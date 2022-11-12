CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier’s schedule with FMP Meridian and Illinois’ plans to honor last season's Big Ten championship team dovetailed perfectly. All Frazier had to do was hop a 13-hour flight from Serbia.
It was a trip worth making. The former Illinois guard was back at State Farm Center on Friday night along with former teammates Da’Monte Williams, Kofi Cockburn and Alfonso Plummer as the 2021-22 Illini received their Big Ten championship rings and then watched their commemorative banner go up in the State Farm Center rafters.
“This is home,” Frazier said before No. 23 Illinois' 86-48 home nonconference victory against Kansas City on Friday night. “The flight was very long, but to be back and see all this orange and blue is amazing. … I feel old. It’s kind of weird not seeing myself out there, but it’s special, man, to see, throughout the five years I went here, to see where this program went.
“I really haven’t thought about the two years. I thought about the last three years and what this program turned into — a high-level basketball team. The job that Brad Underwood has done with his program is unbelievable.”
Underwood was more than appreciative that Frazier used his break with FMP Meridian to make the return trip to Champaign along with Williams, Cockburn and Plummer. Cockburn has spent the week in town before leaving to start his own professional career in Japan, while Plummer made the trip from Mexico City where he’s playing for the Mexico City Capitanes in the NBA G League.
“It means so much to me to have those guys want to come back for this and be a part of it,” Underwood said. “That’s really a cool deal. I think it shows their love for this place and the program. It means so much. Who gets on a 13-hour flight? You better love something a lot to get on a 13-hour flight so you can be a part of something that might take 15 minutes. … All those guys, I know how hard they worked and all that went into winning a title here.”
* * *
Underwood had a fairly good idea about what Dain Dainja could be at Illinois when the Illini plucked the former Baylor forward out of the portal as a midseason transfer last year. Recruiting Dainja out of high school gave Underwood that level of insight. Actually seeing that level of play from the 6-9 forward, though, took some time.
“Obviously, a foot injury keeps you pretty inactive,” Underwood said of the injury that sidelined Dainja for the entire 2020-21 season at Baylor. “There’s no secret Dain was heavy. He gained a lot of weight. Really, truly, before we could expect to see a lot we had to get him in shape. That’s a tribute to him because every day it was the (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) meat grinder and putting him through it.
“Getting him onto a strict diet. Getting him working out multiple times a day. Then doing it at a pace that he didn’t get injured. It’s not easy to lose weight. You can’t just keep going all the time. Sometimes, you have to slow down because your body breaks down. By postseason time (last season), he was a handful in practice. He did a great job on the scout squad and gave us great looks. It was enough to keep us very, very excited as a coaching staff.”
* * *
Dainja said he’s never felt better — that he’s in shape — but that he’s not just going to stop now and maintain the status quo.
“The grind doesn’t stop,” the Brooklyn Park, Minn., native said. “I can always get better. I’m never satisfied. I still feel like I can be in better shape, so I’m working every day.”
That work has Dainja currently providing needed production off the bench for the Illini. It’s a role he said he’s comfortable with, and his mindset is no different than if he was in the starting lineup. He wants to provide a spark for his team.
“That’s what I try to do every single time I get in the game whether it’s starting or coming off the bench,” Dainja said. “Those are the things you can control — working hard, trying, effort. I try to do that every time I step on the court.”
* * *
Illinois’ collection of versatile guards, wings and forwards is providing the necessary jumping off point for the type of offense Underwood wants to run. It’s been a few years since the Illini leaned into scoring in seven seconds or less, but the fact most players on the team can grab a defensive rebound and push the ball in transition themselves is a difference maker.
“We spent a lot of time this summer working on that,” Underwood said. “Having versatile guys who can handle it is one of the things we want to do. Ayo (Dosunmu) became great at it. Ayo became that triple-double guy when he figured out, ‘Hey, let me defensive rebound so I can start the fast break myself and get in the open court.’
“We want to rebound and go, but we also want to rebound and pitch it ahead and get guys out running. That’s something we think can be a real strength for this team.”