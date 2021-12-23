ST. LOUIS — Nate Mast got the call on Monday.
It came with a pretty straightforward question.
Would he be willing to fill in as Brian Barnhart’s radio partner for Wednesday’s Braggin’ Rights broadcast?
“Coach always said be ready when your name’s called,” Mast quipped. “Here I am.”
Braggin’ Rights marked the second game Mast, a former Champaign Central standout and Illinois walk-on, filled in alongside Barnhart on game day on the Fighting Illini Sports Network. Wednesday night’s rivalry game was a bit more high-profile than his first — a 73-71 overtime home loss to Florida Atlantic on Dec. 29, 2018.
“What better game to get to come do than a Braggin’ Rights game right before Christmas,” Mast said. “It’s such a unique game. Nonconference means a lot of different things, but this nononference game, you just kind of circle because it just has a different feel about it. Maybe it’s because finals are over.
“You think about it from the student-athlete side. You’ve been through a semester, get through finals and now there’s no school and it’s just practice, workouts and taking care of your body and you get to come play this game before you get to go see your family. That’s why I think both teams usually show up every year.”
It was an eventful five days for Mast. He was part of this past weekend’s reunion and celebration in Champaign of the 2001 and 2002 Big Ten championship teams.
“It’s like Christmas before Christmas,” Mast said. “It was great being around those guys last weekend. I hadn’t seen some of them in a long time. It’s funny. Twenty years of your life can be a blur, and then you get back together and you just remember it like it was yesterday.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois fans got a taste of what’s to come at State Farm Center with having to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to gain entrance to the Enterprise Center for Wednesday night’s game.
The same will be necessary for all fans age 12 and older starting with the Illini’s Jan. 6 home game against Maryland.
What concerns Illinois coach Brad Underwood as COVID-19 cases explode nationally and college basketball teams are sidelined is what happens if conference games can’t be played. The ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 reversed course Wednesday on their previous protocols that state canceled games would be treated as forfeits. The Big Ten isn’t quite there yet.
“The Big Ten Conference is in the process of evaluating its 2021-22 Forfeiture Policy for conference contests, including whether a contest should automatically be considered a forfeit,” read an official statement from Big Ten chief medical officer Dr. James Borchers. “The health, safety, and well-being of our student-athletes and our campus communities is our top priority. We will continue to work diligently and collaboratively with the Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, Chancellors and Presidents, the Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases, and the Sports Medicine Committee to determine next steps.”
Underwood was clear on his stance.
“I’m really concerned about games being forfeited when we actually have time to make some of those games up if we do come across it and what’s going to be threshold,” Underwood said. “We haven’t had our whole team all year because of the flu, and the flu spreads. What’s going to be the difference? What’s going to be the standard? I don’t know.
“We’ve had some preliminary meetings as to what certain things may look like. We all get concerned with guys going home for Christmas. A year ago, we didn’t do that. Our guys are vaxxed, so we’re headed down the right path with that. I had the flu and had other guys with it and were out. To me, it’s the same thing. Play the games.”
★ ★ ★
Wednesday’s game marked the seventh straight for Illinois without Andre Curbelo. Underwood maintains the sophomore point guard is getting better, but there is no timetable for his return.
“Any time anybody’s out, I always fear that,” Underwood said in response to a question if there was concern Curbelo wouldn’t return this season. “I’m not a doctor, so I’m not going to comment on somebody’s future. I think we’re heading in the direction that he’s going to be back, but, again, we’re never going to do anything to jeopardize him or hurt him. But I think we’re in a place I’m confident he’s going to be on the court again.”
★ ★ ★
Turns out Alfonso Plummer is still surprising his teammates with what he’s capable of as a shooter. The Utah transfer has made at least three three-pointers in each of his last eight games.
“He’s incredible,” Illinois center Kofi Cockburn said. “I watch it in practice and I see this guy go 8 for 9 or 9 for 10. It’s contested shots. Shots from deep. He just has so much confidence. He works on his shot so much. He never leaves the gym after practice without putting up 50-100 made threes. I always think it’s going in just because of how confident he is and how good of a shooter he is. I think he’s the best shooter in the country.”
Scott Richey