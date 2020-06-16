FITHIAN — Aaliyah Denius’ life is heavily affected by sports. The Oakwood senior-to-be is a standout volleyball and basketball athlete who uses her 5-foot-11 frame to make life difficult for opponents both at the net and under the rim.
But Denius is more than just a hardwood presence for the Comets. She’s also a black young woman living in a time of protesting over racial discrimination and police brutality.
“Everyone needs to learn to love each other,” Denius said. “We’re the same person. We have the same organs. We have the same brain, same eyes, same mouth, same nose. We’re not any different, and some people need to learn that. But that’s for them to learn.”
Love isn’t hard to come by between Denius and her Oakwood teammates.
Take, for example, a team bonding exercise Comets volleyball players engaged in last season under the direction of coach Lynn Anderson.
“One of the main things was we took a bunch of toilet paper and we made each other (into) mummies,” Denius said. “We had, I think it was, five to eight minutes to make the best mummy. We were divided in groups of three, and one of us had to be the mummy, two of us had to be wrappers.
“We’d go into different rooms so coaches couldn’t see us. We made a mummy diaper, a mummy baby — anything we could — and it was just something special.”
The winners? Denius and Oakwood’s two then-seniors, Katelyn Young and Alyssa Romito. The last of that trio received the unique honor of being made into a mummy.
Denius now is the Comets’ bona fide leader, being the lone junior on last season’s Comets volleyball roster. She got to provide her first bit of in-person senior guidance Monday, when Oakwood athletes began summer strength and conditioning workouts under the IHSA’s “Return To Play” guidelines.
“It was something else,” Denius said of that initial training session. “It’s not like how it would’ve been last year. It was all outside. There wasn’t any equipment. It was all body-weight stuff. I had all freshmen in my group. I feel like they hung in pretty well.”
Denius rated second among the Comets last season in hitting and defense, averaging 2.13 kills and 0.55 blocks per set. Young’s 3.65 kills and 0.69 blocks per game won’t return this fall, but Denius feels some of the youngsters coming up from the junior high level will limit potential dropoff.
“Once we get all the freshmen together — because there’s a good chunk of them — once we get them with the upperclassmen, they’re going to become more comfortable,” Denius said. “Some of them are pretty lengthy, too. They’re about 5-8 with a few of them at 5-2. ... If we can teach them how to jump right, how to land right, I feel like they’ll fit in fine.”
Denius isn’t a volleyball lifer by any means, picking up the sport in seventh grade.
But she’s carved out an important role for herself within the Oakwood program. She likely would have done the same this spring with the Danville-based Stateline Pride club team, had its season not been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just like the summer (not getting to play),” Denius said. “It’s sad to see that it got cut off and we only had two tournaments. Hopefully we’ll pick it back up next year.”
Denius’ reason for getting involved with volleyball is family-related, as is the case with many competitors watching siblings compete. But there’s a wrinkle to that for Denius, as her older sister is current Comets girls’ basketball coach Stephanie Marsh.
“I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do that, too,’” Denius said. “She was good. I would just say that I can jump higher than her.”
Denius said she began taking volleyball a little more seriously during her junior season. Now, she has the chance to impress college coaching staffs as Oakwood’s top dog in 2020.
Not to mention keeping up the Comets’ recent run of success. Oakwood volleyball has captured between 22 and 24 wins in each of Denius’ first three years of high school, and the Comets snatched a Class 2A regional championship in 2017.
“If everybody sticks with it, everybody takes on the responsibility they know they have to have,” Denius said, “then ... it should be like it was last year.”