ST. JOSEPH — Even holding a No. 11 seed in the Class 2A boys’ basketball postseason, Oakwood recognized it could snag at least one playoff win.
It’s easier to take on that view when you knocked off your first-round opponent the previous week.
Four Comets finished in double figures as Oakwood topped eighth-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59-50 during Monday night’s St. Joseph-Ogden Regional quarterfinals.
“We knew we had a shot,” Comets coach Jeff Mandrell said. “I don’t know that we’re 30 points better than them, but they’re a good team and we thought we had a chance.”
Oakwood (18-13) posted a 63-36 win versus the Buffaloes (17-14) last Tuesday and successfully followed up six days later.
Josh Young (13 points), Jayden Cox (11), Elijah Harden (11) and Brevin Wells (10) all hit double figures for the Comets, who play top seed Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (30-0) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“I told them to leave it all out there,” Mandrell said. “Nobody’s beaten Bismarck, so it’s not like there’s a bunch of pressure on us.”
G-RF’s campaign ended despite 22 points from Cale Steinbaugh.
Class 2A PBL Regional
Warriors win. A 17-5 scoring advantage in the third quarter offered enough cushion for seventh-seeded Watseka in its 63-40 quarterfinal victory over the ninth-seeded Cornjerkers on Monday night.
Drew Wittenborn produced seven of his game-high 15 points in that decisive period and connected on a trio of three-pointers for Watseka (15-17), while teammates Ethan LaBelle and Brayden Haines each added 14 points. Watseka plays No. 2 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (25-4) at 7 p.m. today.
Hoopeston Area (13-18) was led by 12 points apiece from Lucas Hofer and Josh Delfino.
Elliott plays hero. Cade Elliott drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift the 10th-seeded Falcons to a 48-45 upset of No. 5 seed Clifton Central in quarterfinal action on Monday night.
Elliott compiled 12 points for GCMS (8-21), which landed 17 points from Jordan Blake. The Falcons, who hit nine three-pointers in the outing, move on to a 7 p.m. Wednesday semifinal date with No. 3 Tuscola (25-3).
Class 2A Riverton Regional
Sages roll. Eighth-seeded Monticello shut out 12th-seeded Clinton in the third quarter and rolled through the quarterfinal round with a 50-22 win on Monday night.
Ryan Reeder hit 7 of 11 field goals on his way to 15 points for the Sages (19-11), who benefited from Garrett Kepley’s 13 points and Briggs Fultz’s 10 points. The Sage face No. 3 Riverton (25-5) in a 7 p.m. Wednesday semifinal.
Clinton (5-26) received nine points from Clayton Welch in its loss.
Class 1A Mt. Pulaski Regional
Tribe stays hot. Second-seeded Judah Christian easily ran by No. 15 Decatur Christian 78-27 on Monday night in quarterfinal action, the Tribe’s 13th straight win.
Khani Thomas’ 21 points was the high-water mark for Judah (24-4), pairing well with Isaiah Thompson’s 18 points, Tyler Grenda’s 14 points and Noah Jackson’s 11 points.
The Tribe faces No. 6 Warrensburg-Latham at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in semifinal action.
Class 1A Salt Fork Regional
Hilltoppers fall. Ninth-seeded Schlarman saw its season end with a 68-52 loss to No. 8 Decatur Lutheran on Monday night in quarterfinal play.
Jamal Taylor potted eight of his team-best 15 points in the opening period for the Hilltoppers (15-15), and Cole Carnahan finished with 11 points.
Class 1A Iroquois West Regional
Mustangs cruise. Levi Zimmerman bucketed 18 points and No. 2 Ridgeview blew past No. 16 Armstrong-Potomac 60-27 on Monday night in the quarterfinals.
Reece Ramirez’s 13 points and DJ Schroeder’s 12 points also keyed Ridgeview, which slides into a 6 p.m. semifinal tilt with eighth-seeded Tri-Point (17-13) on Wednesday.
Dylan Knight’s seven points led A-P (1-24).
Raiders fall short. Ninth-seeded Iroquois West lost 55-44 to Tri-Point on Monday in quarterfinal play. Jack McMillan’s 17 points were tops for IW (8-21).
Class 1A Okaw Valley Regional
Arcola stalls. After jumping out to a 10-9 lead in the first period, ninth-seeded Arcola hit a dry spell, eventually losing 52-26 to No. 8 Cumberland on Monday night.
Kevin Garza and Juan Franco each scored six points for the Purple Riders (13-12).
Class 1A Meridian Regional
Knights drop opener. Seventh-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond lost 60-44 to No. 11 Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg on Monday night in a quarterfinal game.
Jamison Rocke paced ALAH (18-10) with 12 points.