know as much about your team in early December, but I understand why we’re playing them. The importance and relevance of these games is huge because you sure don’t want to start 0-2 going into January knowing you’ve got 18 in front of you.”
Keegan Murray was back on the court Monday for Iowa after missing the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten-opening loss at new No. 1 Purdue this past Friday night.
The nation’s leading scorer didn’t quite hit his 24.6 points per game average heading into Monday night’s game, but a late run gave him 19 points on 7 of 15 shooting.
The 6-foot-8, 225-pound sophomore out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is one of the top NBA draft prospects out of the Big Ten. The only players checking in higher in the latest mock draft from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, which was published a month ago, are Michigan freshman wing Caleb Houstan, Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and Michigan State freshman guard and 2021 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Max Christie.
Givony had Murray slotted as the No. 27 overall pick to the Miami Heat.
“He’s electric in the open court,” Underwood said. “He’s what a pro looks like today. He can go get it off the glass. He can take it coast-to-coast. He can dunk on you. He finishes it with either hand. He’s shooting it — not as well as his brother, fellow Iowa sophomore wing Kris Murray — but he’s shooting it as a high clip.”
Coleman Hawkins drew the defensive assignment on Murray just three days after he locked up Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. Hawkins finished with seven points, seven rebounds and five assists before fouling out and did slow down Murray in the first half with some help from Da’Monte Williams.
Trying to slow down Harper and Murray, though, won’t be the only tricky defensive assignments for the 6-10 Hawkins this season either. Before Big Ten play resumes, Hawkins will have to deal with Arizona’s Azoulas Tubelis and maybe Bennedict Mathurin (also a projected first round pick). Then there’s the likes of Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan’s Moussa Diabate (if he gets healthy) in coming conference games.
“It’s probably the position we’ve got the most pros this year in our league,” Underwood said. “They happen to be dominant players. We’ve got to be able to throw different looks at them. That’s been my point of emphasis all year with (Hawkins) is knowing what’s in front of us and knowing what we’re going to see in the league this year. In conference play this year, we’ve got tremendous, tremendous talent at that spot. We’ve got to be able to neutralize that as best we can.”
Monday night’s game marked a fourth straight game on the bench for Andre Curbelo.
The Illini sophomore point guard has now missed more games than he’s played after suffering a concussion in the first exhibition game against St. Francis on Oct. 23 and sitting out the season opener against Jackson State on Nov. 9. The reason Curbelo has missed the UT Rio Grande Valley, Notre Dame, Rutgers and now Iowa games has been left undisclosed by Underwood.
A “#ISupportBelo” hashtag has popped up on Twitter, as Illinois fans stand behind the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native.
“It’s what the best fan base in the country should do,” Underwood said. “You’ve got a young guy who’s going through some things, and that’s pretty cool. That’s what this thing is about. They’re not pros. They’re collegiate student-athletes.”
Other than Curbelo, Illinois otherwise had its full complement of players available for Monday’s game at Iowa.
They’ve also been available in practice, including Trent Frazier, who has not practiced much since injuring his left knee Nov. 23 against Kansas State in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.
“We’ve got active participants in practice now, so that’s good, but to say we’re all back to 100 percent, we’re probably like everybody else in the country that’s got a few lingering things,” Underwood said. “Trent is back in practice. Trent’s going to gut up and play through anything. To say he’s 100 percent, he’s gaining ground on that.”
The rash of injuries and illness last month, though, threw a wrench in Illinois’ early season practices. Underwood basically had to cancel a Saturday practice at the end of last month with several players unavailable and a short turnaround between games.
“The thing I struggle with is it’s November and early December, and it’s get better time,” Underwood said. “Some of those years in years past we could really grind on guys and get better and dive into certain things and have practices where we stressed them.
“We’re getting there. We had a couple of those last week before the Rutgers game, yet you can’t cut off your (nose) to spite your face. You’ve got to be able to go try to win a game. We’re trying to manage that the best we can.”
