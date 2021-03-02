ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Brad Underwood and the Illinois coaching staff made it a point in the team’s preparation for Tuesday night’s game to stress the importance of rebounding against Michigan. The Wolverines entered the game as one of the top rebounding teams in the Big Ten.
Win the rebounding battle, the Illini coaches said, and win the game. That simple.
Illinois actually had Michigan doubled up on the boards at one point en route to its 42-26 rebounding advantage. A dozen offensive rebounds further spurred a 22-5 edge on second-chance points.
“We knew that was going to be a big part of the game,” Underwood said. “That was a battle we felt we had to win to win the game, so we spent a great deal of time talking about. Jake (Grandison) and Da’Monte (Williams) from the wing spots were fabulous, and (Andre) Curbelo comes in and sneaks six.”
Kofi Cockburn led Illinois with seven rebounds, but it was a team rebounding effort against the Wolverines. Grandison, Williams and Curbelo all had six apiece. Trent Frazier and Adam Miller finished with four each.
★ ★ ★
Grandison and Williams also provided some standout defense, locking down Michigan’s Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner.
Wagner scored the Wolverines’ first points of the game, posting up Williams for an easy bucket. Then he didn’t score again. The projected lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft finished the game 1 of 9 from the field, and Livers had just seven points on 2 of 7 shooting.
“We didn’t want to give him anything easy,” Underwood said of Wagner. “He’s a terrific player and a terrific talent. He gets downhill as well as anybody I’ve seen in the country at his size. We tried to stay in front of him, make him score through run and not give him opportunities right at the rim. I thought Da’Monte Williams and Jacob Grandison did a good job of fighting that.”
★ ★ ★
One of the most anticipated matchups heading into Tuesday’s game was Cockburn squaring off against Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson. The top two centers in the Big Ten struggled a bit early, feeling each other out in the post.
“Both those guys are great players,” Underwood said. “Not good players, great players. It’s very seldom Kofi runs into somebody with his size and length at 7-1. It’s very seldom that Hunter runs into a guy that’s 300 pounds. It was about making it hard for each other. I loved it. To me, that’s beautiful basketball.”
Cockburn ultimately finished with the upper hand, putting up 12 points and six rebounds to Dickinson’s six points and five rebounds.
“We’ve got the best big in the country,” Frazier said of Cockburn. “That’s what he does. He puts a ton of pressure on other teams’ bigs. Kofi’s an all-around dominant big.”
★ ★ ★
Tuesday’s game in Ann Arbor — a matchup between top-four teams in the country — was exactly what Curbelo was looking for when he chose Illinois.
“I’ve always been a guy that likes challenges,” the freshman guard said. “That’s what I came here for. That’s why I left Puerto Rico. I wanted a better challenge. I wanted to continue to get better and continue to improve. I’m all in for it. I’m all in for the challenges.”
★ ★ ★
Curbelo has embraced the defensive challenge put in front of him this season. To play for Underwood requires nothing less.
The 6-foot-1 guard regularly credits Frazier for his growth this season at that end of the court. Curbelo picks the Illini senior guard’s brain at every opportunity. In practice. On the bench during games. During a stoppage in play.
“What better way to get better?” Curbelo said. “I always like to ask questions. That’s something I like to take pride in. I know how good a defender I can be. I think I already am, but sometimes I have to quit that high school mentality and know that I’m in college. Sometimes things won’t work, but that’s what Trent (and assistant coaches Chin Coleman and Orlando Antigua) are here for. To help me out.”
Accountability on the defensive end — as in there’s more of it in college basketball compared to high school — is where Underwood said the most growth has to come for any freshmen.
“He’s been able to roam,” Underwood said. “He’s always been a very high steal guy because he anticipates. There’s much more accountability — especially with the guards who are in this league. You can’t just roam and leave them around and if you make a mistake it will go well. If you make a mistake at this level, you’ll get burned.”
★ ★ ★
Curbelo is taking accountability for more than just his play on the defensive end as the regular season nears a close. The Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native has been remarkably candid about his play during his first season at Illinois.
That didn’t change when he discussed what he considers one of the more significant challenges he’s still working to overcome.
“It’s to always bring my ‘A’ game,” Curbelo said. “I don’t have nothing to hide. I’m very real. I struggle with that. Sometimes I play down to the competition. We saw that against Michigan State. I thought I could have done the things I usually do, and it wasn’t working. Sometimes I’ve just got to realize that I’m playing with the big boys, and it’s the Big Ten Conference.
“That’s something I’m working on — always trying to bring the ‘A’ game from the get go — and not wait until things get bad or wait until the second half or whatever. As games go by and days go by, I”m going to continue to improve on that end.”
Helping hold Curbelo accountable in that regard has been Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and sixth-year guard Tyler Underwood.
“They’ve been trying to tell me that every game from now on is a big-boy game,” Curbelo said. “They’re trying to challenge me and encourage me to always come in ready to go from the tip and that it’s always important I’m mentally ready. I’ve realized whenever I’m mentally ready and prepare mentally before the game I play good.”
★ ★ ★
Curbelo isn’t the only Illinois freshman guard trying to put his best foot forward as the regular season winds down and the Illini head into postseason play. Miller has been just as straightforward when discussing his growth this season — and the need to keep improving.
He’s leaned on Ayo Dosunmu through the entire season. Miller committed to and signed with Illinois not knowing whether Dosunmu would still be around. That the junior guard stuck around for a third season both changed Miller’s role and helped him.
“For me, I was never really a guy rushing to leave,” Miller said. “I’m a winner. I came here to win. I came here to get better. It’s not like I had my bags packed or anything like that. I came to play for this school. To have him here really has helped me.
“My production might not be as much, but we’re winning and I’m learning in the process. He’s been in those shoes, and he’s teaching me a lot. It might not show on the stat sheet or might not come up big every night, but I’ve grown a lot. I feel like the more chances I get to show that, people will see it.”
★ ★ ★
The way Curbelo and Miller have approached their first season at Illinois has stuck with Williams.
“I enjoy watching those guys play and all the questions and stuff they ask, whether it’s to the veterans or coaches,” the Illini senior guard said. “They know mistakes are going to happen. It’s college basketball. You’ve just got to get over it and go to the next one.”
SCOTT RICHEY