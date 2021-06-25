SPRINGFIELD — Mike Glosser enjoys attaching nicknames or other unique descriptions to his Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestlers.
The duo of Gage Reed and Reef Pacot was deemed the Comets’ “pride and joy” during last year’s IHSA individual state tournament, with the two lightweights wearing T-shirts bearing the face of Simba from “The Lion King.”
O/SF junior Joe Lashuay acquired his own distinct phrase this spring.
“He’s been on a mission,” Glosser said. “We call it the Joe Show. Coach (Bryce) Ivey and I, we’re glad to have a front-row seat to the Joe Show.”
The Joe Show’s 2021 season finale occurred at Thursday’s Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 1A state tournament, in which Lashuay scored an 11-3 major decision over Coal City junior Zachary Finch to capture the 160-pound championship at the Bank of Springfield Center.
“It feels really great,” Lashuay said. “I felt like I could do it, but I knew it was going to be a tough ride to get here.”
That tough ride began as a sophomore, when Lashuay suffered a Grade 3 MCL injury and nearly missed the IHSA postseason altogether.
But he returned in time for the regional round and earned a spot in the 1A 132 state bracket, winning one match before bowing out.
“He overcomes a lot of adversity,” Glosser said. “He went above and beyond with his rehab. We’re like, ‘OK, we’ve got a kid with some potential.’ To see the way he worked during COVID and the last three weeks has been something special to watch.”
Lashuay entered Thursday with a 23-1 record and defeated Metro-East Lutheran’s Chad Gray (pinfall), Wilmington’s Jack Narine (9-3 decision) and Lena-Winslow’s Jason Hermann (10-7 decision) to advance to the title match.
Lashuay actually trailed Hermann 7-5 with less than one minute remaining in the semifinals before recording an escape, a takedown and a nearfall to prevail.
“It just made me feel like I had nothing to lose,” Lashuay said. “No pressure.”
Those vibes carried over to the championship contest, in which Lashuay recorded three takedowns, a nearfall and a reversal to account for all of his 11 points.
“That was crazy,” Lashuay said. “Internally, I’m like, ‘I should just hang out on the leg right here and stall until the end.’ But then I was like, ‘No,’ so I kept shooting, kept taking him down. It was a lot of fun.”
Lashuay’s title follows Reed’s last season at 1A 113 and is the third in program history, also joining Charles Lomax’s Class A 119 championship in 1974.
“We thought Joe could take it to everybody in the tournament,” Glosser said. “It was nice to see him put it all together.”
Lashuay wasn’t the only local state champ on the day.
LeRoy/Tri-Valley senior Grant Sant Amour secured the 1A 182 crown with a 5-3 decision victory against Lena-Winslow senior Jaden Rice, who previously was unbeaten on the season.
“It was a huge relief after a close match like that, and it was unreal,” said Grant, the Panthers’ first state titlist since Class A heavyweight Ron Oliver in 1984 and second state champion overall. “I still don’t believe it.”
Grant opened the tournament with an 18-2 record before picking up wins against Taylorville’s Landen Molina (fall), Chicago Perspectives Leadership Academy’s Nicholas Wilkerson (fall) and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Cory West (fall).
There would be no winning by fall versus Rice. The two came out firing, with Grant holding a 4-3 advantage by the first round’s end. And that proved to be enough, though he added a second-period escape for good measure.
“Our goal was not to start out slow,” said LeRoy/Tri-Valley coach Brady Sant Amour, Grant’s father. “He wrestled really well. We’ve been working on his offense the last couple weeks. We haven’t had a lot of tough matches because of the short season. ... Getting him to open up and score more often (was key).”
Grant said achieving this goal as a 12th-grader and with his dad in his corner made the result even more special.
“I just thought about, ‘These are the last matches of my life,’ and so I just thought I’d go all out for the last tournament and hopefully get the title,” Grant said. “I know (my dad) loves seeing his son in the finals and seeing his son win, and that means a lot to me as well.”
O/SF senior Reed was the other local 1A athlete to qualify for a state final match. The defending IHSA 1A 113 champion came up short this time around, dropping a 6-5 decision to IC Catholic sophomore Saul Trejo.
Trejo is the defending IHSA 1A 106 titlist, and his escape with 31 seconds remaining in the third period allowed him to squeak past Reed.
“Gage Reed gave other kids a reason to believe they could win a state title,” Glosser said. “I don’t think Gage understands the footprint he’s left in this program for other kids to follow in, but that kid has done amazing.”
Seven more local athletes recorded a top-six finish in Thursday’s action, good to make the podium during the IHSA tournament.
LeRoy/Tri-Valley senior Owen Gulley and Unity senior Ryan Vasey finished third at 145 and 182, respectively, with Gulley taking his final match by a 7-6 decision and Vasey winning his by fall in 69 seconds.
O/SF sophomore Reef Pacot wound up fourth at 120, dropping the third-place match by a 5-1 decision.
Ridgeview/Lexington senior Billy Tay at 145 and Mustangs junior Evan Antonio at 220 each placed fifth. Tay won his last bout by an 8-3 decision, and Antonio took his by fall in 3 minutes, 29 seconds.
Panthers senior Josh Sexton at 120 and Rantoul junior Keddrick Terhune at 195 round out the group with a pair of sixth-place efforts. Sexton suffered a technical fall loss in his last match, and Terhune slipped in his by a 1-0 decision.