The 2022-23 Illinois basketball roster could still change between now and the start of the season with two open scholarships remaining. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a stab at a potential starting lineup with the roster as it is:
Skyy Clark, 6-3, 200, Fr.
It looks like the Illini freshman point guard and one-time five-star recruit, who announced an NIL deal with Roc Nation Sports on Friday, will be handed the keys to Underwood’s offense from day one.
Terrence Shannon Jr., 6-6, 215, Sr.Shannon found several ways to be impactful on the court in three seasons at Texas Tech and still has strong two-way guard skills, but the Illini might lean on him more offensively than the Red Raiders ever did.
RJ Melendez, 6-7, 206, So.
There were flashes of Melendez’s potential during his freshman season, including a “don’t forget this” 20 minutes against Houston in the NCAA tournament that yielded nine points, three assists and two rebounds.
Matthew Mayer, 6-9, 225, Sr.
Best-case scenario for Mayer at Illinois is he matches his efficiency from his sophomore season at Baylor when the Bears won a national title with at least the level of production he provided Baylor as a junior last year.
Coleman Hawkins, 6-10, 215, Jr.
Hawkins showed what he was capable of in a more primary role last season when Kofi Cockburn was suspended the first three games, but an uptick in consistency could put the versatile forward over the top in 2022-23.