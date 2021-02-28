MADISON, Wis. — Ayo Dosunmu at least made the trip to Madison for Saturday’s game.
But it was a gray sweatsuit and a spot either next to assistant coach Orlando Antigua on the Illinois bench or behind it standing next to Tyler Underwood for the Illini’s scoring leader and national player of the year candidate.
Dosunmu missed his second straight game Saturday after suffering a facial injury in Tuesday’s loss to Michigan State. And there’s still no timetable for his return.
“I’m taking it a day at a time, day to day,” Dosunmu said during an interview with ESPN’s Rece Davis on “College Gameday” before Saturday’s game. “I’ve been talking to my trainers and talking to my doctors. I really just have it in their hands. They’re doing a great job of making sure whenever I’m able to play I’ll be 100 percent. I’m taking it a day at a time and taking each day hoping to get better.”
Dosunmu’s national interview was part of a series with Wooden Award candidates. The Illinois junior, who is averaging 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while posting a shooting slash of 49/40/78, summed up his candidacy for that national player of the year award in a rather succinct fashion.
“Definitely I would describe it as being a great player,” Dosunmu said of his candidacy. “I try to pride myself on being the most complete player in the country, whether it’s scoring, whether it’s facilitating for my teammates and definitely rebounding. Coach (Brad) Underwood puts a lot on my shoulders of guarding the other team’s top player. When you put all that together, that’s how I would describe myself.”
Davis actually caught Dosunmu off guard with the final question of the interview. A lighthearted inquiry about Dosunmu missing his sisters getting on his case during games since his family hasn’t been able to see him play this season.
“You guys did your homework,” Dosunmu said with a laugh. “They’re always tough on me. They’re always tough on me regardless. My sister makes me pay her $5 every time I miss a free throw. I’m in debt right now. … I miss hearing their voices. I miss hearing them cheer me on. I miss hearing them get on me whenever I’m not playing to my potential, but it’s all love.”
Dosunmu is shooting a career-best 78 percent from the free throw line this season. But he has missed 26 of the 118 free throws he’s attempted. That’s $130 in his sister’s pocket.
Da’Monte Williams provided an offensive spark for Illinois in the first half with Dosunmu sidelined. The senior guard scored 10 of his season-high 12 points in the first 20 minutes and did it with more than just catch-and-shoot three-pointers.
Williams attacked the basket. Creating for himself and his teammates given he matched fellow senior Trent Frazier with a team-high four assists.
“I was just being aggressive taking shots that I shoot each and every day,” Williams said. “I was just stepping up and knocking them down and really trying to bring energy to our team. … Our point guards were able to find me. Just being more aggressive knowing we were a man down. Everybody on our team came together and said we all want to step up.”
What Williams showed Saturday afternoon in Madison is what Underwood said he sees every day in practice.
“We’re seeing his whole bag of tricks,” Underwood said. “He’s a huge part of this team. His activity (Saturday) was perfect. His energy was great. Not just what he did on the offensive side, but on the glass and defensively as well.”
Williams and his whole bag of tricks — particularly a willingness to attack the basket — is what Illinois freshman guard Adam Miller said he saw growing up in Peoria and would have liked to have seen more of as a freshman at Peoria Manual during the 2016-17 season before Williams tore his ACL just three games into his senior season with the Rams.
“I tell the guys every time before Monte got hurt he was like a 25-ball guy, a 30-ball guy,” Miller said. “He was that dude. I love bringing up those stories with him. He just feels his role. He’s a reason why we win because he’s just a leader. He does what everybody needs him to do. You always need that guy in your corner to help your team win. Being able to experience that with him this year and having him on the court with me makes me happy.”
Williams did find himself involved in an odd situation during the final seconds Saturday at Wisconsin. A double technical was whistled on Williams and the Wisconsin bench — namely assistant coach Alando Tucker — with 1.9 seconds to play.
Underwood said he received no explanation from the officials about the double technical. Williams was reticent to discuss it.
“It is what it is,” Williams said. “We’ll leave that alone. … It’s definitely a lesson for me, but I’m not going to speak too much on it. It happened, I’ll learn from it and we’ll just keep going.”
The incident apparently stemmed from Wisconsin taking offense to Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo encroaching on its huddle. Williams has consistently stuck up for his teammates in those situations.
“One of the Illinois players was just in our huddle,” Wisconsin redshirt senior forward Micah Potter said. “He was just in our huddle and trying to be annoying or whatever. I don’t know why they called a double tech, but I don’t want to get into it. … Coach (Greg) Gard wasn’t happy about it, so he got the refs involved. It wasn’t any bad words or ill will spoken toward anyone.”
Illinois committed a season-high 20 turnovers Saturday, a day after Underwood said, in preparing for the game, 18 the last time out against the Badgers earlier this month was too many. Six different Illini had at least two turnovers, and Curbelo finished with six.
“They just took our ball,” Underwood said. “Give them credit. They did a great job of jumping out really hard and switching. We’ll clean those up. I think that’s a little bit of the challenge with Ayo out.”
That Illinois had just a day of preparation between beating Nebraska at home Thursday and playing Saturday at Wisconsin meant a shift in how practice was run Friday. The Illini typically don’t hold back in practice from a physical standpoint. A third game in five days against the Badgers necessitated some restraint.
Illinois still lifted Friday. Still broke a sweat. But not as much as normal.
“We’ve had more lengthy film sessions,” Underwood said. “It’s probably been a much more mental scout than the physical. I still like the physical. I like guys to feel it. But that’s where the growth has been for Curbelo and Adam and Coleman (Hawkins) in understanding the importance of all those things.”
The Illinois coaching staff hasn’t started its deep dive into potential NCAA tournament opponents just yet, but that time is coming. The Illini are essentially a lock for a tourney bid. Getting a leg up on preparing scouting reports for possible first-round opponents will happen in the next week to 10 days.
“The way it’s worked in the past, our guys do analytics, and we’ve got a bunch of them that are really good at it,” Underwood said. “We’ll start looking at all those numbers. They’ll start pulling folders. When that time comes, I’ll get a folder within 30 second knowing who we’re playing because they’ll have it figured out.”
SCOTT RICHEY