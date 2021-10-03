CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has had to lean on freshmen in each of his first four seasons as the Illinois men’s basketball coach.
It was Trent Frazier during the 2017-18 season. The Wellington, Fla., native started as a key player off the bench, broke into the starting lineup midway through the season and finished as the team’s second-leading scorer behind Leron Black by the end of the year.
The 2018-19 season saw both Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili play pivotal roles as true freshmen. Dosunmu was the first true freshman in program history to lead the team in scoring.
Bezhanishvili set Illinois’ single-game freshman scoring record — breaking it with the previous record holder, Deon Thomas, in attendance — and also led the Illini in rebounding.
Then, it was Kofi Cockburn’s turn in 2019-20, and all the 7-foot center did was earn Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. Last season continued the trend, with Adam Miller starting every game (before transferring to LSU) and Andre Curbelo winding up the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year.
Underwood added three freshmen ahead of the 2021-22 season. Whether he’ll turn to one (or more) of Luke Goode, R.J. Melendez or Brandin Podziemski is to be determined. A veteran Illinois team means he doesn’t necessarily have to.
“I don’t know who will start,” Underwood said at Friday’s media day. “I don’t know who will play. But we have guys we know that are going to be pretty big focal points of the other opponents’ scouting reports and what we do. That’s a nice, comforting feeling knowing you’ve got guys that know what that’s like and have experienced that.
“I’m excited about our freshmen — I love every one of them — and they do something different. We’ll see how practices go, but you look on paper, and there’s a lot of game experience in that group.”
Underwood might not be committed to a starting lineup or rotation three weeks out from Illinois’ opening exhibition game Oct. 23 against St. Francis (Ill.), but he does have a feeling for how he wants to play.
Think fast — or at least faster.
Illinois ranked 79th nationally in 2020-21 in adjusted tempo at 70.5 per Ken Pomeroy. In short, that’s the number of possessions per game the Illini averaged last season adjusted for schedule, preferred pace of each opponent and when each game was played. Underwood would like to see the number of possessions increase by four or five this season, which would have put the Illini in the top 10 nationally last year.
“That’s the type of basketball we want to play,” Frazier said. “We played it last year, and we’re going to be even faster this year. We’re going to shoot the three-ball at a high clip this year. Everyone can shoot the ball and everyone can make a play.”
The three-point benefits of playing faster sparked Underwood’s desire to get a little more up-tempo. While Illinois ranked No. 31 nationally shooting 37.3 percent from three-point range in 2020-21, the Illini didn’t shoot all that many, tying for 139th nationally with Illinois-Chicago at 544 attempts from deep.
“This team is going to be a better shooting team than last year’s team, and I don’t think there’s any doubt about that from the three-point line,” Underwood said. “One of the things we did this summer was added a four-point line. We went beyond the NBA line and put a line down in the practice facility trying to create different spacing and working on guys’ ability to shoot the ball from a little deeper range.
“When you can shoot threes like that, I want to play a little faster. I want to create more opportunities. I think we can do that in transition, and I think it can be something that’s a big benefit for us.”
Underwood is counting on his veteran players for leadership at this point of the season.
The good thing for him is he’s got plenty. Frazier has long been present as a leader in practice, and Cockburn, back for a third season, has provided good energy.
Then, there’s Curbelo. The ball is going to be in the sophomore point guard’s hands. A lot. There’s a natural leadership that comes with that, and the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native has embraced it.
“Curbelo’s got an ‘alpha’ personality — I use that word a lot — because he’s a dominant person and he’s got an extremely high basketball IQ,” Underwood said.
Curbelo has comfort in providing that type of leadership. It’s something he’s said he’s done as long as he’s been a point guard. It’s not different now — just more.
“I’ve been a leader ever since I started playing basketball,” Curbelo said. “I’ve always had that on me. I care a lot about my teammates. I want them to look good. Just being a point guard definitely helps already, and I think playing the point guard position for this long is why I’m comfortable being a leader and it comes naturally.”
Adding Florida transfer Omar Payne last April was partly about beefing up the frontcourt and partly about getting some insurance if Cockburn stayed in the NBA draft. Even though Cockburn opted for another year in Champaign, Underwood is still sorting out opportunities to get the 6-10 forward in the game with the 7-foot center.
That Payne has shown off a steady 15- to 17-foot jump shot since his arrival at Illinois has helped create more opportunities for that bigger frontcourt. Payne’s defensive abilities don’t hurt either.
“He can guard anybody,” Underwood said of Payne. “He literally can guard point guards and 5-men. He’s got great, great quickness, and he’s got that great length with a 7-5 wingspan. His versatility is something I’m really excited about, and we’ve got to find ways to get it on the court together with Kofi and not just one at a time.”
Cockburn is all for it.
“It’s crazy, man,” he said. “I’m having goosebumps thinking about it. Omar can stretch the floor and can play the 4 a lot.”
Payne doesn’t mind sharing the frontcourt, either.
“I’ve played with two bigs before,” he said. “It’s nothing I haven’t done. … I’m more of a defensive-minded dude. I take pride in defense. I feel like the more people you can guard, the better you are for the team.”
SCOTT RICHEY