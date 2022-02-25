CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood spent the end of Thursday’s game against Ohio State pacing back and forth in the Illinois locker room.
Underwood had to give up his front row seat after getting called for a second technical foul with the Illini trailing by 12 with 6 minutes, 17 seconds to play. A deficit that quickly grew to 16 points after a pair of technical free throws from Malaki Branham and another layup from the Ohio State freshman.
Illinois was still good for a comeback attempt, though. Having to watch it from the locker room was the hard part for Underwood.
“I was probably still coaching,” Underwood said. “We ran great action. We were fighting and competing. The staff did a great, great job, and the players made plays. I was praying for an opportunity to tie it, and we got one. It was not near as much fun as on the sidelines, but it couldn’t be that way tonight. It just couldn’t be that way.”
Underwood’s technical fouls came after a disagreement between the Illinois coach and the officiating crew on what did and did not constitute a foul. Underwood said he worked to get his first technical. He wanted that one with 13:04 to play and the Illini trailing by 12.
The second? It was maybe planned, but just not at the point of the game it came.
“The first one I tried really hard to get,” Underwood said. “The second one I didn’t even deserve it. If you’re going to throw me out, come on, let me earn it. I didn’t like some of the calls, and I deserved the first one. … I was fighting for Kofi (Cockburn) I was fighting for everything I didn’t think was going our way.
“I was frustrated. They’re aggressive. They had seven assists all night. They don’t do anything off the pass. They do everything off the bounce. They’re a low assist team, and they got us downhill. Credit to them. They got to the foul line and made them.”
***
The Illinois rally after Underwood was ejected was a team effort — both on the player and coach fronts. Geoff Alexander served in his offensive coordinator role, Chester Frazier remained defensive coordinator and Tim Anderson handled substitutions. All three contributed in the huddle.
Illinois ultimately outscored Ohio State 25-12 in the final 5 1/2 minutes. Underwood’s ejection provided a spark.
“It just goes to show how much he cares about this team,” Illinoi senior guard Trent Frazier said. “He’s the ultimate competitor, and it just goes to show he has our back. We’ve got to back him up. … Despite the loss, I’m just proud of this team knowing how we finished. We could have easily given up, but we all believed that we were going to win that game. It goes to show much fight we’ve got in this team.”
***
Turns out opposing Big Ten coaches can’t face Illinois without heaping praise on Frazier. Michigan State’s Tom Izzo did so after the Illini’s 79-74 last Saturday in East Lansing, Mich., where Frazier had 12 points, five assists and three rebounds.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann did the same Thursday night. Frazier put up 12 points, four assists and three rebounds against the Buckeyes and knocked down the three-pointer that made it a one-point game with 14 seconds to play.
“He impacts winning at such a high level,” Holtmann said. “Trent Frazier impacts winning. You’re looking for guys who impact winning. he competes defensively. He’ll guard the best player. He fights on every possession. He never panics. He makes big shots. He makes the right play more often than not. I’ve just got a lot of respect for the kid, and I think he doesn’t get enough notoriety nationally. I just don’t.”
***
Ohio State had the bulk of its attention in the second half on Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer. The 6-foot-1 lefty knocked down six three-pointers in the first half to necessitate a change in strategy from the Buckeyes.
“We had to change our coverage on him,” Holtmann said. “We thought we had a good game plan for him, but he’s a phenomenal shooter and has such a quick release. He’s a phenomenal catch-and-shoot guy.”
Plummer made two more three-pointers in the second half to finish 8 of 10 from beyond the arc. That was good enough to get him into what’s now a five-way tie with Brandon Paul, Trent Meacham, Dee Brown and Kevin Turner for the Illini’s single-game three-point record.
“You better account for him,” Underwood said. “We ran a lot of actions to him in the first half. We were dialing that one up. He’s got the ability to make hard shots. We don’t want him to let off the gas. Let’s build on that and keep that going as we go into the next three weeks.”
***
Plummer entered Thursday’s game against Ohio State having made exactly zero of the seven three-pointers he attempted in the previous two games combined. Anderson made sure to point out those back-to-back 0-fers to Plummer.
“Coach TA, he told me, ‘You’re a good player. You’ve got to play with confidence every gam. If you go back to the gym, it’s going to help you get that confidence back,” Plummer said. “I went back to the gym and worked for like an hour or two hours every day before practice, after practice. I felt that confidence back and just let the ball fly. I’m proud of what I’m doing. I still think I’ve got more in my tank.”
Frazier intends to get the most out of Plummer. While his eight made three-pointers tied Illinois’ record, Plummer’s career high is still the 11 threes he made in the 2020 Pac-12 tournament playing for Utah.
“Every time he shoots that ball, I think it’s going in,” Frazier said. “I try to look for him and give him every opportunity. I sacrifice. I wanted to get him open because he was the hot man (Thursday). He plays with that confidence and swagger every night knowing no one can stop him.”