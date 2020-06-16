How do you assess your first two years leading the team?
It’s been good. Credit goes to the kids, obviously, for the buy-in that they’ve given me. They’ve really taken what I’m selling, and they’ve run with it. We’ve kind of created a really solid culture, and a lot of that goes to the kids. When they do the things that they do, it makes us look a lot better than what some of us really are. You can just see it in the kids. When I first got here, we were a program that wasn’t sure if we could win. Now our kids have a little bit of a swagger to them, and they know they can play with anybody.
What’s your outlook for the 2020 season?
This team is probably going to be one of my more athletic teams that I’ve had. The last two years, we’ve been very strong and physical and tough and hard-nosed. But this team is athletic across the board. You look at a kid like Gaven Clouse who, as a sophomore last year, came in and ran for 1,000 yards. He has just been so hungry to just get better and really kind of take the reins of being the feature back for us. I told him, “That carries a lot of weight.” I had a Google form when all this COVID hit of goals for the season, (and) he put a goal of 1,000 yards. And I’m like, “Well, you already did that. Shoot for 2,000. If we’re not shooting big, what are we doing?” So I don’t think that these guys really know what they’re capable of yet, and I think they’re capable of huge things.
Besides Clouse, who are some guys you’re looking forward to seeing on the field?
I’m really looking at a kid like Josh Young at receiver for us. We haven’t been a team that’s thrown the ball a ton, but Josh is a very special athlete and it’s kind of in his family. (Murray State women’s basketball signee) Katelyn Young is his sister and she’s a phenomenal athlete, and Josh has a lot of that in him that we’re trying to bring out. Up front, D-line-wise and O-line-wise, it’s kind of an open book right now. We’ve got guys to replace across the board. We have one returning starter, Lane Bensyl. He’s been really solid for us. Then we look at a guy like Blaine McCord. Last year he played a little linebacker for us, a little running back, and kind of got his feet wet. He’s really going to blossom and take off.
What has it meant to be part of the Oakwood football tradition?
Comet pride is very strong in Oakwood for all sports. When you get something rolling, people really flock to it, and I’ve felt that in the town the last two years. People are really starting to see that we’re for real and we’re not going anywhere. I’m there to stay. That’s really helped us build that, and it’s meant a lot to me just because they’d had some down years where football kind of tapered off. We’ve gotten it back to where people have taken pride in it.