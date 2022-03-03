INDIANAPOLIS — The Illinois women’s basketball team was in need of a big shot with Wisconsin threatening in the final minute of regulation after what seemed like a secure Illini lead was whittled down to four points.
Aaliyah Nye delivered.
The 5-foot-11 sophomore guard moved into some open space at the top of the three-point arc before Jada Peebles — standing near the Illinois bench — found a cutting Nye on an in-bounds pass following an Illini timeout. With Wisconsin’s Brooke Schramek late to close out, Nye rose up and drained her most important three points of Wednesday’s 75-66 Illini victory against the Badgers in the first round of the Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“Erika (Porter) set a good screen, and they switched out on us,” said Nye, whose three-pointer with 58 seconds left in regulation restored Illinois’ lead to 70-63. Nye finished with a team-high 17 points on the strength of five made three-pointers on six attempts from distance. “I saw the post running at me and I was open, so I just shot it.”
Illinois coach Nancy Fahey explained the out-of-bounds play a little further.
“We have two sideline, baseline out of bounds (plays),” Fahey said. “I ran a pin-down, because I didn’t know if they were going to foul right away. I wanted it in (Nye’s) hands. Good shooter and confident. We ran a split and we pinned down and she came off it. ... I had said (during the timeout), ‘Hey, if you catch it ... take it to the rack.’ She felt (confident in her shot), and that’s why kids play the game and you stay out of it sometimes.”
The 14th-seeded Illini (7-19), who snapped an 11-game losing streak by winning their second of three meetings with 11th-seeded Wisconsin (8-21) this season, will face sixth-seeded Nebraska (22-7) at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday in the second round. Illinois lost its only regular-season game with the Cornhuskers, an 82-63 defeat in Champaign on Feb. 12.
The key for Illinois on Wednesday was finding scorers to complement Nye’s efforts. What has been a problem area for the Illini all season turned out to be the difference-maker versus the Badgers with Illinois having five players hit double figures, including Porter (15 points), Adalia McKenzie (14), Peebles (12) and Kendall Bostic (12 points, 16 rebounds). Peebles and Nye accounted for all nine of Illinois’ made three-pointers. Peebles hit 4 of her 5 three-point attempts, as the Illini shot 75 percent (9 of 12) from distance.
“I think the interesting thing is you listen to Aaliyah Nye when she said, ‘Other people were shooting (well), I relaxed,’” Fahey said. “When you only have a couple kids shooting and they’re not going in, it’s human nature to tighten up. ... This was a night where these kids could count on everybody else, and they relaxed. That’s what you saw. ... We threw kind of a new zone offense in that kind of helped us move the ball.”
The offense really hit it off for Illinois in the third quarter with the Illini turning a 33-30 halftime deficit into a 55-43 lead entering the final period. Wisconsin cut that deficit down to four points on two occasions in the final minute, but each time Illinois responded.
First with Nye’s three-pointer.
Then with McKenzie’s driving layup.
“It’s huge,” Bostic said of Nye and McKenzie stepping up in those pressure moments for the Illini. “Just having the confidence in one of our shooters like that, just to know as soon as it goes up, a lot of us turn back and run on defense. We don’t even try to grab the rebound, because we know it’s going to go in.”