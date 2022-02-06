BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Brad Underwood had a straightforward message for his team at halftime of Saturday’s game at Indiana.
The Illinois coach liked what his 18th-ranked Illini were doing defensively, save for one rather crucial element. Sending the Hoosiers to the free throw line for 14 attempts in the first half was not ideal. So Underwood didn’t have to ask for much from his team to churn out its typical solid defensive effort in the final 20 minutes that saw Indiana score just 21 points en route to a 74-57 win by the Illini.
“Quit fouling,” Underwood said he told his team. “Literally, quit fouling. We didn’t have to make a lot of changes. Our first shot defense was pretty good the first half, but they got to the foul line.”
Illinois had one clear offensive advantage in Saturday’s win against Indiana. The Illini knocked down 10 of 23 three-pointers, with Trent Frazier pouring in a game-high 23 points thanks to 3 of 6 shooting from beyond the arc. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, attempted 13 three-pointers and only made three of them.
“When we’ve lost games, that’s been either rebounding and, you know, not defending the three-point line,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “I thought we were pretty good on the boards. But the three-point shot got away from us again (Saturday). I thought the two big threes that Jacob (Grandison) hit was really the turning point. Because we never really recovered from it.”
Grandison had a rough first half with two fouls and two turnovers in just four minutes on the court. But the veteran wing did spark Illinois’ second-half rally. The Illini missed their first six three-pointers in the second half before Grandison made back-to-back threes to give the Illini a 48-46 lead with 11 minutes, 54 to play.
Illinois never trailed again, and Grandison finished with six points, four rebounds and four assists.
“I thought it was that sequence right there,” Underwood said, agreeing with Woodson about the turning point of the game. “It’s a really close game and Jake hits a couple of threes.”
Grandison wasn’t the only Illinois player to find better footing offensively in the second half.
Kofi Cockburn had just five points on 2 of 7 shooting in his 17 first-half minutes. The Illini 7-footer bounced back with 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting in his 17 minutes in the second half.
“We got him the ball, first of all, a little deeper,” Underwood said of Cockburn’s improved efficiency. “Secondly, he was a little more aggressive. He shot a couple off balance (in the first half). Kofi doesn’t usually shoot balls off balance much. He was pretty dialed in the second half. He had a little more assertiveness.”
Cockburn said the shots he missed in the first half were typically ones he would make.
“They forced me to make tough shots, and they forced me into hard positions in the post,” he said. “It was about coming out in the second half and keeping my mind right, slowing down my moves and trying to finish.”
One moment of controversy ensued in the first half that had Underwood on his feet and actively engaged with the officiating crew.
Underwood wasn’t arguing the flagrant foul by Illini guard Luke Goode in the open court against Indiana’s Xavier Johnson, but the Illini coach wanted an explanation on how Andre Curbelo could be tripped to create the turnover that led to Goode’s foul and now the whistle be blown.
Underwood was rather animated, in fact, in getting an answer from official Bo Boroski.
“It’s why Bo’s one of the best officials out there,” Underwood said. “I mean that in all sincerity. I don’t talk about officials. Bo said they missed it. I can be mad, but I cool my jets really quick when I actually get one of those guys to admit that they made a mistake and missed something because it very rarely happens. That’s why Bo’s one of the best.”
Illinois’ win Saturday at Indiana was the program’s third Quad I victory in its last four games. Notable when you consider the Illini had just a single Quad I win — on the road at Iowa in early December — before the stretch that saw them beat Michigan State, Wisconsin and now Indiana.
February is when teams in contention for the NCAA tournament start having their résumé scrutinized. Illinois had a dozen Quad I wins last season and wound up with a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Underwood, though, isn’t quite concerned about that side of the game. As he’s commonly reiterated, his focus is on the next game, which just so happens to be another Quad I opportunity Tuesday night at No. 4 Purdue.
“You want to obviously win games and build the best résumé you can at the end of the year so you’re in the best position you can be,” Underwood said. “But do I look at it? No, I don’t. ... You’re way ahead of me. It’s game by game. I’ll look at it at the end of the year.”
Illinois’ defensive effort in beating Indiana was a continuation of a positive trend of improvement on that end of the court in the last month. Just pure numbers-wise, the Illini allowed just 0.905 points per possession to the Hoosiers on 35.7 percent shooting overall and a 23.1 percent mark from three-point range.
While Illinois hasn’t quite matched its top 10 defensive efficiency numbers from a year ago, the Illini have broken into the Top 25 nationally after their wins against Wisconsin and Indiana.
“We’re growing some chemistry on that end of the court,” Underwood said. “We had a little teeth, like I said, in the second half the other night. We’re getting better on a lot of fronts, and good offense, again, helps a lot on the defensive side.”
Underwood’s teams — dating back to Stephen F. Austin — have shown defensive improvement in the latter stages of the season. Last year’s Illini did. So did his one Oklahoma State team after a complete schematic change at the midway point of the season.
“Defense is hard,” Underwood said. “It’s hard to teach. We spend a lot of time on it. You’ve got to have unbelievable communication, and that’s so hard for new guys to understand that — especially freshman — how hard it is to play. We’ve got a couple of elite guys in Da’Monte (Williams) and Trent, and I think other guys are starting to follow into that. We’re starting to play our best on that end of the court, and it does take some time.”
The chemistry part might be the most important. Connectivity on the defensive end is something Underwood and the Illini players often discuss.
“We have some games with ups and downs — every family struggles; nobody’s perfect — but we always find a way to fix that,” Illinois senior guard Alfonso Plummer said. “Every time we’re connected, we always play good and we’re always finding ways to be a good teammate and a good team.”
Plummer qualifies as one of the Illini tapping into better defensive effort and performance in Frazier and Williams’ wake. It’s been a focus for the 6-foot-1 guard since he transferred to Illinois from Utah.
“I’ve been working on details,” Plummer said. “Before I would just play one-on-one defense. This time, I’m playing with details, like being in the gap, help defense and communicating. I feel like I’m getting way better in that situation. I have to appreciate the coaches. They’re on my (butt) every day on defense and help me a lot to be that guy.”
