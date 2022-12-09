CHAMPAIGN — Matthew Mayer took a unique approach to his pregame preparation ahead of Tuesday night’s Jimmy V Classic matchup with Texas at Madison Square Garden.
He fasted.
“I accidentally was almost late to practice the other day, so I didn’t get any breakfast,” Mayer said after the game. “I felt so amazing playing. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I feel like I’m walking on air right now. I’m going to try that in a game.’ And it felt pretty good.”
Pretty good might be underselling it.
Mayer made his first seven shots against Texas and didn’t miss until a pull-up jumper didn’t fall just before the first media timeout of the second half. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound wing ultimately finished the game shooting 8 of 10 from the field and made all five of his three-pointers in No. 17 Illinois’ 85-78 overtime win against No. 2 Texas.
Not that his fasting technique might catch on with his teammates.
“I didn’t know he didn’t eat,” Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said. “Maybe he should do that every game. Props to him. I can’t play on an empty stomach.”
Mayer’s 21-point effort was his best in nine games at Illinois. It was also just a single point off his career high set last March in Baylor’s NCAA tournament win against Norfolk State.
“Having a (season) high at the Garden against my hometown team?” said Mayer, a native of Austin, Texas. “You can’t really write it any better than that.”
★ ★ ★
Mayer’s breakthrough against Texas was something Illinois coach Brad Underwood and Mayer’s Illini teammates were waiting to see. To them, it was a matter of when and not if the fifth-year wing would snap out of his shooting slump.
“We’re relying on Coleman (Hawkins) and Terrence and Matthew, and we haven’t had Matthew,” Underwood said. “I’m giddy. I welcomed him to the orange and blue after the game. He’s done a lot of good things, but to kind of see him take a deep breath ... he’s an unbelievable kid and a winner, and he’s been pressing. It was great to see that.”
Mayer entered Tuesday’s game against Texas shooting 24.1 percent from three-point range. His perfect night from beyond the arc at MSG bumped it to 35.3 percent.
“I’m proud of Matt,” Shannon said. “He’s been working so hard to get better with his conditioning and the way he plays. I watched him struggle in practice at times, and I also watched him make 14 threes in a practice. It shows all the work he put in with (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) and the extra stuff he’s doing with (athletic trainer Paul Schmidt).
“To watch him go off and cook like that, that was nothing new to me. I was just happy to see it in a game. After the Virginia game, we were in practice and Matt had made a three. Coach was like, ‘Why don’t you make those in the game?’ He did it. He came through big time for us.”
★ ★ ★
Mayer’s performance in the Texas win made him the fifth Illinois player to top 20 points in a game so far this season.
Shannon and Hawkins had 24 and 23 points, respectively, in the season opener against Eastern Illinois. Dain Dainja scored 20 points in the win against Kansas City. Shannon dropped 30 on Monmouth with Jayden Epps adding 21 points, with the former also scoring 29 against UCLA.
“Any given night anybody can get 20 on our team,” Shannon said. “We’ve got really good players. When we’re moving the ball and the ball’s got energy, it can be anybody’s night.”
★ ★ ★
Who will get the ball in crunch time, though, is a work in progress for this Illinois team.
It was all but a given Ayo Dosunmu would take control in those situations in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Last season, Trent Frazier assumed that role.
Underwood said Shannon, Hawkins and Mayer could be that guy in crucial late-game scenarios. Epps has done it, too, and came through late against Texas. The uncertainty is new for the Illinois coach — and he admitted that his closing lineup might be a “crap shoot” — but he’s more than fine with having multiple options.
It’s also on Underwood to help his players figure it out.
“I’m swallowed up and I’m full with the capacity that this team and the ceiling that this team has,” Underwood said. “Yet, I still don’t know quite how to grasp it. I’ll sit there and look at the play card and go, ‘Man, we’ve just got to spread the floor and do a couple little things.’ That’s our best offense sometimes. That’s very different. We’re trusting our players to make the right plays. It’s different and maybe not as comfortable as I like it to be sometimes.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois committed 11 turnovers in the first half against Texas. That number ballooned thanks to offensive fouls — exclusively charge calls — on Shannon, Dainja, RJ Melendez and Skyy Clark.
“Which is crazy because we sat and worked for two days on early passes and jump stops knowing that they’re going to take a ton of charges,” Underwood said.
Illinois committed six more turnovers in the second half with the last coming with 9 minutes, 43 seconds to play. Add in the overtime period, and a turnover-less final 14:43 certainly helped spark the Illini’s comeback victory.
“We’re going to be a little bit of a different team in terms of we’re not going to run offense with precision screening and doing all that,” Underwood said. “We’re five out. We’re going to drive you. We’re going to dribble the ball more. (Texas) is a gap, very handsy team, and they got their hands on some early. I thought we made an adjustment, which is nice.”
Scott Richey