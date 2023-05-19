ST. JOSEPH — The Oakwood baseball team’s 4-0 victory against Westville in eight innings took a little more than 90 minutes to complete. It felt even quicker than that well before the sun set on Thursday evening.
Comets senior ace Dalton Hobick and Westville senior standout Ethan McMasters turned in seven scoreless innings on the mound before the Comets broke it open in the extra frame of a Class 2A regional semifinal game at Meier Field.
“I don’t know if you’ll see a better high school baseball game around here than what you just saw there,” Oakwood coach Ryan McFarland said. “Everything that you would have expected from a high school game between two teams with 20-plus wins, that battled for that conference championship, as well. I wouldn’t have expected anything less from either team.”
The sixth-seeded Comets (25-6-1) amassed just six hits in the victory that set up a regional championship game at 11 a.m. on Saturday with ninth-seeded and fellow Vermilion Valley Conference foe Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (17-9).
But seven innings of two-walk, seven-strikeout ball from Hobick held fourth-seeded Westville (25-6) to five hits. A strong defensive effort behind him forced the Tigers to strand eight runners on base.
“They can hit the ball really well,” Hobick said. “They can hit all over the field. I really wanted to work on my slider and hit the outside and live there. But my defense really helped me out.”
Hobick and the Comets seldom found themselves in a tough spot.
Westville junior third baseman Cade Schaumburg opened the bottom of the second inning with a single to left field before Hobick forced a fly out and two groundouts to end the inning.
Comets center fielder Chase Harrison, a sophomore, reached over his head to rob McMasters of a certain extra-base hit with one out in the bottom of the third, one of two occasions in which the Tigers went down in order. Westville, however, was never able to bring more than five batters to the plate in any given inning.
“Before we even got out here, we knew that it would be our best against their best,” Westville coach Joe Brazas said. “That’s why after seven innings, it was 0-0, and I expected a game like that. I didn’t expect it to be a big-scoring game.”
Oakwood’s offense finally came around in the eighth inning when junior Derek Drews led off with a single out of the ninth spot in the Comets’ order.
Senior Grant Powell was hit by a pitch and sophomore Bryson Marcinko singled to load the bases for Hobick, who kept a single fair down the left-field line to plate Drews for the game’s first run.
“I knew I was going to get a lot of curveballs,” Hobick said, referencing the type of pitch he saw often when Oakwood beat Westville 4-3 on May 5. “I was just sitting curveballs that last at-bat. I had two strikes on me early, and I choked up and shortened up and just trying to do what I could and put it in play. I found a hole somehow, and I was just glad to get our team a run.”
Oakwood senior Matthew Miller followed with a two-run single that scored Powell and Marcinko before coming around to score off the bat of senior Travis Tiernan. Tiernan finished the shutout by pitching a scoreless inning in the bottom of the eighth.
McMasters, meanwhile, wound up with seven strikeouts and a pair of walks.
“He has been our guy all year long, as far as his innings pitched and the pitches that he has to strike you out,” Brazas said. “He gave us it all, and we just couldn’t capitalize.”
The win extended Oakwood’s winning streak to eight games and ended a stretch in which fellow Vermilion Valley Conference member Westville had won 19 of its last 21 games.
The Comets’ attention shifts to another VVC opponent in BHRA that has also won eight games in a row and has lost just five games since starting 0-4. Oakwood beat BHRA 4-1 on April 3 in Bismarck in the only previous game between the two teams before Saturday.
“You’ve got two hot teams coming in, and I’m sure they’re a very different team than what they were when we saw them on April 3,” McFarland said. “We’re going to see what we can do with the challenge.”
Oakwood is seeking its first postseason plaque since winning a 1A regional crown in 2017.
“It’d be huge for us to win a regional, and that’s our goal,” Hobick said. “That’s been our goal all year, to get to the regional championship and make a run, shock the world.
“Bismarck’s very, very tough right now and very hot, so we’re going to have to play them very tough and give it all we’ve got to get out of our regional.”