... a variety of starting lineups. With Illinois waiting on Kofi Cockburn’s decision — and other roster churn —
beat writer Scott Richey projects three different potential starting fives for the Illini ahead of the 2022-23 season:
The Big Ten champion version
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 Los Angeles
G Terrence Shannon R-Sr. 6-6 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 Sacramento, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Sr. 7-0 Kingston, Jamaica
Is this theoretical lineup the result of an idealized offseason for Illinois? Absolutely. It would mean landing both the team’s top remaining target in the Class of 2022 in Clark and top transfer portal target in Shannon. (Props to Tim Anderson if it happens). This team could win another Big Ten title, though. Cockburn’s return alone makes the Illini a contender. Bigger roles for Melendez and Hawkins could also bode well. There’s two other takeaways, though. What’s been a small backcourt in the Brad Underwood era now goes 6-3, 6-6, 6-7. This lineup also doesn’t account for bringing both a walking bucket off the bench in Jayden Epps in addition to do-everything fellow freshman Ty Rodgers
The No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament version
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Jeremiah Williams Jr. 6-5 Chicago
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 Suffolk, Va.
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 Arecibo, Purto Rico
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 Sacramento, Calif.
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Cockburn is the difference-maker here. Or at least his absence will be. What else does the two-time All-American have to prove in college basketball? With the 7-footer pursuing other basketball opportunities, more responsibility falls on Hawkins and Melendez as the only two returning rotation players in this lineup. It suddenly becomes their team. A lot will also be asked of Dainja, who, by this fall, will have had 10 months in the Adam Fletcher
- body factory. The complete backcourt rebuild that will have to happen before the 2022-23 season starts gets a boost of experience in this projection with Illinois winding up the landing spot for the Temple transfer Williams, who would take some pressure off Epps.
The (fingers crossed?) NIT version
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 Suffolk, Va.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 North Canton, Ohio
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G Luke Goode So. 6-7 Fort Wayne, Ind.
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 Sacramento, Calif.
The number of players available in the transfer portal is vast. It topped 1,000 this week after a rather busy few days. Quantity doesn’t mean quality, though. Not every player on the move can hack it at the power-conference level, which creates some real competition for the top-tier transfers. Sometimes you miss. This is a representation of that, with Illinois coach Brad Underwood forced back into overall rebuild mode with a young team as Kofi Cockburn pursues his NBA dreams. Lots of potential in this group with four top-100 recruits. Just not much experience. The backcourt is reminiscent, in a way, of the beginning of the Underwood era with Trent Frazier, Mark Smith and Da’Monte Williams all in the lineup/rotation as freshmen.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).