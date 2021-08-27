CHAMPAIGN — Chris Tamas turned his eye to the transfer market with a purpose this offseason.
The Illinois volleyball coach had newcomers arriving at setter, middle blocker and defensive specialist with his freshman class.
But that didn’t address the Illini’s need for a pin hitter reinforcement. Particularly with Ellie Holzman coming off another season-ending injury — a torn ACL this time instead of intramedullary nailing surgery in her leg — and Bruna Vrankovic dealing with an injury of her own after the delayed winter/spring season earlier in the year.
Enter Jessica Nunge.
The Newburgh, Ind., native was looking to transfer closer to home after two seasons at Florida State, and Champaign is about 450 miles closer than Tallahassee, Fla. Throw in the fact she’s 6-foot-2 and can play either pin position — outside hitter or opposite — and Nunge made plenty of sense as a transfer target.
“With the shortened offseason, we definitely needed another body out there,” Tamas said. “Jess came to us, and I heard a lot of great things about her. … She’s even more impressive kind of who she is and how she does things. She is just a very serious player in a good way and really wants to do well and has done a good job for us in the practice gym.”
While Megan Cooney returns for a “super-senior” season and Raina Terry is back after a breakout winter/spring as a true freshman, Nunge provides some experienced depth at the pins. Which will come in handy with Illinois opening the fall version of its 2021 schedule at noon on Friday against UC Santa Barbara in the Panther Invite in Milwaukee. The Illini return to the court at 7 p.m. Friday to face the host Panthers.
Nunge was at least familiar with Illinois because former Illini coach Kevin Hambly recruited her older sister, Rebecca, before she ultimately chose Notre Dame. The fact Illinois was in the Big Ten — and competitive in the Big Ten — also intrigued Nunge. Her early conversations with Tamas also answered questions she had about his coaching style and how she might fit with the team from a volleyball standpoint.
Nunge’s phone conversations with what would turn out to be her eventual Illini teammates were important, too.
“I just kind of got to know their personalities and some of the team values and just how the team culture was by talking to them,” Nunge said. “That really helped me settle down into going there. The team has really taken me in and accepted me and really helped me out since I’ve been here.”
Nunge played in 17 matches and made two starts as a freshman at Florida State in 2019 and then played in 12 sets last fall for the Seminoles before entering the transfer portal after the season and winding up in Champaign.
It’s been a rather seamless transition for Nunge with the Illini. Setter Diana Brown calls her a “go-with-the-flow girl” who is willing to do what’s asked of her on the court.
“She, honestly, is the one in the gym taking extra reps, and she wants to be the best that she can be,” Brown said. “I think her work ethic and her willingness to get in to Illinois volleyball really helped her transition. Whatever Illinois volleyball was before, she’s totally in with that. I truly think she’ll be a person who leaves this place better than she found it.”
Nunge’s style of play also pairs nicely with Cooney and Terry. The latter two give Illinois a pair of powerful arms at the pins. While Nunge can put a hard swing on the ball, she could also be a change of pace in the Illini attack.
“I think that, as a hitter, I have a lot of mixed shots,” Nunge said. “I don’t just go for power. I have what my coaches call ‘beach shots’ that I like to use that are a little bit off-speed.”
Brown got a good look at that versatile attack during the summer and Illinois’ not quite three weeks of rather intense preseason practice leading into Friday’s opener.
“She plays a lot more of the smart game,” Brown said of Nunge. “I recognize that we’re not going to get a lot of errors from Jess, and that’s really great. She puts the ball where people aren’t. She’s a great out-of-system swing that we really haven’t seen in a few years.
“Her already playing collegiate volleyball, already being in that mindset, already understanding how high school and club are different from college is really going to help her transition even more. Even though she’s the ‘new girl,’ it doesn’t feel like she’s the new girl on the court.”