CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Williams is satisfied with how he operated as a leader the last couple seasons. It was more of a “lead by example” approach, and the Illinois wide receiver fulfilled that role with how he attacked his development in a still new position.
Leading by example was fine. Then. Williams has set a spring football goal of becoming a better vocal leader.
“Making sure the guys hear my voice,” Williams said. “When something isn’t right, making sure it’s known. I feel like the last few years I tried to lead by example. That was decent. Now, it’s time to be more of a vocal leader.
“I want to be the best for this team. This year, I really want to focus on fulfilling the people around me’s needs. When my brothers need something, I want to be that leader and that guy they look up to.”
Williams was the primary target in the Illinois passing game last season. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound receiver led the Illini with 82 catches for 715 yards and five touchdowns. Numbers good enough to rank the St. Louis native second in the Big Ten in receptions behind Purdue’s Charlie Jones and seventh in receiving yards.
Williams is expecting more from himself on the field as a receiver as much as he is as a leader. Especially now that he has a full year in coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense.
“I feel like last year was more about learning,” Williams said. “You’re going out there not trying to make mistakes. I feel like this year I know the offense. Now, it’s kind of about me putting my own swagger on stuff. I know what we have. I know what the quarterback is looking for. Now I can find more creative ways to get open.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois remade its wide receiver room through its high school recruiting efforts in the Class of 2023. Malik Elzy and Collin Dixon were high-profile late additions to the class. Both will arrive this summer.
It’s true freshman Kenari Wilcher, though, who has impressed Williams in the last few months. The 6-foot, 185-pound Wilcher enrolled early and has taken advantage of the opportunity to go through winter workouts and spring practices.
“He reminds me so much of myself when I first switched,” Williams said. Wilcher was initially recruited as a defensive back. The 22-year-old Williams, of course, started his Illinois career at quarterback.
“He’s young and athletic and just super gifted,” Williams continued. “He’s a talent. I feel like he’s real raw and needs to be developed, but he’s a super talented guy.”
★ ★ ★
The Illinois specialist room has a different look this spring. There’s another new special teams coordinator, of course, with Robby Discher replacing Sean Snyder after Ben Miller moved into a permanent analyst role. That room is also just full.
The Illini have four kickers alone in Caleb Griffin, Fabrizio Pinton, Will McManus and David Olano. Then there’s punters Hugh Robertson and Declan Duley and long snappers Lane Hansen and Aidan Hall.
It’s a group that’s not short on game experience either, which is a departure, Griffin said, from when he was coming up. The experience then was limited to the trio of James McCourt, Blake Hayes and Ethan Tabel.
“Nobody outside of them had experience in games,” Griffin said.
The difference now is Griffin, Pinton and McManus have all kicked in games. Hansen and Hall have both snapped, and Robertson has a full season in at punter.
“There’s a lot of experience in the room and it’s not like everything is kind of set how it was in the past,” Griffin continued. “It’s definitely different, but it’s good because we’ve got a lot of guys who have experience and we also have a lot of talented guys who are pushing each other.
“I think it makes the whole room better, collectively, because you look to your right and your left and you’re not looking down on anyone. Everyone’s kind of up on the same level, and I think that’s something we have the advantage on a lot of other specialist rooms.”
★ ★ ★
Isaiah Adams could have taken the results of his first season at Illinois and tried to make the leap to the NFL. The former JUCO offensive lineman started all 13 games for the Illini — 12 at left guard and one at left tackle — and led the team with 1201/2 knockdowns. He graded out as a top five guard in the Big Ten.
But Adams decided to return to Illinois for the 2023 season.
“Twelve months ago I was in a junior college dorm,” the Garden City (Kan.) Community College transfer said. “Going from that to potentially making that jump seemed a little rushed. I’m happy I came back. I definitely made the right decision.”
Adams made that decision to return with a specific goal in mind. Get better at his craft and get better as a leader. He’ll do both with left tackle Julian Pearl also opting for another season with the Illini.
“It was like a dream come true, really, knowing that Julian was going to come back and complete the line,” Adams said. “I’d have my brother back. It was like my heart was full. I think anything he sets his mind to he can accomplish, and I think the same for me. I think we can definitely be top-100 picks. We’ve just got to establish that. It starts now. It starts in the weight room and starts in these 15 practices we have now.”
Adams’ lone start at left tackle last season came when Pearl was a late scratch for the Indiana game. The 6-5, 315-pound Adams has the versatility to play all five spots on the offensive line — and has been working on his snaps just in case he’s needed at center — but moving him from left guard away from Pearl wouldn’t be offensive line coach Bart Miller’s first choice.
“He does have ability to play other positions,” Miller said. “He’s also an All-Big Ten returning player at his position and arguably an NFL-caliber player at his position right now. There is some versatility that does help us — there’s some flexibility there — but there’s also some merit to keeping those two together on that side. It’s arguably going to be one of the most dominant sides in the Big Ten.”
★ ★ ★
Flipping Dylan Davis from offensive line to defensive line was one of several position changes Illinois coach Bret Bielema announced before the start of spring practices. It’s a move the Illini coach has made before with guys like Verdis Brown and Evan Kirts.
It’s a depth move now. Returning defensive linemen Johnny Newton, Keith Randolph Jr. and Terah Edwards are the projected starters, but they can’t play every snap. Davis’ position flip provides some insurance behind other returners like Raashaan Wilkins Jr., Sed McConnell and Bryce Barnes (when he gets healthy) in addition to Ohio transfer Denzel Daxon.
“Any guy we get a chance to coach on the D-line, I look forward to building and develop them,” Illinois defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Terrance Jamison said about Davis joining his group. “It’s good to add depth up front. It will be a challenge for him. ... We always want to start from the beginning and teach the ‘why.’ If you lose sight and try to jump ahead, you miss a couple of steps. Everything we do kind of helps a guy like Dylan because we start from ground zero and build back up. That’s how we can have sustained success.”
Scott Richey