CHAMPAIGN — Jeanae Terry knows what kind of effect Aaliyah Nye can have in big games.
Terry, after all, witnessed that first hand when the two were high school athletes in Michigan.
Nye scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for her East Lansing girls’ basketball team in a Class A state semifinal game against Terry’s Wayne Memorial team on March 16, 2018, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
It was a game East Lansing won 60-52 to advance to the state championship game, where the Trojans lost 57-36 to Saginaw Heritage.
Still, Nye getting the better of Terry in that semifinal game isn’t lost on either player.
Especially now that they are teammates on the Illinois women’s basketball team, with Nye an Illini freshman and Terry in her sophomore season.
“She doesn’t really like to talk about (that game),” Nye said with a laugh in referencing her current teammate Terry, “because she lost.”
That might be true, but Terry — and Illinois — are thankful to have Nye’s presence back in the lineup.
The Illini’s best two performances in Big Ten play have come with Nye on the court.
The 5-foot-11 guard scored 10 points in a 78-72 loss at Nebraska on Dec. 10, then poured in a team-high 15 points during Monday night’s 57-53 loss by Illinois in the rematch against the Cornhuskers at State Farm Center.
In between those two Nebraska games? Nye missed six games with a broken left toe. She actually suffered the injury during the Illini’s game in Lincoln, Neb., last month.
“I think if you just watch the Nebraska game (on Monday), you could see the difference,” Illinois coach Nancy Fahey said of what Nye’s addition to the rotation means to Illinois offensively. Nye is shooting a team-best 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, albeit in only five games.
“She’s a kid that’s shooting it before she catches it,” Fahey continued. “She can read and feel the defense. That’s a skill set.
“And, to me ... now that you have a presence out there with more than one shooter, it takes pressure off some other kids, you hope. I’ve talked to some other players that it just simply can’t be on (Nye’s) shoulders now.”
With an offense that has struggled to score all season — Illinois’ 58.8 points per game rank last in the Big Ten — the Illini (2-8, 0-7 Big Ten) need more Nebraska-like performances from Nye.
There’s a level of trust Illinois has placed in the soft-spoken freshman.
“I think just my teammates giving me the confidence and belief to step up and make the shot gives me the confidence,” Nye said ahead of Thursday’s 6 p.m. game against Penn State (4-7, 1-6) at State Farm Center. “The coaches believing in me, as well, to hit those shots. That’s been big for me.”
The Nittany Lions just so happen to be the last Big Ten team Illinois has beaten. A 70-66 win at Penn State on Feb. 9, 2020, has been followed by 14 consecutive Big Ten losses, including a 71-55 defeat against Wisconsin during last year’s Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.
For the Illini to end that skid, it will take Illinois slowing down another Big Ten team that wants to play fast, something Fahey’s team has been unable to do so far.
“They want about 90 possessions per game. Their tempo is like we want to keep shooting and get as many attempts,” Fahey said of the Nittany Lions, who are averaging 73.6 points. “We’re working hard right now on our closeouts and making sure they’re contested shots and one-and-done type shots. ... They want to keep this very up-tempo, so it’s not only the three-ball, it’s handling their press and their different looks defensively.”