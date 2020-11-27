CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood didn’t hesitate in naming Da’Monte Williams his player of the game following Friday’s 77-75 victory against Ohio.
Not for Williams’ first career double-double, although the Peoria native did put up 11 points and 10 rebounds. Not for the late three-pointer he hit either, even though it gave his team a one-point lead, 74-73, with 35 seconds to play.
Underwood viewed Williams’ energy and effort as more important. More important because that was lacking elsewhere for the Illini.
“It was his energy, his desire,” Underwood said.
Williams had it. Not enough of his teammates could say the same, while Ohio’s bench mob — and it was just the reserves because all five Bobcats’ starters played at least 30 minutes — went crazy from the opening tip to the final buzzer.
That didn’t happen until midway through the second half for Illinois. And it took some unsubtle prompting from the coaching staff to make it happen.
“Everybody’s got a job to do on our bench,” Underwood said. “That will tell you about where we were mentally along with our free throw shooting (15 of 24 for the game). That’s about how excited we were to play (Friday), and that’s unacceptable.
“We’ve got to remedy that, and we’ve got to be better. Give Ohio credit. That’s a veteran team, who’s playing a top 10 team, and they had every desire to come in here and beat our (butt) and almost did.”
★ ★ ★
The Ohio bench got particularly chirpy when Illinois was at the free-throw line. It didn’t bother Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu. He understood where the Bobcats were coming from.
“They should be chirping,” said Dosunmu, who became the 51st Illini with at least 1,000 career points on Friday. His team-high 27 points now gives him 1,017 points, good enough for 49th place in program history. “They’re playing the No. 8 team in the country the third game of the basketball season.”
Dosunmu compared it a bit to the way Illinois felt playing a top-10 Michigan team or at Wisconsin (home to many losses in a row) last season. The Illini had energy to spare.
“Now we’re the ones being hunted,” Dosunmu said. “The way their bench was, that’s the way it’s supposed to be. They’re a great team. Wish them the best of luck. They’re going to win a lot of games in the MAC.”
Ohio coach Jeff Boals liked what he saw from his team, too.
“To play a game of this caliber this early against an elite team and to do what we did, I think that says a lot about the young men we have in our locker room,” he said. “Our bench was into the game. We had 15 guys that were just connected as could be. We can’t be happy we lost the game. We’re all disappointed — we thought we should have won the game — but you can build on it.”
★ ★ ★
What Ohio didn’t get was a win against a top-10 Big Ten team. Williams played a key role in making that not happen for the Bobcats. Making 3 of 4 three-pointers continued the Illini guard’s hot streak from beyond the arc that dates back to last season.
Williams is shooting 66.7 percent from deep so far this season, and he’s approaching those opportunities with a bit more assertiveness on the offensive end.
“The thing for me was just playing with more and more confidence,” Williams said. “Every day I come in and put up shots before or after Ayo. We just be in the gym all the time. I’m just going out there and giving my all and putting my team in the best position so we can win. I feel like that was the biggest thing for me — locking in even more on defense and knocking down shots.”
While Williams’ confidence in himself seems to be growing, it hasn’t wavered from his coach and teammates.
“Just keep shooting,” Underwood said his mantra has been to Williams. “It’s that simple. We’ve got more faith in him than he does himself. I’m the biggest fan of guys who work because I’m going to tell them to keep shooting. I know when you work, good things happens. He’s on a great run over the last almost year now, 10 months, and it’s because he works. He’s a really good shooter. He’s got great touch. We just keep telling him to shoot them.”
Dosunmu even got after Williams early Friday to stay aggressive offensively.
“They were blitzing my ball screens the whole night,” Dosunmu said. “I put it right in his shooter’s pocket, and he didn’t shoot it. He hesitated. I was like, ‘Come on, Monte. You’re a great shooter. I see you putting in the work each and every day. Be ready to shoot.’ He told me all right, no bickering, and went on to the next play. You see down the stretch we believe in him, and he stepped up and made it.”
★ ★ ★
While Underwood was pleased with how Williams played Friday, he was less than thrilled with Illinois’ ongoing turnover trouble. The Illini committed 16 turnovers against Ohio after turning it over 18 times against Chicago State and 16 against North Carolina A&T in wins earlier this week.
Limiting turnovers was a back-and-forth fight a year ago, but Illinois did have single-digit turnovers in three of its last four games last season. That’s Underwood’s ideal.
“Granted, in our first two games, tons of possessions,” he said. “You expect a little bit more. It’s the type of turnovers. I don’t have any problem with an aggressive turnover, but when we keep having the same repetitive turnovers — whether it’s a travel by a certain player or putting the ball down or getting the ball knocked out of our hands — those are toughness and mental toughness things. We’ve got to correct those. We didn’t make those last year.”
Dosunmu understands that issue has to be fixed.
“Coach Underwood is going to yell at us enough we’ll get that figured out,” he said. “To be a top 10 team — to beat a top 10 team — you have to take care of the ball better.”
★ ★ ★
Dosunmu pulled a difficult double duty Friday against Ohio.
Not only did the Illini guard carry his team offensively — again — he eventually drew the defensive assignment against Bobcats guard Jason Preston. Trent Frazier started the game on Preston before the Illini switched to counter the 6-foot-4, 187-pound Preston with the 6-5, 200-pound Dosunmu.
Dosunmu made Preston’s life a little more difficult — forced him into tougher shots — but the Ohio junior still finished with a career-high 31 points to go with eight assists and six rebounds.
“I thought I defended him well,” Dosunmu said. “He made some pretty tough shots. When you’re at this level, sometimes some nights guys get it going. They’re making shots. Coach put me on him, and I’m going to guard him and just make it tough for him.
“It’s what Coach Underwood prepares me for. It’s why we run so much in practice. It’s why we practice so hard to be a two-way player. I always try to label myself a two-way player.”
Underwood said he mostly knew Preston by reputation heading into Friday’s game and that it was “a big rep.” The native of Orlando, Fla., ultimately proved the Illinois coach right.
“You saw what good players do,” Underwood said. “They make hard shots, and they make big shots. Preston’s one of the best guards in the country. He’s an NBA talent. Good players find a way. We couldn’t speed him up. That was the one thing I’m so impressed with with him. He didn’t get sped up.”
Scott Richey